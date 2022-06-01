Boats, Dishes, Summer, Tablescape

Celebrate Summer at the Table: Alfresco Tablescapes and Centerpiece Inspiration

by  • 11 Comments

Find summer table and centerpiece inspiration with themes and ideas ranging from nautical, seaside, tropical, or fresh-from-the-garden, for your outdoor entertaining and dining.

Beach tablesetting by the water with shells and hydrangeas ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #summer #beach #tablescape #water

Happy June!

I find that alfresco or outdoor dining is at its best when combined with a fun summer theme or activity. With a little imagination, you can be transported to a tropical or seaside locale, enjoy a summer activity like picnicking, or celebrate the flowers or fruits of the season! I pulled together some summer table and centerpiece inspiration from the archives.

Patriotic watermelon vase centerpiece with hydrangeas, sunflowers, roses and flags for the Fourth of July #tablescape #july4th #centerpiece #patriotic

Click on the links in red to see the original post if you’d like more details, table sources

and centerpiece inspiration for your summer dining!

Alfresco Tropical Table and easy centerpiece for summer entertaining | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #beach #flamingos #alfresco #summer

A Tropical Table and Lake Breeze Cocktail

A tropical-inspired tablescape and cocktail for lakeside dining and sipping.

Lakeside Nautical Table and National Lighthouse Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #alfresco #nautical #lighthouse

Lakeside Nautical Table and National Lighthouse Day

A nautical lakeside table in celebration of National Lighthouse Day

Patriotic Nautical Table by the lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #nautical #lake #tablescapes #redwhiteandblue

Lakeside Summer Table: Red, White and Blue and Nautical Too

Set sail into summer with some nautical fun on the dock and celebrate the red, white and blue.

DIY Blooming Watermelon Vase and Patriotic Table #watermelon #centerpiece #diy #patriotic #alfresco #tablescape #lake #4thofjuly

DIY Blooming Watermelon Vase and Patriotic Table

Create a blooming watermelon centerpiece for the Fourth of July or summer entertaining.

DIY Summer Fruit and Flower Arrangement and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #tablescape #fruit #summer

DIY Summer Fruit and Flower Arrangement + Tablescape

A fruit and flower centerpiece and table on the porch

Alfresco summer table and floral centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #alfresco #tablescapes #summer #sunflowers

 Alfresco Table with Hosta Leaf Vase Centerpiece DIY

A garden-inspired table with a hosta leaf floral centerpiece.

Seaside Dining beach tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #summer #tablescapes #beach

Seaside Dining Tablescape

A beach-inspired tablescape with the colors of sun, sand, and sea.

Loggerhead Love Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #beach #tablescapes #shells #turtles #lake

More Loggerhead Love Tablescape

Table inspiration from Loggerhead Sea Turtles and summer family vacation. 

Beach tablesetting by the water with shells and hydrangeas ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #summer #beach #tablescape #water

Dockside, Lakeside and Seaside Table for Two

A table on the dock to celebrate the last days of summer and DIY centerpiece with seashells and hydrangeas

Fantasy Island Getaway Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #alfresco #lake #beach #summer

Fantasy Island Getaway Tablescape

A fantasy island getaway and boating excursion tablescape.

A Caribbean {Floating} Island Picnic on the Pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pontoon #picnic #summer #recipes

A Caribbean {Floating} Island Picnic

The pontoon decked out with frolicking flamingos, tropical bunting and hula skirt swags with a Caribbean-inspired menu and picnic

Tomato summer table and centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #alfresco #tomato #summer

You Say Tomato

Celebrating tomato season with a tomato centerpiece and Heirloom Tomato Pie.

Dockside Dining with Butterflies and Hydrangeas #lake #tablescape #hydrangeas

Dockside Dining with Butterflies and Hydrangeas

Garden hydrangeas provide a centerpiece for a dockside table with Lenox Butterfly Meadow Cloud. Post includes an easy tip to keep cut hydrangeas from wilting.

'Welcome Summer' Table with Lemons | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lemons #alfresco #tablescape #summer #lake

Lakeside Limonata Table and Sparkling Cans of Flowers

Sunny lemons provided some cheery table inspiration in a tablecloth and dinnerware for lakeside dining. Sparkling Limonata cans are repurposed as vases for flowers.

DIY Lemon Vase Flower Arrangement and Alfresco Summer Table #diy #flowers #centerpiece #lemons #hydrangeas #tablescape #summer #alfresco

DIY Lemon Vase Flower Arrangement and Alfresco Summer Table

An alfresco summer table with steps to create a lemon vase flower arrangement.

Mini lemon ‘vases’ are filled with garden blooms.

Lakeside Table with Sunflowers and Black and White Buffalo Check #tablescape #sunflowers #blackandwhite #summer #alfresco

Lakeside Table with Sunflowers and Black and White Buffalo Check

Black and white buffalo check marry cheery sunflowers in a lakeside table for two.

Buzzing with Bees: DIY Flower Arrangement and Summer Tablescape on the Porch #sunflowers #bees #blackandwhite #tablescape #summer

Buzzing with Bees: DIY Flower Arrangement and Summer Tablescape

Celebrate summer with a DIY flower arrangement and table on the porch buzzing with bees.

Buzzing with Bees: DIY Flower Arrangement and Summer Tablescape on the Porch #sunflowers #bees #blackandwhite #tablescape #summer

I’m happy to *bee* a part of a Summer Tablescape Blog Hop next Tuesday!

I hope you’ll buzz back to find summer table inspiration from 20+ table stylists and bloggers.

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Celebrate Summer at the Table: Alfresco Tablescapes and Centerpiece Inspiration | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #summer #tablescapes #alfresco #beach #lake #nautical #tropical #patriotic #flowers

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

Tablescape Thursday

  11 comments for “Celebrate Summer at the Table: Alfresco Tablescapes and Centerpiece Inspiration

  1. Gail
    June 1, 2022 at 6:16 am

    Although I’m usually drawn more toward the more colorful flower arrangements, your white hydrangeas with shells peeking through the flowers really caught my eye

    Reply
  2. Debbie Bolduc
    June 1, 2022 at 6:55 am

    You are so talented and creative. These tables capes are all so beautiful! Thank you for sharing.

    Reply
  3. Pamela Meyers Arbour
    June 1, 2022 at 7:45 am

    I allways enjoy the variety of each of your posts. I know that is a lot of work and also the Amazon links.

    Reply
  4. Everyday Living
    June 1, 2022 at 7:59 am

    Good morning, Mary. The alfresco round-up really puts me in the summer spirit. I have to say the tomato centerpiece has me craving a BLT sandwich. It certainly feels like summer the past couple of days. I enjoyed all of the eye candy and Happy June!

    Reply
  5. Tracy
    June 1, 2022 at 8:28 am

    Beautiful post! 💖
    I was hoping for a link to the hydrangea table cloth! Blue hydrangeas are my favorite!

    Reply
    • Mary
      June 1, 2022 at 8:32 am

      Thank you Tracy! Unfortunately I don’t have a link. It’s a small quilted table topper I found at HomeGoods about 5 years ago. ♥

      Reply
  6. Pamela
    June 1, 2022 at 8:42 am

    You are the queen of table settings! Yesterday I watched the first show of Table Wars on tv. Have you seen it? You would win 🙂

    Reply
  7. jane Lund
    June 1, 2022 at 9:06 am

    Oh my goodness!! These are absolutely spectacular! I don’t know how you keep coming up with these gorgeous, awesome table settings. Every table, food, centerpiece, dishes, just everything is beautiful! You truly are very, very gifted, talented, and so creative. I hope your friends and family appreciate all your hard work. If I do 2 tablesettings a year, I accomplished something and it’s hard work putting it all together, LOL! You are the queen of table-scapes, thank you for not only the inspiration, but the beauty alone to look at is fabulous!!

    Reply
  8. babs
    June 1, 2022 at 9:14 am

    all the tables capes are phenomenal, But My favorite is the Bee and Black and White checker board

    Reply
  9. Nancy Comer
    June 1, 2022 at 9:42 am

    What an array of eye candy! Oh my word, your tablescapes are out of this world! I can’t pick a favorite, i am crazy about all of them! Wow!

    Reply
  10. Andree Dampier
    June 1, 2022 at 10:54 am

    Wow! Every tablescape is absolutely stunning. My favorite is the “Dockside, Lakeside and Seaside” one.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: