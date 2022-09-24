Boats, Dogs, Lake Life, Weekend Waterview

Weekend Waterview: Feeling Like Fall + a Pontoon Ride with Lola and Sophie

Happy Saturday!

Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

We took advantage of a break in the heat to enjoy some morning boating on Wednesday. . .

Weather Wednesday 9/21 am Lake Norman

It was 65 degrees and sunny, with blue skies and blue water views!

Lola likes to keep lookout and enjoy the sights. . .

Including this beautiful home on the water and watery reflections.

While Sophie prefers to take a morning nap.

Fall is in the air this weekend thanks to a cool front with lows in the 50s highs in the 70s. . .

please send more our way Mother Nature!

Hope you’re enjoying some beauti-fall weather where you are!

Happy Weekend. ♥

Thank you for your visit!

  7 comments for “Weekend Waterview: Feeling Like Fall + a Pontoon Ride with Lola and Sophie

  1. franki Parde
    September 24, 2022 at 8:16 am

    I know…like a “fairy wand” went “bing!” Your photo captures are magical! franki

  2. Ann Woleben
    September 24, 2022 at 8:25 am

    Lola and Sophie are living the good life. I always enjoy the beautiful scenery of Lake Norman.

  3. Nancy
    September 24, 2022 at 8:44 am

    What a lovely boat ride. Thank you!
    And hello Lola and Sophie. Hugs to you sweet girls. 💕💞💕

  4. Ellen
    September 24, 2022 at 9:10 am

    Thank you for the beautiful and cool ride!! Especially, the company of the fur babies!!

  5. Clara
    September 24, 2022 at 9:22 am

    The weather was indeed glorious this week! We’re ready for more. The boat ride was fun with those sweet girls. Thanks for sharing your ride with us. Enjoy your weekend. Clara❤️

  6. Kitty
    September 24, 2022 at 10:11 am

    Thanks for the pontoon ride with Sophie and Lola! I’m glad you’re enjoying some cooler temperatures. Happy weekend! 🍁

  7. Chloe
    September 24, 2022 at 11:17 am

    Your weekend water views are always a delight to see. It’s so funny how the girls have such different personalities. They are both adorable. Thank you for posting.

