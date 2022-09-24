Weekend Waterview: Feeling Like Fall + a Pontoon Ride with Lola and Sophie

Happy Saturday!
Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman.
We took advantage of a break in the heat to enjoy some morning boating on Wednesday. . .
It was 65 degrees and sunny, with blue skies and blue water views!
Lola likes to keep lookout and enjoy the sights. . .
Including this beautiful home on the water and watery reflections.
While Sophie prefers to take a morning nap.
Fall is in the air this weekend thanks to a cool front with lows in the 50s highs in the 70s. . .
please send more our way Mother Nature!
Hope you’re enjoying some beauti-fall weather where you are!
Happy Weekend. ♥
