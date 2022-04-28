Planting Vintage Charm and Garden Flowers on the Potting Bench

Happy Thursday!
Is it gardening season in your neck of the woods?
I’ve been biding my time until the threat of frost passed with
with some puttering and playing on my new Potting Bench.
My hubby recently built a potting bench for me, using old barn wood
and reclaimed porch columns. It will be a roomy work bench for planting and projects,
and used to display garden collectibles, like watering cans and birdhouses.
Here she is with all her chippiness, imperfections and reclaimed-materials-glory!
A ‘reliable seeds’ sign and old metal roof tiles were incorporated to add some vintage charm.
You can find the DIY details, HERE.
I’ve been busy with garden clean up and putting out mulch,
but took some time out to play on the Potting Bench.
I’m ready to plant seeds and pots!
I planted some vintage charm with old flower frogs,
to display vintage seed packets. . .
A rustic faux watering can / flower pot was freshly picked at Hobby Lobby.
It’s blooming with snowball viburnum . . .
A rusty finial, watering can roses, vintage garden fork and discarded rake head
fill an old zinc tray, along with a favorite bunny.
I have a ‘thing’ for vintage garden tools. . .
they fill a pot joining birdhouses on a shelf.
Watering cans are sprinkled along the top and bottom shelves. . .
An English chimney pot corrals an assortment of garden tools. . .
rakes and a shovel.
With a flower magnet for a blooming embellishment.
A bird topped wire cloche displays a bird nest for nesting season. . .
This birdhouse by the snowball viburnum has a high occupancy rate,
in spring, usually taken up by bluebirds.
And another wire cloche holds a bunny to keep it
from nibbling its way through the garden. :)
Summer annuals are ready to plant to fill window boxes and containers. . .
an assortment of sun-loving flowers. angelonia, petunias, salvia, cleome,
lantana, verbena and fan flower (scaevola).
DIY Mosaic Flower Pots are a fun way to let your creativity bloom
and upcycle your broken dishes or thrift store finds!
Find the tutorial for this trash-to-treasure craft to create one-of-a-kind flower pots
for your garden or gifts, HERE.
A MacKenzie-Childs Flower Market Metal Bucket with Lid is generously sized. . .
pretty and convenient to hold potting mix.
Or used as a big bucket of garden blooms, HERE.
Are you busy with spring planting or gardening?
Your potting bench is a work of art. Your husband did a fantastic job building it for you. I love how you accessorize your outdoor spaces. It is very inspirational and always has me looking at things in a new way.
Mary, I think today is finally the day to do some real planting. I have gathered all my plant sale purchases on the picnic table and have a cart filled with soil along with my trusty watering can. Time to get to work on some containers and adding plants to the garden. I have a painter coming to do some indoor work so the dogs and I will get out of his way. Going to be a great day here in N. C.
Mary, I have been anticipating the new (old) potting bench all styled for the planting season. Your hubby did a great job and you have put the “Mary” touch to making it functional but also lovely! I love all the vintage gardening tools and watering cans.💚
Happy Thursday!
Love, love, love your potting bench. I need a new one this year. The use of recycled materials is so perfect. Mary once again you hit it out of the park.
Your potting bench is lovely Mary. Your collection of vintage gardening tools and watering cans is perfect with the recycled barn wood bench. The mosaics you made are a favorite! Happy Thursday! Clara ❤️
Love your display today. I have several of the watering Tim you have. I also use for display. I am hoping one day to have a she shed for my self but until l will share the shed with my husband. Have warm Spring day. Ce Ce
Love your potting bench!!! & all the various vintage tools. Looks so “springy”!!! Thank you!!
Mary ~ what a blessing to have a handy husband ! The potting bench looks stunning ! Hugs, Dorinda
Mary, your potting bench is gorgeous! It is too nice to use for potting your flowers. Enjoy the fruits of your labors. Happy Planting!!!!!
Your new potting bench is wonderful. Kudos to your handy husband. Love your vintage watering cans, pots, etc. You have styled it beautifully. Have fun potting those new plants. I have enjoyed reading your recent posts, however I have not commented. Trying to recover from Covid. Stay well.
How much fun you are having with your new/old potting bench Mary! It looks wonderful all decked out in vintage decor and then again decked out with colorful pots and plants! Enjoy your garden before it gets too hot, summer is almost upon us!
Jenna
GORGEOUS! What a wonderful display you have created! Love everything about it!
Absolutely lovely. Unfortunately I only have a small deck to work with, as I live in a condo. But I can find inspiration. I just love the trivet that a flower pot is sitting on, and in another picture the pot holding vintage garden tools. I need to keep an eye out, as I’m sure this is vintage.. Always enjoy your posts…..
Love everything :)
You know how much I LOVE it all Mary. I know you’re having so much fun working/playing there! Love those vintage gardening tools in the chimney pot!
Oh, Mary, this is a great new space to play. Look at you, already having it styled two completely different and great ways in the short time it’s been built! I was looking at annuals yesterday at our market, anxious to plant, but my pansies will still look and do well for nearly another month, so I’m going to wait. Angelonia is definitely part of what I plan to use in my front annual beds. I love all your vintage goodies. We have a few similar items in our booth for sale, but your inventory looks better!!