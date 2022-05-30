Land of the Free Because of the Brave

While Memorial Day is the unofficial kick off to summer,
it’s a day set aside to honor those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice
for our country, defending our freedom and democracy.
“Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them.”
– Franklin D. Roosevelt
“A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself.”
– Joseph Campbell
“Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.”
– Unknown
“Patriotism is not short, frenzied outbursts of emotion, but the tranquil and steady dedication of a lifetime.”
– Adlai Stevenson II
“Each of the patriots whom we remember on this day was first a beloved son or daughter, a brother or sister, or a spouse, friend, and neighbor.”
– George H. W. Bush
“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.”
– Ronald Reagan
“This nation will remain the land of the free only as long as it is home of the brave.”
–Elmer Davis
Find a tutorial to create an easy patriotic centerpiece with an American flag
to celebrate Memorial Day, Flag Day (June 14th), or the Fourth of July,
However you celebrate this Memorial Day, take some time to recognize,
reflect, and remember how fortunate we are to live in freedom.
Memorial Day: Celebrate, Honor, Remember.
Find more ways to celebrate the red, white and blue,
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
May we never forget that freedom isn’t free.
