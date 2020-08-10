Potting Shed Back Door + Bee in My Bonnet

Happy Monday!
I’ve had a ‘bee in my bonnet’ about a back door ‘Welcome’ for the Potting Shed.
The Potting Shed is oriented with the back door to the driveway and road
and is more visible than the front door, which faces a wooded area by the lake.
I love all things *bee* so this Apiary Apron with bee skep ‘spoke’ to me. . .
Good for buzzing around in the kitchen or in the garden. . .
when it’s not 90+ degrees in the shade! 🐝
Bees are buzzing on a pillow. . .
And by the Limelight Hydrangeas. . .
Bumblebees hug the flowers, crawling inside and enjoying
the protective cover and shade of the big blooms.
My bonnet is sharing some bee-attitudes. . .
Bee Kind and Bee Happy 🐝
The hat is buzzing with bees, temporarily alight with magnets.
I found Primitives by Kathy Bee Magnets to join my other Bee Magnets.
You can see the magnets buzzing around the
flowers and table from last week, HERE.
Plain magnets are on the under side of the brim, holding the decorative magnets
in place as a temporary decoration without damaging the hat! 🐝
And the galvanized wreath hanger is alight with a bee. 🐝
Verbena Lollipop is a bee and butterfly favorite.
I found this Bee Happy Doormat last week to add to the Potting Shed porch.
Bee Happy 🐝
And Bee Kind 🐝
You have given me some great gift ideas for a friend who is a bee keeper. Lovely garden as always~
Bee’s are so cute. Beautiful!
And love the black and white dinnerware!!
Have a great Monday……
I just love your vintage bee skep!
Bee still my heart Mary! I love everything about this from the apron, bonnet, pillow, rug and bee skep! Your back door view never looked so good! ❤️🌸🐝🏡
Oh goodness, cuteness overload Mary! The apron hanging on the door with the sun hat is adorable! And wow, the abundance of blooms you have is amazing!! I swear Amazon has anything you can dream of, your potting shed looks so happy all Bee-utified!
Jenna
Bee-u-ti-ful as always Mary!
I love this Mary! Your limelight hydrangeas are so big and bee-uitful! I admire your stamina to get out and garden (and photograph!) in this summer heat. The humidity has been off the charts. Thanks so much for the links too, I think I need a cute bee apron and dish towel. 🐝 Jerrie
Your apron, the bonnet and your new doormat are all so perfect for my favorite potting shed, Mary!! Every time I see your limelight hydrangeas, I want some. I must’ve missed your bee-themed table…I’m off to see it. Happy week to you.xo
Bee-utiful! I am a lover of bees, both the one’s found in nature and the one’s that adorn numerous spaces in my home. World Bee Day is annually celebrated on May 20th since 2017 when the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring the day. That was after 3 years of effort by the Slovenian Beekeeper’s Association president, Bostjan Noc, with the support of other Slovenian beekeeper’s and their government department. To honor their pioneer of apiculture Anton Jansa, who was one of the greatest experts of his time, they chose his 1734 date of birth for the celebration. Though that has passed, there is still National Honey Bee Day celebrated annually the third Saturday of August…this coming Saturday, August 15th. This one began in 2009 when it was held on the 4th Saturday, but has since that year become the third. You are well prepared to celebrate the day ! I see many bee themed items here that I “need”! Thank-you!
The little magnets are such a cute idea! Love all things bee, it was a refreshing visit 😊
Your bee items are so cute and are perfect for your potting shed. Enjoy your week. Stay safe and cool. Clara ♥️
You just gave my Christmas shopping a boost. Three generations of bee item collectors!
Bee Happy! What great Monday Morning fun. THANK YOU!
I love it when you feature bees in your blog….one of my favorites! That bee apron is calling to me…..love the floral and ferns on it too. I ordered it through your affiliate link….thanks for finding such fun things for us Mary!
So perfect for the summer season! Thanks!
Needless to say…BEEautiful ! franki
Love all of your whimsical bee items!
Mary, you know I’m buzzing with happiness as I scroll through this post. Delightful!!! I may need to order that doormat! Happy Monday!
Lovin’ the bee happy and bee kind sayings Mary! It’s been a ~little~ warm here in Philly too… Just a couple more weeks until pumpkin season:@)