Anchors Aweigh and Nautical Table on the Pontoon

I’m weighing anchor for a little nautical fun on the pontoon and joining
22 table stylists for a summer tablescape blog hop!
You’ll find summer table inspiration at the bottom of this post.
Boating season is underway, the pontoon is decked out from stem to stern, with anchors,
ship’s wheels, red, white and blue, and stars and stripes
for some nautical and patriotic fun!
Welcome Aboard!
⚓⚓⚓
Towels provide a tablecloth and absorbent seating. . .
While pillows keep us anchored for our pontoon picnic!
A nautical insulated picnic tote is handy for picnicking and toting snacks. . .
Anchor salad plates are first mate to red and navy striped dinner plates,
and are melamine, for carefree summer dining.
They’re joining enamel boat dishes, while flatware and napkin rings
provide a nautical rope detail, to pair with the rim of the plates.
Melamine boat dishes are the newest members of our fleet,
found docked at HomeGoods several weeks ago.
Help yourself to some charcuterie. . .
An assortment of cured meat, cheese, olives, almonds,
crackers, berries and grapes. . .
Ideal for shipshape snacking!
With Flag Day a week away on June 14th, shortly followed by Independence Day,
we’re ready to raise a glass to the Red, White and Blue!
Nautical Table Details:
Nautical Towels / HomeGoods, several years ago
Anchor Pillows, Tommy Bahama Melamine Plates, Nautical Glasses / HomeGoods, several years ago
Blue Woven Placemats / Ballard Designs, several years ago
Rope Flatware and Napkins / World Market, several years ago
Napkin Rings / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago
Ship’s Wheel Picks, Enamel Boat Dishes / Pottery Barn, several years ago
Picnic Tote & Mini Boat Dishes / HomeGoods
Many thanks to Rita of Panoply for organizing this Summer Tablescape Blog Hop!
Lola and Sophie say please visit our blogging friends for more summer table inspiration:
Even your wine bottle is red white blue – how fun
Such fun, and the nautical theme is so ‘you’! Plates and tablecloth go so well together, along with the blue accents, and your appetizers look yummy. Love the little boat serving piece. Lola and Sophie are just too cute.
Oh my goodness, you make life so colorful and patriotic.
Mary, I would LOVE to ride on your pontoon boat and see the sights at Lake Norman! You travel in style! Love all the patriotic decor. These pictures should be in a Boating magazine!
Even your wine has been carefully curated for the occasion. I love your charcuterie board. So inviting and it would be fun to eat from your darling patriotic dishes and accessories.You are the queen of details. That’ the cutest little boat dish on the charcuterie board and the rope napkin rings caught my eye! A+ post as usual.
Hooray for the Red, White, and Blue!
Fun hopping again with you.
I agree with Bonnie’s enthusiasm. If other boat owners saw how charming you made your pontoon, you’d have a lot of other boat enthusiasts asking for your help in making their boat just as welcoming.
Mary, the first thing that comes to mind is that you really do have an incredible eye for collecting! From the food picks, to the napkins, to the gorgeous towels . . . little by little building a stash of nautical pieces. It is all so, so beautiful! What a wonderful post!
Good morning, Mary. What a fun way to celebrate summer and the red, white, and blue! I agree with Bonnie, I would be thrilled to see Lake Norman via your pontoon, especially if you were serving up the fabulous looking charcuterie board. I love all of the nautical details. I have always thought that nautical and red, white, and blue just goes together so well.
It is always a pleasure to have a seat at one of your masterful tables and a special treat on the pontoon. Happy Tuesday!
Oh Mary, your nautical pontoon setting is the epitome of festive and fun! I love your anchor theme and charming accents–pinned! Blessings, Cecilia @My Thrift Store Addiction
Oh you had so much fun here, so envious of your movable feast! The little porcelain boat put a huge smile on my face, but sadly as hard as your worked on patriotic cuteness, the girls stole the show!
Our pontoon has red white and blue upholstery so I think adding some beautiful elements as you have …would make for a fun outing!
Thanks for the summertime fun!
I loved loved seeing the girls!
Happy June Mary!
This would be the perfect outing to me! Your red, white & blue looks amazing on your pontoon, and the charcuterie even moreso. I can imagine motoring out onto the lake near sunset, docking, and just really enjoying the best of what summer has to offer right there, shutting off all the other noise of the world. Your newest boat dishes from HG make great additions to your already wonderful cache of nautical table treasures. I love the boat basket on the stern, and blue wicker chargers too. The flatware and white rope napkin rings are also favorites. Please ask Sophie and Lola if I may come on board. I promise to bring treats and not take their favorite spots! Thanks for bringing summer to us all, Mary. Your style is impeccable!
