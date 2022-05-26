Beverage, Food, July 4th, Memorial Day

Delicious Patriotic Recipes to Celebrate the Red, White and Blueberry

by  • 0 Comments

Celebrate the Red, White and Blueberry with these patriotic recipes. You’ll find star-spangled treats, berrylicious desserts, healthy appetizers and cocktails too.

16+ Patriotic Recipes to Celebrate the Red, White and Blueberry! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #recipes #4thofjuly #desserts #appetizers #memorialday #cocktails

With Memorial Day holiday weekend a few days away,

I’m sharing a round-up of patriotic recipes

to celebrate the red, white and blueberry!

American Blueberries | #patriotic #recipes #july4th #memorialday

If you’re looking for some patriotic fare for the summer holidays

click on the links in red for the complete recipe.

Watermelon, Feta and Blueberry Flag Appetizer | #4thofJuly #recipes #watermelon #healthy #easy #blueberries

Watermelons have been arriving in grocery stores, just in time for the holiday weekend and the unofficial start of summer. Serve an American flag formation of Watermelon, Feta and Blueberries for this high-flying holiday. The creamy, salty cheese is the perfect partner to the sweet, juicy melon!

Berry Skillet Cobbler | #desserts #easy #cobbler #patriotic #patriotic #berries

Berry Skillet Cobbler

Individual cobblers are baked in mini skillets with a topping that is rustic and simple to make! Substitute ramekins if you prefer for these easy, mini desserts.

Berry Caprese Bruschetta | #patriotic #recipes #easy #heathy #4thofjuly

Berry Caprese Bruschetta

Slice and grill a baguette and serve with a bowl of berry caprese medley and let your guests help themselves!

Patriotic Berry Trifle | #nobake #desserts #easy #MemorialDay #patriotic #July4th #trifle

Patriotic Berry Trifle

A berrylicious no-bake dessert with layers of store bought cake berries, lemon curd and whipped cream.

Berry {Quick & Easy} Layered Cake! | #easy #nobake #desserts #cake

Berry {Quick & Easy} Layered Cake

Or cut your store-bought cake in thirds, layer with your fruit and filling of choice and serve.

Land of the Free Lemonade | #patriotic #4thofjuly #watermelon #lemonade #cocktails

Land of the Free Lemonade

A refreshing combination of pureed watermelon & lemonade with watermelon stars and blueberries. Add citrus flavored vodka for an adult beverage or serve as a festive summertime lemonade.

Red, White and Blue Sangria! | #memorialday #4thofJuly #cocktail #sangria #patriotic

Red, White, and Blue Sangria

Mix it an hour to two in advance of patriotic sipping and celebrating!

Red, White and Blueberry Salsa | #easy #recipes #healthy #appetizer #salsa #patriotic #4thofJuly #memorialday

Red, White & Blueberry Salsa 

Fresh, flavorful, and healthy! Serve with Red, White, and Blue Tortilla Chips

Patriotic Berry Trifle in Jars | #picnic #foodinjars #desserts #MemorialDay

Patriotic Berry Trifle in Jars

Patriotic Picnic | homeiswheretheboatis.net #picnic #foodinjars #MemorialDay #July4th

Trifle in a jar that’s portable and ideal for a picnic!

Star-Spangled Fruit Tart! | #desserts #easy #4thofjuly #patriotic #memorialday

Star-Spangled Fruit Tart

A quick and easy dessert with refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough to celebrate the Red, White & Blueberry!

Red Velvet-Berry Cobbler | #july4th #dessert #memorialday #cobbler #redvelvet

 Red Velvet-Berry Cobbler

Star-Spangled Slab Pie! | #patriotic #pie #desserts #berries #4thofJuly #memorialday

Star-Spangled Slab Pie

This slab pie serves more people than your standard 9-inch pie with much less effort. Less work makes for an ideal holiday dessert and more time for celebrating the Red, White and Blueberry!

Star-Spangled Dog Treats! Easy frozen treats for your dog to celebrate the Red, White & Blueberry! | #dogtreats #BichonFrise #Maltipoo #patriotic #4thofJuly

Star-Spangled Frozen Berry Dog Treats!

Easy dog treats you can make in your blender! Only 2 ingredients that your pup will lap up!

Red, White and Blueberry Biscuit Shortcake! | #recipes #berries #patriotic #4thofjuly #shortcake

Red, White and Blueberry Biscuit Shortcake

Enjoy these biscuits two ways: For breakfast/ brunch, served with Basil-Honey Butter, and for dessert, layered with whipped cream and berries as a patriotic shortcake!

Stars and Stripes Berry Trifles! #notbake #easy #masonjardessert #memorialday #july4th #trifle

Stars and Stripes Berry Trifles

A quick and easy no-bake mason jar dessert!

Red, White & Blueberry No-Churn Ice Cream #patriotic #desserts #memorialday #4thofJuly #icecream #berries

Red, White & Blueberry No-Churn Ice Cream

No ice cream maker required for this easy dessert~ a perfect treat for the lazy days of summer!

Red, White and Blue Vertical Snack Tray | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #snacks #appetizer #patriotic

Patriotic Vertical Appetizer Snack Tray

An easy appetizer tray for your holiday snacking to celebrate the Red, White and Blue!

Patriotic Flower Arrangement with an American Flag DIY | #MemorialDay #patriotic #flowers #July4th #DIY

Find a tutorial to create an easy patriotic centerpiece with an American flag

to celebrate Memorial Day, Flag Day (June 14th), or the Fourth of July, HERE.

American Stars & Stripes Swooper Flags by lake #patriotic #flag #lake #redwhiteandblue #memorialday #4thofjuly
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

May we never forget that freedom isn't free. | #lake #patriotic #flag #memorialday

However you celebrate Memorial Day, may we never forget that freedom isn’t free.

Patriotic Recipes to Celebrate the Red, White and Blueberry! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #recipes #4thofjuly #desserts #appetizers #memorialday #cocktails

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

 Metamorphosis Monday

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: