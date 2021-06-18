For the Love of Peonies and Giveaway

Happy Friday!
How about a flower therapy and a little giveaway to kick off the weekend?
I always eagerly await peony season which is usually early to mid-May in our zone 7b garden.
Our garden peony blooms have all faded now and I’m sharing a little peony love
for a flower fix and a remedy for the short but sweet season!
From Peonies: Beautiful Varieties for Home & Garden :
Peonies celebrate the delicate palette, sumptuous beauty and sweet perfect of one of the world’s
favorite flowers. This lavishly illustrated guide shows how easy it is to grow these bountiful blooms
and fill your home with spectacular cut flowers. From the strikingly simple Claire de Lune to the frilly,
petticoat-like Bowl of Cream, you’ll discover a splendid collection of classics,
as well as the best modern varieties.
Over 50 types of peony have been captured by leading floral photographer Georgianna Lane,
and are brought to life with fresh commentary and no-fuss growing advice from
award-winning author Jane Eastoe.
This gorgeous book has been out for a couple of years now and is a beautiful
addition to your library and way get a flower fix if you’re a peony lover!
Peonies is split into chapters outlining the history of the peony,
then divided into categories: Pure, Dramatic, Romantic and Fragrant.
A final chapter on Growing and Care, shares planting tips, the perfect bed,
deadheading, staking, peonies as cut flowers and more.
Feast your eyes on the florabundance. . .
Swoon!
I’ve long been a fan photographer and author Georgianna Lane, known for her romantic,
light-infused images of flowers, gardens, and iconic travel destinations.
Sarah Bernhardt is one of my favorite varieties of peony with
big pink double blooms that resemble old-fashioned roses.
I’m sharing a little peony love and giving away a copy of Peonies,
along with some fragrant peony foaming hand soap,
and a pair of pretty-in-pink floral scissors to one winner.
To enter the giveaway and for a chance to win, leave
a comment telling me your favorite variety of peony.
Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.
Subscribe by email and let me know by comment. (Subscription box is in the top right hand corner.)
For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post or
Stop and Smell the Peonies: Ball Jar Bouquets in the Potting Shed
and leave a comment telling me so.
The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo.
This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight June 25th.
Whether you have a lavish garden or a simple container, lose
yourself in the enduring charm and classic beauty of peonies.
I also grow peonies. Their beauty and scent are intoxicating. I favor the Bella Donna variety. Every garden should have some. Thanks for the giveaway.
I get your emails
I pinned some photos.
What a beautiful book and another generous giveaway Mary! I adore peonies and especially love Sarah Bernhardt and Shirley Temple! Thanks for the chance to win, I’m a long time follower and love your blog. ❤️🌸
I pinned your Ball Jar Bouquets! 🌸 Thanks for the chance to win!
So I have no idea all the names to tell you my favorite. My neighbor has a row of peonies that I get to enjoy each year and I have wanted to plant some of my own and book like this will definitely help that process. This book is stunning. Each peony is so beautiful. I love them all and only wished they bloomed longer. Thanks for the giveaway and I hope my comment will still count even though I can’t name a favorite. 😊🌸
What a beautiful post~peonies are just fabulous! For Mother’s Day I gave my mother a gorgeous peony called Gay Paree~it may be my new favorite. Thanks for the chance to win, love Georgianna Lane’s books & photos.
Take care,
Beth
I haven’t grown peonies since I lived in PA and we moved to SC in 2005 where I had no luck with them. But am going to plant them now that I am in VA! I love any pink flower but your Sarah Bernhardt is beautiful. I created a new folder in my garden folder on Pinterest called fav flowers and put one of your pictures of an individual peony in it. Thanks for the great pictures and the warm feeling I get when I read your blog. Peace
Oops guess I was suppose to leave a separate comment telling you I posted a picture from this article on Pinterest. I have always struggled with following directions 😝 Peace
I adore peonies but wish their season was longer so I could enjoy them more. I would be happy to win your lovely giveaway.
I subscribe and receive your beautiful posts via email.
Mary
I have always loved your floral pictures and arrangements Peopnies are my all time favorite! No certain color, all of them! Please enter me into the drawing.
I pinned your pretty photo of peonies in the bell jar and blue and white pitcher.
Good morning, Mary! The peonies are absolutely beautiful. The Sarah Bernhardt is my favorite, but it’s like choosing a favorite child when choosing a favorite peony. Each one has its own beauty. Thank you for this special giveaway!