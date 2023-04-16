Weekend Waterview: April Spring Blooms

Happy Sunday!

Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

There is rain in our forecast today with thunderstorms moving through this afternoon,

but otherwise, it’s shaping up to be a

‘nothing could be finer than to be in Carolina’ kind of week!

Low humidity with sunshine . . .

ideal weather to dig into some gardening!

I took these photos over the course of a week.

I’m always amazed to see the progression of blooms

and leaves on the trees in just a short time.

April is typically when the azaleas peak here at the lake. . .

The pink is so vivid, it almost hurts your eyes to look at it.

Our Snowball Viburnum by the lake has been beautiful this spring. . .

The only snowballs you want to see in April!

We planted another viburnum last year by the shoreline.

It’s looking a little bedraggled after our heavy rain on Friday.

The lake is ‘waking up’ and stirring with boaters and activity on the water. . .

Mr. and Mrs. Mallard have returned and are regular visitors . . .

We’ll most likely see ducklings soon.

Word travels fast through the duck grapevine about the sunflower seed that the birds

spill from the feeders, and by August it will be duck central here.

I hope you’re enjoying some beautiful spring weather where you are!

I’ll leave you with a sunset photo. . .

Happy Sunday. ♥

