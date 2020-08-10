Flowers, Garden, Potting Shed, Summer

Potting Shed Back Door + Bee in My Bonnet

19 Comments

 

Summer Potting Shed Door with Bee Apron and Hat | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #flowers #garden #shed

Happy Monday!

I’ve had a ‘bee in my bonnet’ about a back door ‘Welcome’ for the Potting Shed.

 The Potting Shed is oriented with the back door to the driveway and road

and is more visible than the front door, which faces a wooded area by the lake.

Summer Potting Shed Door with Bee Apron and Hat | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #flowers #garden #shed

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

I love all things *bee* so this Apiary Apron with bee skep ‘spoke’ to me. . .

Apiary Bee Apron | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees

Good for buzzing around in the kitchen or in the garden. . .

when it’s not 90+ degrees in the shade! 🐝

Apiary Bee Apron | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees

Bee pillow and bee skep by Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #flowers #garden #shed

Bees are buzzing on a pillow. . .

Bee pillow and bee skep by Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees

And by the Limelight Hydrangeas. . .

Limelight hydrangea with bumblebee | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #flowers #garden

Bumblebees hug the flowers, crawling inside and enjoying

the protective cover and shade of the big blooms.

Limelight hydrangea with bees | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #flowers #garden

My bonnet is sharing some bee-attitudes. . .

Straw hat with bees door decor for Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #flowers #garden #shed

Bee Kind and Bee Happy 🐝

Straw hat with bees door decor for Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #flowers #garden #shed

The hat is buzzing with bees, temporarily alight with magnets.

Bee magnets for door decor for Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees

I found Primitives by Kathy Bee Magnets to join my other Bee Magnets.

Bee Tablescape with Sunflowers and Hydrangeas Flower Arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #summer #bees

You can see the magnets buzzing around the

flowers and table from last week, HERE.

Add bees to hat with bee magnets for door decor for Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #flowers #garden #shed

Plain magnets are on the under side of the brim, holding the decorative magnets

in place as a temporary decoration without damaging the hat! 🐝

Straw hat with bees and door decor for Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #flowers #garden #shed

And the galvanized wreath hanger is alight with a bee. 🐝

Summer Potting Shed Door with Bee Apron and Hat | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #flowers #garden #shed

 Verbena Lollipop is a bee and butterfly favorite.

Verbena Lollipop with bees | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #flowers #garden

Summer Potting Shed Door with Bee Apron and Hat | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #flowers #garden #shed

Apiary Bee Apron | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees

Summer Potting Shed Door with Bee Apron and Hat | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #flowers #garden #shed

I found this Bee Happy Doormat last week to add to the Potting Shed porch.

Bee Happy Doormat | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #shed

Summer Potting Shed Door with Bee Apron and Hat | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #flowers #garden #shed

Summer Potting Shed Door with Bee Apron and Hat | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #flowers #garden #shed

Limelight hydrangea with bees | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #flowers #garden

Bee Happy Doormat | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #shed

Bee Happy 🐝

Straw hat with bees and door decor for Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #flowers #garden #shed

And Bee Kind 🐝

Summer Potting Shed Door with Bee Apron and Hat | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #flowers #garden #shed

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

 Between Naps on the Porch

 

  19 comments for “Potting Shed Back Door + Bee in My Bonnet

  1. Ann Woleben
    August 10, 2020 at 6:48 am

    You have given me some great gift ideas for a friend who is a bee keeper. Lovely garden as always~

    Reply
  2. Jane
    August 10, 2020 at 7:14 am

    Bee’s are so cute. Beautiful!
    And love the black and white dinnerware!!
    Have a great Monday……

    Reply
  3. Susie
    August 10, 2020 at 7:56 am

    I just love your vintage bee skep!

    Reply
  4. KathyP
    August 10, 2020 at 8:15 am

    Bee still my heart Mary! I love everything about this from the apron, bonnet, pillow, rug and bee skep! Your back door view never looked so good! ❤️🌸🐝🏡

    Reply
  5. the Painted Apron
    August 10, 2020 at 8:18 am

    Oh goodness, cuteness overload Mary! The apron hanging on the door with the sun hat is adorable! And wow, the abundance of blooms you have is amazing!! I swear Amazon has anything you can dream of, your potting shed looks so happy all Bee-utified!
    Jenna

    Reply
  6. Debbee
    August 10, 2020 at 8:30 am

    Bee-u-ti-ful as always Mary!

    Reply
  7. Jerrie Stanton
    August 10, 2020 at 8:30 am

    I love this Mary! Your limelight hydrangeas are so big and bee-uitful! I admire your stamina to get out and garden (and photograph!) in this summer heat. The humidity has been off the charts. Thanks so much for the links too, I think I need a cute bee apron and dish towel. 🐝 Jerrie

    Reply
  8. Kitty
    August 10, 2020 at 8:50 am

    Your apron, the bonnet and your new doormat are all so perfect for my favorite potting shed, Mary!! Every time I see your limelight hydrangeas, I want some. I must’ve missed your bee-themed table…I’m off to see it. Happy week to you.xo

    Reply
  9. Ellen
    August 10, 2020 at 8:59 am

    Bee-utiful! I am a lover of bees, both the one’s found in nature and the one’s that adorn numerous spaces in my home. World Bee Day is annually celebrated on May 20th since 2017 when the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring the day. That was after 3 years of effort by the Slovenian Beekeeper’s Association president, Bostjan Noc, with the support of other Slovenian beekeeper’s and their government department. To honor their pioneer of apiculture Anton Jansa, who was one of the greatest experts of his time, they chose his 1734 date of birth for the celebration. Though that has passed, there is still National Honey Bee Day celebrated annually the third Saturday of August…this coming Saturday, August 15th. This one began in 2009 when it was held on the 4th Saturday, but has since that year become the third. You are well prepared to celebrate the day ! I see many bee themed items here that I “need”! Thank-you!

    Reply
  10. A quiet life
    August 10, 2020 at 9:58 am

    The little magnets are such a cute idea! Love all things bee, it was a refreshing visit 😊

    Reply
  11. Clara
    August 10, 2020 at 9:59 am

    Your bee items are so cute and are perfect for your potting shed. Enjoy your week. Stay safe and cool. Clara ♥️

    Reply
  12. Gina Buffum
    August 10, 2020 at 10:31 am

    You just gave my Christmas shopping a boost. Three generations of bee item collectors!

    Reply
  13. Dr. Mary
    August 10, 2020 at 10:45 am

    Bee Happy! What great Monday Morning fun. THANK YOU!

    Reply
  14. Linda
    August 10, 2020 at 11:13 am

    I love it when you feature bees in your blog….one of my favorites! That bee apron is calling to me…..love the floral and ferns on it too. I ordered it through your affiliate link….thanks for finding such fun things for us Mary!

    Reply
  15. Linda E.
    August 10, 2020 at 11:25 am

    So perfect for the summer season! Thanks!

    Reply
  16. franki parde
    August 10, 2020 at 11:42 am

    Needless to say…BEEautiful ! franki

    Reply
  17. Deb
    August 10, 2020 at 11:49 am

    Love all of your whimsical bee items!

    Reply
  18. Sarah
    August 10, 2020 at 1:42 pm

    Mary, you know I’m buzzing with happiness as I scroll through this post. Delightful!!! I may need to order that doormat! Happy Monday!

    Reply
  19. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    August 10, 2020 at 2:26 pm

    Lovin’ the bee happy and bee kind sayings Mary! It’s been a ~little~ warm here in Philly too… Just a couple more weeks until pumpkin season:@)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: