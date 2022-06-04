Weekend Waterview: Hello Summer!

Happy Saturday!

Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

Mr. Mallard says he hopes your week was ‘just ducky’!

The stars and stripes swooper flags are fluttering by the water. . . .

They come out for Memorial Day and wave in the breeze until Labor Day.

The UV rays and wind takes their toll after 3 months

and it’s time for new banners the following year!

I took these photos over that last couple of weeks.

We had some beautiful spring weather with low humidity,

but when the calendar page turned to June,

meteorological summer arrived bringing us the hottest day

of the year with 90+ degree temperatures, just like clockwork!

We cooled back to the 80s for the weekend, which

makes those wearing fur coats much happier! 🐾🐾

Lola and Sophie are ready for boat rides

with some pontoon-generated breezes!

Sophie says it’s also much easier to nap to the hum of the motor.

Celebrate Summer at the table and find centerpiece and tablescape Inspiration, HERE.

I’ll leave you with some sunset views. . .

Happy Weekend ♥

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

