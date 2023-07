Celebrate watermelon season with a Watermelon Mule, a summery twist on the classic Moscow Mule, and refreshing cocktail for summer parties and BBQs.

Happy Friday!

Is it hot where you are? The heat index is in the triple digits here in NC.

Let’s mix up a refreshing summer cocktail with summer’s quintessential fruit:

Sweet, juicy watermelon!

If you’re not familiar with a Moscow Mule, it’s traditionally made with vodka,

spicy ginger beer and lime juice.

Despite its name, modern day Ginger Beer is not a beer and has no alcohol.

Think of it as ginger ale’s more outgoing cousin, with a robust, zippier ginger flavor.

This Watermelon Moscow Mule pairs sweet juicy watermelon

with the spicy ginger beer for a refreshing cocktail for summertime sipping!

The Moscow Mule mug keeps your cocktail nice and frosty. . . essential when

the heat and humidity are in the sweltering range!

Make sure your mug is lined with stainless steel that won’t react to the acid in the lime juice.

The typical Moscow Mule mug which holds around 16 oz.

so there’s plenty of room for ice to keep you and your cocktail cool.

This is the type of cocktail that I don’t usually measure, mixing to taste, but here is a guideline.

Fill mug half full with crushed ice, to each mug add:

1 1/2 oz. vodka

3 oz. watermelon juice

3 oz. ginger beer (or more)

juice of 1/2 of lime or to taste

To make watermelon puree:

Cut a seedless watermelon into chunks and toss in a blender and puree until smooth.

Pass watermelon through a strainer, discarding pulp and reserving watermelon liquid.

Store watermelon juice in the fridge. Try it with a Watermelon Mojito with Mint Simple Syrup

or mx with sparkling water or lemonade for a mocktail.

Print Recipe Refreshing Summer Watermelon Mule Cocktail Celebrate summer with a Watermelon Mule, a summery twist on the classic Moscow Mule, and refreshing cocktail for summer parties and BBQs. Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 0 minutes mins Servings: 1 cocktail Equipment Stainless Steel Moscow Mule Mug

blender

fine mesh strainer Ingredients 1 1/2 oz. vodka

3 oz. watermelon juice

3 oz. ginger beer or more to taste

juice of 1/2 of lime Instructions To make watermelon puree: Cut your watermelon into chunks and toss in a blender; puree until smooth. Pass watermelon through a strainer, discarding pulp and reserving watermelon liquid. To mix mule: Fill mug half full with crushed ice.

Add vodka and watermelon juice; top with ginger beer.

Add generous squeeze of lime; stir to combine.

Garnish with additional watermelon slice and lime if desired. Notes A typical Moscow Mule mug holds 16 oz. so there's room to adjust ingredients to taste.

holds 16 oz. so there's room to adjust ingredients to taste. Watermelon Mojito with Mint Simple Syrup Keep watermelon juice in the fridge to mix with sparkling water/soda or lemonade or

Make sure your mug is lined with stainless steel which won’t react with the acid in the lime.

For a mocktail, omit vodka and add sparkling water or club soda.

Got Peaches?

Help yourself to a Peach Tea Mule and find ‘Just Peachy’ Recipes for Summer!

Looking for a refreshing summer salad?

Watermelon – Arugula Salad with Cucumber, Blueberry & Feta

is light, flavorful and healthy, married with an easy-to-mix

Honey-Lime Vinaigrette.

Hope you’re staying cool! ♥

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Thank you for your visit, sharing at: