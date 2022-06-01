Celebrate Summer at the Table: Alfresco Tablescapes and Centerpiece Inspiration

Find summer table and centerpiece inspiration with themes and ideas ranging from nautical, seaside, tropical, or fresh-from-the-garden, for your outdoor entertaining and dining.

Happy June!

I find that alfresco or outdoor dining is at its best when combined with a fun summer theme or activity. With a little imagination, you can be transported to a tropical or seaside locale, enjoy a summer activity like picnicking, or celebrate the flowers or fruits of the season! I pulled together some summer table and centerpiece inspiration from the archives.

Click on the links in red to see the original post if you’d like more details, table sources

and centerpiece inspiration for your summer dining!

A tropical-inspired tablescape and cocktail for lakeside dining and sipping.

A nautical lakeside table in celebration of National Lighthouse Day

Lakeside Summer Table: Red, White and Blue and Nautical Too

Set sail into summer with some nautical fun on the dock and celebrate the red, white and blue.

DIY Blooming Watermelon Vase and Patriotic Table

Create a blooming watermelon centerpiece for the Fourth of July or summer entertaining.

DIY Summer Fruit and Flower Arrangement + Tablescape

A fruit and flower centerpiece and table on the porch

A garden-inspired table with a hosta leaf floral centerpiece.

A beach-inspired tablescape with the colors of sun, sand, and sea.

Table inspiration from Loggerhead Sea Turtles and summer family vacation.

Dockside, Lakeside and Seaside Table for Two

A table on the dock to celebrate the last days of summer and DIY centerpiece with seashells and hydrangeas

A fantasy island getaway and boating excursion tablescape.

The pontoon decked out with frolicking flamingos, tropical bunting and hula skirt swags with a Caribbean-inspired menu and picnic

Celebrating tomato season with a tomato centerpiece and Heirloom Tomato Pie.

Dockside Dining with Butterflies and Hydrangeas

Garden hydrangeas provide a centerpiece for a dockside table with Lenox Butterfly Meadow Cloud. Post includes an easy tip to keep cut hydrangeas from wilting.

Lakeside Limonata Table and Sparkling Cans of Flowers

Sunny lemons provided some cheery table inspiration in a tablecloth and dinnerware for lakeside dining. Sparkling Limonata cans are repurposed as vases for flowers.

DIY Lemon Vase Flower Arrangement and Alfresco Summer Table

An alfresco summer table with steps to create a lemon vase flower arrangement.

Mini lemon ‘vases’ are filled with garden blooms.

Lakeside Table with Sunflowers and Black and White Buffalo Check

Black and white buffalo check marry cheery sunflowers in a lakeside table for two.

Buzzing with Bees: DIY Flower Arrangement and Summer Tablescape

Celebrate summer with a DIY flower arrangement and table on the porch buzzing with bees.

I’m happy to *bee* a part of a Summer Tablescape Blog Hop next Tuesday!

I hope you’ll buzz back to find summer table inspiration from 20+ table stylists and bloggers.

