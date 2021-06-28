Dessert, Food, July 4th

Patriotic Dessert for the Fourth of July: Star-Spangled Slab Pie

by  • 14 Comments

Celebrate the Red, White and Blueberry with an easy patriotic dessert for the Fourth of July, Star-Spangled Slab Pie!

Star-Spangled Slab Pie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pie #desserts #patriotic #berries #4thofJuly

Happy Monday! With Independence Day this weekend, I’m sharing an easy and delicious dessert to celebrate the Red, White and Blueberry!

Star-Spangled Slab Pie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pie #desserts #patriotic #berries #4thofJuly

 Long time readers might remember this sweet-repeat and recipe from the archives when I originally shared it 5 years ago (if you’ve been around that long, thank you. :) It’s worth a second helping so I’m sharing it again!

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

Star-Spangled Slab Pie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pie #desserts #patriotic #berries #4thofJuly

This slab pie is filled with a favorite combination of lemon curd and cream cheese. It’s equal parts creamy, sweet, lemony and light and a ‘go-to’ filling for Berry {Quick & Easy} Layered Cake, Patriotic Berry Trifle and Mini Lemon Curd-Cream Cheese Tarts!

Star-Spangled Slab Pie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pie #desserts #patriotic #berries #4thofJuly

Note: You’ll have a little extra lemon curd and cream cheese filling left over. Enjoy it served with berries and a dollop of whipped cream, use it as a filling for a shortbread cookie sandwich, or eat it with a spoon. ;)

Star-Spangled Slab Pie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pie #desserts #patriotic #berries #4thofJuly

If you’re not familiar with slab pie, it’s a shallow pie that’s baked in jelly roll pan or rimmed baking sheet. It serves more people than your standard 9-inch pie with much less effort. Less work makes for an ideal holiday dessert and more time for celebrating the Red, White and Blueberry! I used refrigerated piecrusts for a short cut or you can use your favorite piecrust recipe. You’ll need three piecrusts in total for this slab pie.

Star-Spangled Slab Pie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pie #desserts #patriotic #berries #4thofJuly

Top your filling with a combination of berries. I used blueberries, blackberries and strawberries.

You’ll also need some star cookie cutters for a star-spangled decoration for the top of the pie! I used a Star Fondant Double Cut-Outs Set by Wilton, with six graduated sizes, but two or three sizes of stars will work for your decoration.

Star-Spangled Slab Pie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pie #desserts #patriotic #berries #4thofJuly

Star-Spangled Slab Pie, recipe adapted from Pillsbury

Ingredients

3 refrigerated pie crusts, softened as directed on box (from 2 boxes)

2 packages (8 oz. each) cream cheese, softened (I used Neufchâtel)

1 (10 oz.) jar lemon curd or make your own easy microwave lemon curd

6 cups assorted berries (sliced strawberries, blueberries and blackberries)

sanding sugar or regular sugar

star cookie cutters

Star-Spangled Slab Pie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pie #desserts #patriotic #berries #4thofJuly

Heat oven to 450°F. Remove 2 of the pie crusts from pouches. Unroll and stack on lightly floured surface. Roll to 17×12-inch rectangle. Fit crust into ungreased 15x10x1-inch pan, pressing into corners. Fold crust even with edges of pan. Prick crust several times with fork.

Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Star-Spangled Slab Pie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pie #desserts #patriotic #berries #4thofJuly

Meanwhile, remove another pie crust from pouch. On lightly floured surface, unroll crust. Roll to 12-inch circle. Cut stars using cookie cutters. Place 1 inch apart on large ungreased or parchment lined cookie sheet. Brush with water; sprinkle with sanding sugar or regular sugar. Sanding sugar doesn’t melt in the oven, so it will give you a little burst of crunch as well as sweetness.

Bake 5 to 7 minutes or until golden brown. Cool 1 minute on cookie sheet. Remove to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 15 minutes.

Star-Spangled Slab Pie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pie #desserts #patriotic #berries #4thofJuly

In medium bowl, beat cream cheese and lemon curd with electric mixer until smooth. Spread evenly into crust-lined pan. Refrigerate about 30 minutes or until chilled.

Add berries evenly on top of cream cheese-topped pie crust. Place pie crust stars on top of berry mixture.

Print Recipe

Star-Spangled Slab Pie

Celebrate the Red, White and Blueberry with an easy slab pie and patriotic dessert for the 4th of July!
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time17 mins
cooling time 30 minutes30 mins
Total Time1 hr 17 mins
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: American
Keyword: 4th of July, blueberries, cream cheese, dessert in a jar, lemon curd, patriotic, raspberries, slab pie, strawberries
Servings: 16 servings

Equipment

  • star cookie cutters

Ingredients

  • 3 refrigerated pie crusts softened as directed on box (from 2 boxes)
  • 2 packages 8 oz each cream cheese, softened (I used Neufchâtel)
  • 1 10 oz jar lemon curd
  • 6 cups assorted berries sliced strawberries, blueberries and blackberries
  • sanding sugar or regular sugar
  • star cookie cutters

Instructions

  • Heat oven to 450°F. Remove 2 of the pie crusts from pouches. Unroll and *stack on lightly floured surface.
  • Roll to 17x12-inch rectangle. Fit crust into ungreased 15x10x1-inch pan, pressing into corners.
  • Fold crust even with edges of pan. Prick crust several times with fork.
  • Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, remove another pie crust from pouch. On lightly floured surface, unroll crust. Roll to 12-inch circle.
  • Cut stars using cookie cutters. Place 1 inch apart on large ungreased or parchment lined cookie sheet.
  • Brush with water; sprinkle with sugar.
  • Bake 5 to 7 minutes or until golden brown. Cool 1 minute on cookie sheet. Remove to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 15 minutes.

To make filling:

  • In medium bowl, beat cream cheese and lemon curd with electric mixer until smooth. Spread evenly into crust-lined pan.
  • Refrigerate about 30 minutes or until chilled.
  • Add berries evenly on top of cream cheese-topped pie crust. Place pie crust stars on top of berry mixture.

Notes

  • *Instead of stacking piecrust, I spliced them together and rolled out, folding edges under to fit pan. Edges don’t have to be especially pretty if you’re adding stars along the edges. I used my favorite combination of lemon curd and cream cheese for the filling. You'll have a little extra lemon curd and cream cheese mixture left over. Enjoy it with fresh berries, layer it in a Patriotic Berry Trifle, use it as a filling for a shortbread cookie sandwich, or eat it with a spoon. ;)
  • Make your own Lemon Curd using the microwave with this easy recipe

Star-Spangled Slab Pie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pie #desserts #patriotic #berries #4thofJuly

Help yourself to another easy patriotic dessert. . .

Star-Spangled Fruit Tart! A quick and easy dessert with refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough to celebrate the Red, White & Blueberry! | homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #memorialday #july4th

Star-Spangled Fruit Tart

A quick and easy dessert with a chocolate chip cookie dough crust

25 Recipes for your Star-Spangled Celebration for the Fourth of July | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pie #desserts #patriotic #berries #4thofJuly

Find a round-up of 25+ Patriotic and Party treats for your Star-Spangled Celebration, HERE.

Star-Spangled Slab Pie! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pie #desserts #patriotic #berries #4thofJuly

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

However you celebrate on the Fourth, spend a few moments

to remember and give thanks for our military men and women,

who made the ultimate sacrifice that allows us to live in freedom.

America is the Land of the Free Because of the Brave. | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

America is the Land of the Free Because of the Brave.

Star-Spangled Slab Pie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pie #desserts #patriotic #berries #4thofJuly

  14 comments for “Patriotic Dessert for the Fourth of July: Star-Spangled Slab Pie

  1. Everyday Living
    June 28, 2021 at 7:53 am

    Good morning Mary. I love dessert for breakfast, so this slab pie would be perfect with my coffee. Lemon curd is always in my pantry. Happy Monday!

    Reply
  2. Cindi
    June 28, 2021 at 8:02 am

    Hello! Can’t wait to try this recipe. I love lemon curd so combining that with fruit. Oh my. Have a wonderful 4th.

    Reply
  3. franki Parde
    June 28, 2021 at 8:33 am

    You just find THE BEST stuff!!! This recipe is a winner!! We always have a spectacular fireworks display at our lake & we’re in the pontoon…now, we’ll be eating r/w/blueberry dessert, too!! SALUTE! franki

    Reply
  4. Clara
    June 28, 2021 at 8:38 am

    Good Morning Mary, This is a beautiful dessert that is delicious and a favorite. Stay cool and enjoy your week! Clara❤️

    Reply
  5. the Painted Apron
    June 28, 2021 at 8:50 am

    This is a keeper Mary, so easy and definitely a show stopper! I am working on our menu this week for the weekend and this will be perfect for breakfast or dessert! I can’t believe it’s already almost July…
    Jenna

    Reply
  6. anne
    June 28, 2021 at 10:44 am

    This is so pretty and patriotic and looks delicious. I’ve never heard of sanding sugar so I followed the link that was below your post and clicked on the sanding sugar and put it in my cart. Looked around more in different colors, and then read the ingredients. The one below with the link on your post says it is made in a facility that processes nuts, tree nuts, peanuts, eggs, etc. Food that could be extremely dangerous to those with allergies. People purchasing it may not look at the ingredients and just assume it’s only sugar. There is another one on amazon that is – Hobbyland Sanding Sugar, that is all natural and says it it made in a peanut/nut free facility.
    Just a warning that you may like to pass along to your readers. I had no idea of how deadly some peoples’ allergies to peanuts could be until I saw an article where someone on a plane died from food that had been cooked around or near peanut oil.
    Thanks again for all your beautiful and inspiring posts.
    Happy 4th of July!

    Reply
  7. Claire
    June 28, 2021 at 11:15 am

    Would love to try this, but since I’m lactose-intolerant to any milk/cream other than goat or coconut, I can’t. It looks and sounds really yummy.

    Thanks for sharing and have a great Fourth!

    Reply
  8. Barbara Zuleski
    June 28, 2021 at 11:17 am

    What a wonderful way to celebrate Independence Day, thank you Mary.

    Reply
  9. oldnewgreenredo
    June 28, 2021 at 3:37 pm

    We have two birthdays this weekend, and this will be a perfect ‘cake’…lol. (We love pie, better anyway) Thanks! Sandi

    Reply
  10. Patti McMains
    June 28, 2021 at 4:39 pm

    I made this slab pie several times last summer. My family LOVES it! I will make it again for our 4th of July get together. Soooo good!

    Reply
  11. KathyP
    June 28, 2021 at 5:27 pm

    Thanks for another delicious recipe to celebrate the red, white & blueberry Mary! I know my family will love it!

    Reply
  12. Ellen
    June 28, 2021 at 7:26 pm

    Very patriotic dessert???and looks yummy too! Thanks for posting! HAPPY FOURTH OF JULY!! Enjoy your day and let FREEDOM REIGN! 🇺🇸❤️

    Reply
  13. Aquietlife
    June 28, 2021 at 8:58 pm

    I so wish someone would bake for me, I think we will be over 100 for 4 weeks running, to hot to stand in the kitchen, never too hot for dessert! Looks fabulous, or is it so hot I’m just seeing stars 😉

    Reply
  14. Susan P
    June 28, 2021 at 9:50 pm

    Yum! Thanks for sharing! ❤️🇺🇸💙

    Reply

