For the Love of Peonies and Giveaway

Happy Friday!

How about a flower therapy and a little giveaway to kick off the weekend?

I always eagerly await peony season which is usually early to mid-May in our zone 7b garden.

Our garden peony blooms have all faded now and I’m sharing a little peony love

for a flower fix and a remedy for the short but sweet season!

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

From Peonies: Beautiful Varieties for Home & Garden :

Peonies celebrate the delicate palette, sumptuous beauty and sweet perfect of one of the world’s

favorite flowers. This lavishly illustrated guide shows how easy it is to grow these bountiful blooms

and fill your home with spectacular cut flowers. From the strikingly simple Claire de Lune to the frilly,

petticoat-like Bowl of Cream, you’ll discover a splendid collection of classics,

as well as the best modern varieties.

Over 50 types of peony have been captured by leading floral photographer Georgianna Lane,

and are brought to life with fresh commentary and no-fuss growing advice from

award-winning author Jane Eastoe.

This gorgeous book has been out for a couple of years now and is a beautiful

addition to your library and way get a flower fix if you’re a peony lover!

Peonies is split into chapters outlining the history of the peony,

then divided into categories: Pure, Dramatic, Romantic and Fragrant.

A final chapter on Growing and Care, shares planting tips, the perfect bed,

deadheading, staking, peonies as cut flowers and more.

Feast your eyes on the florabundance. . .

Swoon!

I’ve long been a fan photographer and author Georgianna Lane, known for her romantic,

light-infused images of flowers, gardens, and iconic travel destinations.

Sarah Bernhardt is one of my favorite varieties of peony with

big pink double blooms that resemble old-fashioned roses.

I’m sharing a little peony love and giving away a copy of Peonies,

along with some fragrant peony foaming hand soap,

and a pair of pretty-in-pink floral scissors to one winner.

To enter the giveaway and for a chance to win, leave

a comment telling me your favorite variety of peony.

Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.

Subscribe by email and let me know by comment. (Subscription box is in the top right hand corner.)

For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post or

Stop and Smell the Peonies: Ball Jar Bouquets in the Potting Shed

and leave a comment telling me so.

The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo.

This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight June 25th.

Whether you have a lavish garden or a simple container, lose

yourself in the enduring charm and classic beauty of peonies.

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: