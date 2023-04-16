Lake Life, Water, Weekend Waterview

Weekend Waterview: April Spring Blooms

by  • 14 Comments

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN

Happy Sunday!

Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

Chairs by lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #spring

There is rain in our forecast today with thunderstorms moving through this afternoon,

but otherwise, it’s shaping up to be a

‘nothing could be finer than to be in Carolina’ kind of week!

April Weather Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #spring #mallard #duck #azaleas #viburnum #sunset

Low humidity with sunshine . . .

ideal weather to dig into some gardening!

Azaleas and Snowball Viburnum in bloom | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #spring #azaleas #viburnum #flowers

I took these photos over the course of a week.

I’m always amazed to see the progression of blooms

and leaves on the trees in just a short time.

Birdhouse with Azaleas and Snowball Viburnum in bloom | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #spring #azaleas #viburnum

April is typically when the azaleas peak here at the lake. . .

Azaleas in bloom | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #spring #flowers

The pink is so vivid, it almost hurts your eyes to look at it.

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN

Our Snowball Viburnum by the lake has been beautiful this spring. . .

Snowball Viburnum | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #spring #flowers

The only snowballs you want to see in April!

Snowball Viburnum | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #spring #flowers

Snowball Viburnum | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #spring #flowers

We planted another viburnum last year by the shoreline.

It’s looking a little bedraggled after our heavy rain on Friday.

Snowball Viburnum | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #spring #flowers

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN

Boat Weekend Waterview Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #spring

The lake is ‘waking up’ and stirring with boaters and activity on the water. . .

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN

Canoe Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #spring

Mallard Duck Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN

 Mr. and Mrs. Mallard have returned and are regular visitors . . .

Mallard Duck Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN

We’ll most likely see ducklings soon.

Mallard Ducks Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN

Word travels fast through the duck grapevine about the sunflower seed that the birds

spill from the feeders, and by August it will be duck central here.

Mallard Ducks Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN

I hope you’re enjoying some beautiful spring weather where you are!

Azaleas and Snowball Viburnum in bloom | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #spring #azaleas #viburnum

I’ll leave you with a sunset photo. . .

Sunset Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN

Happy Sunday. ♥

April Weekend Waterview Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #spring #mallard #duck #azaleas #viburnum #sunset

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

 Metamorphosis Monday

  14 comments for “Weekend Waterview: April Spring Blooms

  1. Ruth Miller
    April 16, 2023 at 6:42 am

    Such stunning views!!

    Reply
  2. Nannette Miller
    April 16, 2023 at 7:15 am

    🌞Thank you for the beautiful photos! Have a blessed Sunday 🙏🏻💕

    Reply
  3. franki Parde
    April 16, 2023 at 7:58 am

    We are blessed…bring it on!!! From our lake to yours, franki

    Reply
  4. Jenna
    April 16, 2023 at 9:38 am

    So Beautiful Mary, your azaleas and snowballs are stunning! The lake is so beautiful and I love the ducks~ Have a wonderful week and enjoy those Spring temperatures!

    Reply
  5. Linda Primmer
    April 16, 2023 at 9:42 am

    Gorgeous views no lovely temps. It’s lovely to see the April blooms and the critters. Love your Snowballs and those Azaleas 🌺 are beautiful.

    Reply
  6. Debbie
    April 16, 2023 at 9:45 am

    Beautiful! Spring is just beginning in my neck of the woods. We have nice kinda warm days and then several cool days. That’s exactly what we need for a slow snow melt. Happy Sunday.

    Reply
  7. Clara
    April 16, 2023 at 10:22 am

    Beautiful shots Mary. The snowball viburnums are so pretty and bursting with blooms. The view of the lake is so relaxing even in a photo! Enjoy your Sunday. Clara❤️

    Reply
  8. FRANCES
    April 16, 2023 at 10:25 am

    BEAUTIFUL!!!

    Reply
  9. chloe
    April 16, 2023 at 11:56 am

    Thank you for sharing your photographs of your beautiful lake.

    Reply
  10. Ellen
    April 16, 2023 at 3:46 pm

    BEAUTIFUL!! Thanks for the ride!

    Reply
  11. MARY-ANN (FROM CANADA!)
    April 16, 2023 at 7:51 pm

    Thanks for sharing your gorgeous pictures with us! Have a wonderful week, Mary!

    Reply
  12. Grace
    April 16, 2023 at 9:30 pm

    Beautiful pictures of nature–flowere, ducks, and wather! Thanks for sharing the beauty!

    Reply
  13. Debbie
    April 16, 2023 at 11:06 pm

    Beautiful snowball viburnums !! Wish I could grow them here. And the azaleas are pretty and so full of blooms! Love your lake views.

    Reply
  14. Betsy
    April 16, 2023 at 11:12 pm

    Your blooms are lovely and ahead of ours by at least a month although one of my wisteria is putting on the best show ever. We had our first sighting this weekend of the local geese that are familiar in our area; always a good sign that Spring is officially here!

    Reply

