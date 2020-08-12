Cool down and celebrate summer with this colorful, refreshing and healthy salad.
These flavorful ingredients are married with an easy-to-mix Honey-Lime Vinaigrette.
Happy Wednesday! I’m sharing a refreshing summer salad,
Watermelon – Arugula Salad with Cucumber, Blueberry & Feta!
The cool flavors and contrasting textures make it a satisfying summer salad. . .
Sweet Juicy Watermelon
Salty Feta Cheese, crumbled
Peppery Baby Arugula
Cool Fresh Mint, chopped
Crunchy Cucumber
Fresh Blueberries
Red Onion
Glazed Pecans for some sweet, crunchy texture
No need to measure ingredients in this salad, just mix according to your taste and preference.
The salad is dressed with a Honey-Lime Vinaigrette that’s tangy with a hint of sweetness.
I used an English (or hothouse) cucumber which have thin skins
and small seeds so they don’t require peeling or seeding.
I gave the half moons of cucumber a crinkle cut with my wavy knife to make them fancy. ;)
To take the bite out of raw onion and mellow the flavor, soak your onion in ice water.
Submerge your sliced or diced onion in ice water and let it soak for 10 – 15 minutes,
before draining and adding them to your salad.
Honey-Lime Vinaigrette
To make an easy dressing, mix the following ingredients in a mason jar:
1/2 cup *olive oil
1/4 cup fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Shake vigorously until combined. Adjust seasoning to taste.
Dress your salad right before serving.
*Olive oil becomes cloudy and solidifies when refrigerated. If making vinaigrette ahead,
remove from fridge to warm up to restore consistency before using.
Creamy, salty feta cheese is the perfect partner to the sweet, juicy melon!
Customize this salad to your taste:
Substitute basil for mint for a savory addition.
Add the nuts of your choice; salted pistachios would be a great addition.
Substitute mixed baby greens or baby spinach for arugula.
You can prep your salad ingredients ahead but keep them separate and assemble
right before serving as watermelon and cucumber release juices once cut.
Hope you’re finding a way to beat the heat and stay cool this summer. ♥
Mary, this salad looks delicious and perfect for our hot August weather. As always, your presentation is beautiful. Happy Wednesday and stay cool!
Thank you, Mary!
Been looking for a great summer salad. Tired of making the same old recipes
Love watermelon and feta. Salty and sweet! Perfect idea for supper tonight.
Love watermelon salad, in the thick of summer heat it’s always refreshing, your crinkle cutter is fun!
This looks delicious and would be perfect for a light lunch in this heat and humidity. Enjoy your day. Clara♥️
A perfect summer salad! Thanks Mary!
Looks delicious. Light and cool. I will definitely try this.
Good Morning Mary, my husband will be excited when I prepare this salad for him, he is crazy about watermelon. A few relatives call him “Watermelon Man.” He picked up a delicious one on Saturday from a farm stand and has eaten 85% of it just leaving me a little bowl. Thanks for sharing I know this will be a big hit.😋
I eat a version of that salad all summer long! I love it!! Lettuce or arugula with watermelon ,feta, and a fruity dressing. Your dressing I will have to try. This salad is so refreshing!
Thanks for giving us a delicious combination of tastes to help keep cool!
Ubber healthy! This sounds really good Mary, wish I had a big bowl of this instead of the sandwich I just ate:@)
I have no idea how I found your page. It was just here today. In the few minutes that I’ve looked around, I think I want your life! I love the colors and the happy look of your page. Well done.
That 🍉salad looks like summertime, Mary! I’ve made a variation of it, but not with the cucumbers and the blueberries. I love the sound of the dressing. I’ll be trying this soon.