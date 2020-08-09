Weekend Waterview: Dog Days of Summer

Happy Sunday!
Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.
It’s the Dog Days of Summer and we’re need of a cool down!
The dog days of summer are the hot, sultry days of summer.
Historically they are the period following the heliacal rising of the star system Sirius,
which Greek and Roman astrology connected with heat, drought, sudden thunderstorms,
lethargy, fever, mad dogs, and bad luck.
These days they are considered the hottest, most uncomfortable part of summer
in the Northern Hemisphere.
It’s been a hot, steamy and stormy week.
We’re dog gone excited about going for a boat ride to cool off. . .
And then immediately run out of steam.
There has been lots of boat activity and rafting in our backyard this week . . .
Typically after Labor Day boating activity comes to halt.
This year with most continuing to work from home and remote learning,
I’m guessing the lake won’t quiet down until the end of October.
We enjoyed an evening boat ride last night, I’ll leave you with a few photos.
Hope you’re finding a way to stay cool ♥
Update: We were boating this morning at 8:07 am so we didn’t feel the effects
of the 5.1 magnitude earthquake in North Carolina, the largest since 1916.
Leave a comment and let us know if you felt it. . .
I was out on our gazebo over water this morning & did not “feel it.,” here on Lake Anna, VA They were “comparing it to the one we had” which was a 5.7 in 2011. franki
We’re in Shelby, NC not far from you and we didn’t feel it but all our neighbors did.
We felt the earthquake in Burlington, NC!
Mary, We love your water view weekend shots. The girls are adorable. We’re too far away from you to have felt it. Hope there’s no significant damage. Stay safe and enjoy the lake! Clara ♥️
Lovely pics! Stay safe!
Beautiful photos. Thanks for sharing. Too far to feel it (Georgia) Stay safe
Enjoyed your photos and the cute dogs, they make my day.
I didn’t feel it but friends in Harlan KY did. Stay safe!
So glad to hear you are safe as I just heard about the quake on NPR w/ in the last 10 min. They reported it was felt as far as Atlanta.
Thank you Mary for the great pictures! We have had the hottest summer on record here in Maine as well!! I am so thankful to have a pool as we can’t even go beyond waist deep in the ocean due to the Shark population!! We look forward to September and October!!! Our little Bichon Chester does not like the heat either! Happy Boating!!
Experiencing an earthquake can be quite unsettling (pun unintended!). Growing up and living in Los Angeles, you’d think more of us would be used to these but we’re not. One of the most surprising things re an earthquake is the noise: everything in your home shakes and rattles including pictures on the walls. That sound combined with a shaking/rolling ground can be extremely disconcerting! So I’m glad you and your family were out on the lake and did not experience the quake. Stay safe!
Glad you had no damage from earthquakes or summer storms. We are having an unusually cool August here on the southern California coast. Of course, our second hottest month is usually September after August, so we may be in for some uncomfortable weather ahead. In the meantime, I’m enjoying the cool breezes.
Thank you for posting such beautiful pictures of your lake and pups. I always enjoy them.
The running on the dock photos made me smile…..
Mary
Happy you are safe! Did not feel the quake.
Loved the photos of Lake Norman.
Lola and Sophie are so adorable.
Thanks for sharing………
Have a great Sunday!
The water views have cooled me down this hot Sunday afternoon. I had not read about the earthquake, so glad you had no damage. The girls are adorable!