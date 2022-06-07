Anchors Aweigh and Nautical Table on the Pontoon

I’m weighing anchor for a little nautical fun on the pontoon and joining

22 table stylists for a summer tablescape blog hop!

You’ll find summer table inspiration at the bottom of this post.

Boating season is underway, the pontoon is decked out from stem to stern, with anchors,

ship’s wheels, red, white and blue, and stars and stripes

for some nautical and patriotic fun!

Welcome Aboard!

⚓⚓⚓

Towels provide a tablecloth and absorbent seating. . .

While pillows keep us anchored for our pontoon picnic!

A nautical insulated picnic tote is handy for picnicking and toting snacks. . .

Anchor salad plates are first mate to red and navy striped dinner plates,

and are melamine, for carefree summer dining.

They’re joining enamel boat dishes, while flatware and napkin rings

provide a nautical rope detail, to pair with the rim of the plates.

Melamine boat dishes are the newest members of our fleet,

found docked at HomeGoods several weeks ago.

Help yourself to some charcuterie. . .

An assortment of cured meat, cheese, olives, almonds,

crackers, berries and grapes. . .

Ideal for shipshape snacking!

With Flag Day a week away on June 14th, shortly followed by Independence Day,

we’re ready to raise a glass to the Red, White and Blue!

Nautical Table Details:

Nautical Towels / HomeGoods, several years ago

Anchor Pillows, Tommy Bahama Melamine Plates, Nautical Glasses / HomeGoods, several years ago

Blue Woven Placemats / Ballard Designs, several years ago

Rope Flatware and Napkins / World Market, several years ago

Napkin Rings / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago

Ship’s Wheel Picks, Enamel Boat Dishes / Pottery Barn, several years ago

Picnic Tote & Mini Boat Dishes / HomeGoods

Many thanks to Rita of Panoply for organizing this Summer Tablescape Blog Hop!

Lola and Sophie say please visit our blogging friends for more summer table inspiration:

