Planting Vintage Charm and Garden Flowers on the Potting Bench

Happy Thursday!

Is it gardening season in your neck of the woods?

I’ve been biding my time until the threat of frost passed with

with some puttering and playing on my new Potting Bench.

My hubby recently built a potting bench for me, using old barn wood

and reclaimed porch columns. It will be a roomy work bench for planting and projects,

and used to display garden collectibles, like watering cans and birdhouses.

Here she is with all her chippiness, imperfections and reclaimed-materials-glory!

A ‘reliable seeds’ sign and old metal roof tiles were incorporated to add some vintage charm.

You can find the DIY details, HERE.

I’ve been busy with garden clean up and putting out mulch,

but took some time out to play on the Potting Bench.

I’m ready to plant seeds and pots!

I planted some vintage charm with old flower frogs,

to display vintage seed packets. . .

A rustic faux watering can / flower pot was freshly picked at Hobby Lobby.

It’s blooming with snowball viburnum . . .

A rusty finial, watering can roses, vintage garden fork and discarded rake head

fill an old zinc tray, along with a favorite bunny.

I have a ‘thing’ for vintage garden tools. . .

they fill a pot joining birdhouses on a shelf.

Watering cans are sprinkled along the top and bottom shelves. . .

An English chimney pot corrals an assortment of garden tools. . .

rakes and a shovel.

With a flower magnet for a blooming embellishment.

A bird topped wire cloche displays a bird nest for nesting season. . .

This birdhouse by the snowball viburnum has a high occupancy rate,

in spring, usually taken up by bluebirds.

And another wire cloche holds a bunny to keep it

from nibbling its way through the garden. :)

Summer annuals are ready to plant to fill window boxes and containers. . .

an assortment of sun-loving flowers. angelonia, petunias, salvia, cleome,

lantana, verbena and fan flower (scaevola).

DIY Mosaic Flower Pots are a fun way to let your creativity bloom

and upcycle your broken dishes or thrift store finds!

Find the tutorial for this trash-to-treasure craft to create one-of-a-kind flower pots

for your garden or gifts, HERE.

A MacKenzie-Childs Flower Market Metal Bucket with Lid is generously sized. . .

pretty and convenient to hold potting mix.

Or used as a big bucket of garden blooms, HERE.

Are you busy with spring planting or gardening?

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: