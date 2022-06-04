Dogs, Lake Life, Summer, Water, Weekend Waterview

Weekend Waterview: Hello Summer!

Happy Saturday!

Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

Mr. Mallard says he hopes your week was ‘just ducky’!

The stars and stripes swooper flags are fluttering by the water. . . .

 They come out for Memorial Day and wave in the breeze until Labor Day.

The UV rays and wind takes their toll after 3 months

and it’s time for new banners the following year!

I took these photos over that last couple of weeks.

We had some beautiful spring weather with low humidity,

but when the calendar page turned to June,

meteorological summer arrived bringing us the hottest day

of the year with 90+ degree temperatures, just like clockwork!

We cooled back to the 80s for the weekend, which

 makes those wearing fur coats much happier! 🐾🐾

Lola and Sophie are ready for boat rides

with some pontoon-generated breezes!

Sophie says it’s also much easier to nap to the hum of the motor.

Celebrate Summer at the table and find centerpiece and tablescape Inspiration, HERE.

I’ll leave you with some sunset views. . .

Happy Weekend ♥

  1. Teresa Cline
    June 4, 2022 at 7:00 am

    Thank you for sharing your beautiful water views Mary! My day is always brighter when I get a chance to see your sweet girls! 🐾🐾

    Reply
  2. franki Parde
    June 4, 2022 at 7:35 am

    Ditto on all!!! Exception…no pontoon boat ride…yet! We’ve had some severe storms, BUT, this week s/b delightful!! Beautiful photos!! franki

    Reply
  3. Kathy M.
    June 4, 2022 at 7:51 am

    A beautiful sunny day here in Greensboro with low humidity and temps in the 70s. Glad the hot humid days of last week are gone. Not quite ready for full blown summer. Your Lake Norman pictures are just beautiful and your fur babies are enjoying their day on the water. Enjoy the wonderful days of early June .

    Reply
  4. Cindi
    June 4, 2022 at 7:53 am

    So nice to see your girls! Your lake pictures are always so beautiful! Peace.

    Reply
  5. Clara
    June 4, 2022 at 8:08 am

    Mary, The girls are just so precious. I do imagine their thick fur coats are hot during the summer heat and humidity. They’re always so well groomed and are just adorable! Love the swooper flags and the pics of our USA flag reflection in the water. Lake Norman is beautiful. Hope you have a wonderful weekend! Clara ❤️

    Reply
  6. Linda
    June 4, 2022 at 8:19 am

    Your column brings me such joy. I love your pictures. I’m still waiting for your book!

    Reply
  7. Debbie
    June 4, 2022 at 8:24 am

    Your fur babies are so precious. I love seeing them. The lake photos are beautiful. America truly is beautiful. Have a lovely weekend.

    Reply
  8. Jo
    June 4, 2022 at 8:27 am

    Thank you for sharing these wonderful photos! Have a weekend filled with
    many blessings.🌷🌷🌷
    Jo

    Reply
  9. Kitty
    June 4, 2022 at 9:44 am

    Thank you for sharing your summer views with us, Mary. Lola and Sophie always make me smile and I can only imagine how fabulous they feel napping in the pontoon on a hot day. 😊

    Reply

Leave a Reply