Mary, I loved every nautical detail and patriotic coloring of your summertime table. And, of course set on your boat was just perfect! Last summer, I picked up similar boat-shape servers, beer “bucket”, and basket for our son’s first family BBQ in his land-locked Philly row house. Now, you’ve inspired me to go shopping to attempt to replicate your nautical table — as a gift for my sister who has a new motor boat and vintage sailboat in Charleston. You always inspire and are so gracious to share your talents with others.
P.S. You’re a tough act to follow in any hop! Loved yesterday’s stunning garden theme post and table too, but glad it wasn’t today lol!
Love your pontoon celebration!! She is all decked out and ready for those summer parties!! I just love all of your nautical serving pieces. It looks like Lola and Sophie are ready for summer as well. Now all you need is some fireworks and you are all set!! It is always a pleasure to hop with you!! Wishing you a wonderful summer full of boating fun!
Mary, it looks like a wonderful afternoon for a cruise out on the lake! You have certainly decked (pun intended) out the pontoon boat from stem to stern beautifully for a patriotic celebration! I would be happy to come along and indulge in the delicious treats you have brought along! Lovely as always!
Love it, esp. the boat dishes filled with goodies and the food picks. Your attention to every detail puts this into the “wow zone”. Very charming…..and fun.
What a wonderful pontoon picnic! With that spread, Mary, you could cruise on the boat all day! I love the way you’ve draped the towels everywhere for “absorbent seating” :) The melamine anchor plates are so perfect and I love your new boat bowls! I won’t let myself go to HomeGoods any more, both of my houses are full to the brim with “stuff” 😂 The charcuterie board looks amazing, that would make a perfect lunch to set out for my group on summer days, thank you for the inspiration! I love how you always find a bottle of wine with a label to match your theme 🇺🇸 You are ready to set sail for a wonderful summer ❤️
I’m totally in awe of your post! When is the party? Oh, my word, every detail is just perfect! It’s all so inviting and makes me want to join in on the fun! You do have this patriotic decorating down pat! Truly majestic looking!
Mary, this is beyond amazing! I love and am in awe of your attention to details. The nautical towels and dishes are so perfct. And, of course, permission to come aboard to Sophie and Lola. They make me smile whenever they appear.
GORGEOUS!
Well executed design! I love it!
Such a fantastic spread on your pontoon boat. Your patriotic nautical theme is gorgeous. So smart to use melamine plates and cups. The anchor plates definitely caught my eye. Home Goods has something for everyone. Your charcuterie look delicious. How fun are your new boat bowls. You have covered all aspects of Patriotic dining above your lovely pontoon. Sophie and Lola look quite comfortable. Always a pleasure joining you on these fun blog hops.
I love this! You’ve given me some wonderful ideas because I think our Crest pontoon is the same model and color as yours. Ours has the captain’s chairs on the front, and they don’t make them like that any more! I love seeing Sophie and Lola out enjoying the water. They are so cute! I also like how your nautical theme is red white and blue which goes so well with the patriotic elements. Your charcuterie tray looks delicious, and the little boat-shaped server is darling on it! I love everything about it, and you’ve made me excited about going back to the lake. Hopefully we will be able to go back soon. Happy summer!
Mary, on the lake or lakeside, your tables are always fantastic. Scrolling down through each of these photos full of nautical details, brings back many lovely memories of our on boating days. We loved to pack a picnic basket, spend hours sailing, drop anchor, and set a table on the deck.
Each of your wonderful details are perfect for the theme, and kudos for carting each special piece out to the dock. no small accomplishment! The rope details throughout are fun, fun, fun! I have some melamine nautical themed dishes in our picnic basket which I used for a fourth of July table a few years ago. I may need to revisit this great theme idea again. Easily brings in the red, white, and blue I love. I may need to look for rope napkin rings! I have the anchor Crown Linens. Do you have these?
Have a fabulous summer enjoying all lakeside living has to offer.
Mary, Your patriotic pontoon should win an award! It’s so cute and inviting. The anchor plates are adorable. The colorful towels and beautiful pillows are so inviting. The berry boat looks delicious. I can feel the breeze off the lake during this virtual visit. Thanks! Enjoy your evening! Clara ❤️
Such a fun nautical theme for your tablescape, Mary. Melamine is perfect for your pontoon. The charcuterie tray looks like a meal to me! I kept thinking, now where are Lola and Sophie?? Then, there they were at the end!