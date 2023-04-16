Weekend Waterview: April Spring Blooms

Happy Sunday!
Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman.
There is rain in our forecast today with thunderstorms moving through this afternoon,
but otherwise, it’s shaping up to be a
‘nothing could be finer than to be in Carolina’ kind of week!
Low humidity with sunshine . . .
ideal weather to dig into some gardening!
I took these photos over the course of a week.
I’m always amazed to see the progression of blooms
and leaves on the trees in just a short time.
April is typically when the azaleas peak here at the lake. . .
The pink is so vivid, it almost hurts your eyes to look at it.
Our Snowball Viburnum by the lake has been beautiful this spring. . .
The only snowballs you want to see in April!
We planted another viburnum last year by the shoreline.
It’s looking a little bedraggled after our heavy rain on Friday.
The lake is ‘waking up’ and stirring with boaters and activity on the water. . .
Mr. and Mrs. Mallard have returned and are regular visitors . . .
We’ll most likely see ducklings soon.
Word travels fast through the duck grapevine about the sunflower seed that the birds
spill from the feeders, and by August it will be duck central here.
I hope you’re enjoying some beautiful spring weather where you are!
I’ll leave you with a sunset photo. . .
Happy Sunday. ♥
Such stunning views!!
🌞Thank you for the beautiful photos! Have a blessed Sunday 🙏🏻💕
We are blessed…bring it on!!! From our lake to yours, franki
So Beautiful Mary, your azaleas and snowballs are stunning! The lake is so beautiful and I love the ducks~ Have a wonderful week and enjoy those Spring temperatures!
Gorgeous views no lovely temps. It’s lovely to see the April blooms and the critters. Love your Snowballs and those Azaleas 🌺 are beautiful.
Beautiful! Spring is just beginning in my neck of the woods. We have nice kinda warm days and then several cool days. That’s exactly what we need for a slow snow melt. Happy Sunday.
Beautiful shots Mary. The snowball viburnums are so pretty and bursting with blooms. The view of the lake is so relaxing even in a photo! Enjoy your Sunday. Clara❤️
BEAUTIFUL!!!
Thank you for sharing your photographs of your beautiful lake.
BEAUTIFUL!! Thanks for the ride!
Thanks for sharing your gorgeous pictures with us! Have a wonderful week, Mary!
Beautiful pictures of nature–flowere, ducks, and wather! Thanks for sharing the beauty!
Beautiful snowball viburnums !! Wish I could grow them here. And the azaleas are pretty and so full of blooms! Love your lake views.
Your blooms are lovely and ahead of ours by at least a month although one of my wisteria is putting on the best show ever. We had our first sighting this weekend of the local geese that are familiar in our area; always a good sign that Spring is officially here!