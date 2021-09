Celebrate summer peaches with easy and delicious dessert: Peach Cobbler with Blueberry Drop Biscuit Topping. A delicious way to say goodbye to summer and an easy dessert for your Labor Day weekend celebration!

Happy Thursday! We’re on the downhill slope of summer with Labor Day

marking its unofficial end on Monday. While I’m ready to say goodbye to

the summer heat and humidity, I have to admit I’ll be sorry see the

bounty of fresh summer produce go.

We’re working our way through a box of juicy peaches that

our friends generously shared with us again this year.

These peaches are the ‘Big Red’ variety, available from mid-to-late August,

from McLeod Farms, family owned and operated since 1916,

located in McBee, South Carolina.

This cobbler is a delicious way to say goodbye to summer and

an easy dessert for your Labor Day weekend celebration!

This recipe is adapted from Paula Deen Magazine.

Start by peeling and slicing your peaches.

You’ll need 8 cups, which is about 6 large peaches.

Toss your peaches in a bowl with some sugar and cornstarch.

Depending on how sweet your peaches are (or aren’t :)

you may want to add some additional sugar.

Pour them into a prepared 9 x 13 inch baking dish.

Mix up your Blueberry Drop Biscuit Topping.

You’ll need flour, baking soda, salt, sugar, cold butter and buttermilk.

You’ll also need a pint of fresh blueberries.

Buttermilk substitution: Add 1 tablespoon white vinegar or lemon juice to a liquid measuring cup.

Fill with whole milk to 1 cup line. Let the mixture stand at room temperature for 5 to 10 minutes,

until slightly thickened and you will see small curdled bits.

Use a pastry blender to cut in your cold cubed butter into the flour mixture

or alternatively pulse dry ingredients together with butter in food processor.

Add your blueberries and buttermilk and drop by spoonfuls onto your peaches.

I sprinkled a little sparkling sugar on top of the biscuit topping for some additional texture and sweet crunch.

I used Turbinado Sugar which is ideal to top muffins, quick breads and cookies as

it doesn’t melt or dissolve into the batter like brown and granulated sugar.

Bake at 350 degrees until topping is golden brown, about 45 minutes.

Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

Print Recipe Peach Cobbler with Blueberry Drop Biscuit Topping Makes 10 - 12 servings. Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 45 mins Servings: 10 Ingredients 3/4 cup sugar divided

3 tablespoons cornstarch

8 cups sliced fresh peaches about 6 large peaches

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup cold butter cut into ½-inch pieces

2 cups fresh blueberries

1 cup buttermilk see buttermilk substitution below

Optional: 2 tablespoons turbinado sugar Instructions Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 13x9-inch baking dish with nonstick spray.

In a large bowl, stir together 1 /4 cup sugar and cornstarch. Add peaches, tossing gently to coat. Spoon mixture into prepared baking dish.

In same bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, and remaining ½ cup sugar. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture is crumbly. (alternatively pulse dry ingredients together with butter in food processor).

Stir in blueberries. Gradually add buttermilk, stirring until dry ingredients are moistened (dough will be sticky).

Drop dough by spoonfuls over peaches. Sprinkle biscuit topping with 2 tablespoons of turbinado sugar if desired.

Bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until biscuit topping is golden brown.

Let cool for at least 30 minutes before serving. Notes Depending on sweetness of peaches, you may want to add additional sugar, mixed with cornstarch.

Substitute frozen peaches and blueberries when fresh are not in season. To make with frozen fruit, use 3 (20-ounce) bags of thawed frozen peaches, thawed and drained and 1 (16-ounce) bag of frozen blueberries (do not thaw blueberries to prevent berries from turning biscuit dough blue).

Buttermilk substitution: Add 1 tablespoon white vinegar or lemon juice to a liquid measuring cup. Fill with whole milk to 1 cup line. Let the mixture stand at room temperature for 5 to 10 minutes, until slightly thickened and you will see small curdled bits.

Turbinado sugar is ideal as a crunchy topping on this cobbler as well as muffins, quick breads and cookies. It gives baked goods some texture as it doesn’t melt or dissolve into the batter.

No fresh peaches or blueberries? You can substitute frozen peaches and blueberries for this recipe. To make with frozen fruit, use 3 (20-ounce) bags of frozen peaches, thawed and drained and a (16-ounce) bag of frozen blueberries. To prevent biscuit dough from turning blue, do not thaw blueberries before mixing.

If you’re lucky enough to still have summer peaches,

you can find a round-up of peach recipes, HERE.

You’ll find recipes for Quick and Easy Peach Dumplings; Summer Peach Tea Mule; Peach and Prosciutto Crostini with Basil and Goat Cheese; Peach Caprese Salad; Summer Peach Tea Punch; Peach-Bourbon No-Churn Ice Cream; Summer Peach-Tomato-and-Corn Salad with Honey Vinaigrette; Peach & Blueberry-Almond Coffee Cake; Peach-Avocado-and-Crab Salad; Patchwork Fruit Cobbler; Peach Hand Pies; Skillet Bourbon-Peach-and-Blueberry Crumble and Peach-Blackberry Cobbler Bars.

Happy September and wishing you a safe Happy Labor Day. ♥

