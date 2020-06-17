I’m sharing some love of the Red, White and Blue in celebration of National Flag Week and with Independence Day less than three weeks away.
Old Glory’s official history dates back to June 14, 1777, when the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution establishing America’s banner.
The U.S. flag has gone through an evolution of 26 changes before it became the iconic symbol that it is today, proudly flying with 13 stripes and 50 stars, to represent the original 13 colonies and all 50 states.
The official colors of the American flag as defined by the Color Association of the U.S. are “white,” “Old Glory Red,” and “Old Glory Blue.” The red symbolizes hardiness and valor, white symbolizes purity and innocence, and blue represents vigilance, perseverance and justice.
The blue field of stars should always be in the highest position of honor. When viewing the flag on a wall, the highest position of honor is the upper left when displayed horizontally, and at the top upper left when displayed vertically.
Have you ever wondered why the U.S. flag appears reversed on military uniforms?
On U.S. Army uniforms since 2005, regulations state that the star field of the flag patch on the shoulder is to be placed in the forward position, which gives it the effect of the flag flying in the breeze as the wearer moves forward, symbolizing moving into battle, rather than retreating. This makes the flag reversed when worn on the soldier’s right shoulder.
Air Force One over Mt. Rushmore
This also applies to aircraft, so the U.S. flag appears reversed on the right side panels of aircraft and space shuttles, with the stars on the upper right hand side, instead of the left.
I’m waving the flag from the archives for National Flag Week!
Click on the links in red for the complete post, details or sources.
Flags on the Porch
Long May She Wave Patriotic Table
Potting Shed: Celebrating the Red, White and Blue
Watermelon, Feta and Blueberry Flag
DIY Patriotic Flower Arrangement with an American Flag
Stars and Stripes Ball Jars Bouquets, Transferware and American Flags
A Patriotic Table with Red, White and Liberty Blue
Chalking it Up to Celebrate the Red, White and Bloom
Celebrating the Red, White and Bloom in the Potting Shed
Patriotic Tree on the Porch for Independence Day
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Find 25+ Patriotic and Party Treats for your Star-Spangled Celebration, HERE.
May we never forget that freedom isn’t free.
