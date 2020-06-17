Celebrating the Red, White and Blue!

Stars and Stripes for Flag Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #flag #redwhiteandblue

I’m sharing some love of the Red, White and Blue in celebration of National Flag Week and with Independence Day less than three weeks away.

 Old Glory’s official history dates back to June 14, 1777, when the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution establishing America’s banner.

Basket on dock filled with flags, Queen Anne's Lace, hydrangeas, carnations and sunflowers! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #july4th #flagday #LakeNorman

The U.S. flag has gone through an evolution of 26 changes before it became the iconic symbol that it is today, proudly flying with 13 stripes and 50 stars, to represent the original 13 colonies and all 50 states.

Barn with American Flag | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flag

The official colors of the American flag as defined by the Color Association of the U.S. are “white,” “Old Glory Red,” and “Old Glory Blue.” The red symbolizes hardiness and valor, white symbolizes purity and innocence, and blue represents vigilance, perseverance and justice.

Window box planter with flags, Blowing Rock, NC | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains

The blue field of stars should always be in the highest position of honor. When viewing the flag on a wall, the highest position of honor is the upper left when displayed horizontally, and at the top upper left when displayed vertically.

Mountain house with American Flag and A Red, White, and Blue Ridge Getaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flag

Have you ever wondered why the U.S. flag appears reversed on military uniforms?

On U.S. Army uniforms since 2005, regulations state that the star field of the flag patch on the shoulder is to be placed in the forward position, which gives it the effect of the flag flying in the breeze as the wearer moves forward, symbolizing moving into battle, rather than retreating. This makes the flag reversed when worn on the soldier’s right shoulder.

Air Force One over Mt. Rushmore

This also applies to aircraft, so the U.S. flag appears reversed on the right side panels of aircraft and space shuttles, with the stars on the upper right hand side, instead of the left.

Celebrate the Red, White and Blue: Stars and Stripes Ball Jars Bouquets, Transferware and American Flags | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #Balljars #flag

I’m waving the flag from the archives for National Flag Week!

Click on the links in red for the complete post, details or sources.

Patriotic Porch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #july4th #flag

Flags on the Porch

Patriotic Tablescape | homeiswheretheboatis.net #flag #july4th #tablescapes

Long May She Wave Patriotic Table

Potting Shed decorated for Independence Day and to celebrate the Red, White and Blue | homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #flag #4thofjuly #pottingshed

Potting Shed: Celebrating the Red, White and Blue

Watermelon, Feta and Blueberry Flag | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #4thofjuly #memorialday #appetizer #patriotic #healthy #flag

Watermelon, Feta and Blueberry Flag 

Patriotic Flower Arrangement with an American Flag | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #flowers #4thofJuly

DIY Patriotic Flower Arrangement with an American Flag 

Celebrate the Red, White and Blue: Stars and Stripes Ball Jars Bouquets, Transferware and American Flags | © homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #Balljars #flag

Stars and Stripes Ball Jars Bouquets, Transferware and American Flags

4th of July table by lake with Red, White and Liberty Blue | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablesetting #4thofjuly #patriotic #lake #alfresco

A Patriotic Table with Red, White and Liberty Blue

Chalking it Up to Celebrate the Red, White and Bloom! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #pottingshed #chalkboard #redwhiteandblue #flowers #flag

Chalking it Up to Celebrate the Red, White and Bloom

Celebrating the Red, White and Bloom | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablesetting #patriotic #sheshed

 Celebrating the Red, White and Bloom in the Potting Shed

Patriotic Tree on the Porch for Independence Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flag #patriotic #redwhiteandblue #4thofjuly

Patriotic Tree on the Porch for Independence Day

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

25+ July 4th Party and Patriotic Treats for your Star-Spangled Celebration! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #recipes #dessert #appetizer #cocktail #4thofJuly #patriotic #party

Find 25+ Patriotic and Party Treats for your Star-Spangled Celebration, HERE.

May we never forget that freedom isn’t free | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flag #july4th #memorialday

May we never forget that freedom isn’t free.

Celebrate the Red, White & Blue! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #flagweek #4thofJuly #tablescapes #sheshed #recipes

  22 comments for “Celebrating the Red, White and Blue!

  1. Gail
    June 17, 2020 at 6:10 am

    Thank you for the info re the flags. Thanks for posting so many lovely ideas to decorate with red, white, blue. Mainly, thank you for this post of “normalcy “, reminding your readers of what is good and should be celebrated, especially in these stormy times. Your post is a pleasant way for me to start my day.

    • Mary
      June 17, 2020 at 6:15 am

      Thank you for your visits and comments Gail❣️ 🇺🇸

      • franki parde
        June 17, 2020 at 8:34 am

        My “hubs” birthday is “Flag Day!” We go “all out, all week!” Salute! franki

  2. Ellen
    June 17, 2020 at 7:26 am

    Love this post because I love America!! What better way to honor our country than with our FLAG!! I really appreciate the info on the ways our FLAGS are and should be displayed! And the food!! We have the most delicious and diverse food!!! Thank you for the many recipes!! HAPPY FOURTH OF JULY!! GOD BLESS OUR COUNTRY!! ♥️🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸

  3. Kathy Menold
    June 17, 2020 at 7:48 am

    Hung a new American flag on Flag Day and made a small arrangement with some white ,hydrangeas, red bee balm and little flags in a blue container for my kitchen table. Looks so cheerful even during this dreary, rainy week. So important to remember all the blessings we have in this country. God Bless America.

  4. Cyndi Raines
    June 17, 2020 at 7:53 am

    3 cheers for the red, white and blue! Thank you Mary! She’s a grand ol’ flag, for sure! I love your patriotism and am thankful for all our freedom. God bless America! ♥️🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸

  5. Court Wilson
    June 17, 2020 at 8:00 am

    Beautiful post. I loved learning the info on flags and seeing them displayed in such wonderful ways. ❤️

  6. Pamela Meyers Arbour
    June 17, 2020 at 8:05 am

    I almost passed this post up today due to lack of time but I am so glad I stopped by. Wonderful displays of patriotism!!!

  7. Rita C.
    June 17, 2020 at 8:14 am

    I did not know the fact of the placement of the flag on uniforms and the airplane. You always share interesting tidbits and beauty together, Mary!

  8. Everyday Living
    June 17, 2020 at 8:21 am

    Mary, thank you for all the wonderful history and information about our flag 🇺🇸 Long may she wave!! Your patriotic round-up is truly beautiful. I don’t take our freedom for granted and may God bless America! ♥️🇺🇸💙🇺🇸♥️

  9. Susan B
    June 17, 2020 at 8:32 am

    Simply beautiful. So wonderful to see something so positive, with all that’s going on in the country right now.We are truly blessed to live here and I never take that for granted. I can’t wait to share what I’ve learned from you about the flag with my husband! Thank you for all your beautiful inspiration! xoxo

  10. Sue
    June 17, 2020 at 9:12 am

    Thank you Mary! I enjoyed learning about our flag on uniforms and Air Force 1 and all of the historical notes you’ve shared with us. As always your beautiful photos and delicious recipes are wonderful.
    This article made my soul feel better, thanks Mary. ❤🇺🇸❤🇺🇸❤🇺🇸

  11. Clara
    June 17, 2020 at 9:23 am

    Enjoyed the info on the flag. We always learn new, interesting things from your blog. Love all the wonderful flag decorations. The white tree decorated in red, white and blue is fabulous! Thanks for all you do Mary! Enjoy your week. Clara♥️

  12. Sharon
    June 17, 2020 at 9:38 am

    Inspiring!

  13. A quiet life
    June 17, 2020 at 10:21 am

    Thanks for the flag history, love the Rushmore shot and learning about the reverse flutter!

    Reply
    • A quiet life
      June 17, 2020 at 10:23 am

      Oops accidentally posted to fast, if course love all your beautiful too!

  14. Karenann S.
    June 17, 2020 at 10:30 am

    I absolutely love your flag floral arrangements! So beautiful!

  15. Linda Erickson
    June 17, 2020 at 10:31 am

    I really learned a lot from your blog today, Mary, plus getting great ideas for food and decorations for the holiday! God bless the USA!

  16. Deb
    June 17, 2020 at 10:39 am

    Great info on the flag. Love the watering can with the small pink flowers! Where did you find it? Everything is so festive!

  17. Kitty
    June 17, 2020 at 11:24 am

    Thanks for all the information on the flag, Mary! You always provide us with important facts. Your tables and food in your post inspire us for all things patriotic. 💙🇺🇸❤️

  18. Cathy Higgins
    June 17, 2020 at 11:35 am

    Mary, these are Fabulous photos! Thank you for sharing your beautiful place on the lake.

  19. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    June 17, 2020 at 2:18 pm

    Thanks for the flag tidbits Mary! Love the one about the flag arranged so is looks like the soldiers (and planes) are always moving in a forward direction:@)

