Celebrate the Red, White and Blueberry with an easy patriotic dessert for the Fourth of July, Star-Spangled Slab Pie!

Happy Monday! With Independence Day this weekend, I’m sharing an easy and delicious dessert to celebrate the Red, White and Blueberry!

Long time readers might remember this sweet-repeat and recipe from the archives when I originally shared it 5 years ago (if you’ve been around that long, thank you. :) It’s worth a second helping so I’m sharing it again!

This slab pie is filled with a favorite combination of lemon curd and cream cheese. It’s equal parts creamy, sweet, lemony and light and a ‘go-to’ filling for Berry {Quick & Easy} Layered Cake, Patriotic Berry Trifle and Mini Lemon Curd-Cream Cheese Tarts!

Note: You’ll have a little extra lemon curd and cream cheese filling left over. Enjoy it served with berries and a dollop of whipped cream, use it as a filling for a shortbread cookie sandwich, or eat it with a spoon. ;)

If you’re not familiar with slab pie, it’s a shallow pie that’s baked in jelly roll pan or rimmed baking sheet. It serves more people than your standard 9-inch pie with much less effort. Less work makes for an ideal holiday dessert and more time for celebrating the Red, White and Blueberry! I used refrigerated piecrusts for a short cut or you can use your favorite piecrust recipe. You’ll need three piecrusts in total for this slab pie.

Top your filling with a combination of berries. I used blueberries, blackberries and strawberries.

You’ll also need some star cookie cutters for a star-spangled decoration for the top of the pie! I used a Star Fondant Double Cut-Outs Set by Wilton, with six graduated sizes, but two or three sizes of stars will work for your decoration.

Star-Spangled Slab Pie, recipe adapted from Pillsbury

Ingredients

3 refrigerated pie crusts, softened as directed on box (from 2 boxes)

2 packages (8 oz. each) cream cheese, softened (I used Neufchâtel)

1 (10 oz.) jar lemon curd or make your own easy microwave lemon curd

6 cups assorted berries (sliced strawberries, blueberries and blackberries)

sanding sugar or regular sugar

star cookie cutters

Heat oven to 450°F. Remove 2 of the pie crusts from pouches. Unroll and stack on lightly floured surface. Roll to 17×12-inch rectangle. Fit crust into ungreased 15x10x1-inch pan, pressing into corners. Fold crust even with edges of pan. Prick crust several times with fork.

Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, remove another pie crust from pouch. On lightly floured surface, unroll crust. Roll to 12-inch circle. Cut stars using cookie cutters. Place 1 inch apart on large ungreased or parchment lined cookie sheet. Brush with water; sprinkle with sanding sugar or regular sugar. Sanding sugar doesn’t melt in the oven, so it will give you a little burst of crunch as well as sweetness.

Bake 5 to 7 minutes or until golden brown. Cool 1 minute on cookie sheet. Remove to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 15 minutes.

In medium bowl, beat cream cheese and lemon curd with electric mixer until smooth. Spread evenly into crust-lined pan. Refrigerate about 30 minutes or until chilled.

Add berries evenly on top of cream cheese-topped pie crust. Place pie crust stars on top of berry mixture.

Help yourself to another easy patriotic dessert. . .

Star-Spangled Fruit Tart

A quick and easy dessert with a chocolate chip cookie dough crust

Find a round-up of 25+ Patriotic and Party treats for your Star-Spangled Celebration, HERE.

However you celebrate on the Fourth, spend a few moments

to remember and give thanks for our military men and women,

who made the ultimate sacrifice that allows us to live in freedom.

America is the Land of the Free Because of the Brave.

Thank you for your visit!

