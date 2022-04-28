Flowers, Garden, Potting Bench, Potting Shed

Planting Vintage Charm and Garden Flowers on the Potting Bench

by  • 16 Comments

Potting Bench with birdhouse and old garden tools | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #pottingtable #upcycle #diy #salvage

Happy Thursday!

Is it gardening season in your neck of the woods?

I’ve been biding my time until the threat of frost passed with

with some puttering and playing on my new Potting Bench.

DIY Potting Bench with Reclaimed Materials, Old Porch Columns and Barn Wood | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #pottingtable #upcycle #diy #salvage

My hubby recently built a potting bench for me, using old barn wood

and reclaimed porch columns. It will be a roomy work bench for planting and projects,

and used to display garden collectibles, like watering cans and birdhouses.

DIY Potting Bench with Reclaimed Materials, Old Porch Columns and Barn Wood | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #pottingtable #upcycle #diy #salvage

Here she is with all her chippiness, imperfections and reclaimed-materials-glory!

A ‘reliable seeds’ sign and old metal roof tiles were incorporated to add some vintage charm.

You can find the DIY details, HERE.

Potting Bench with birdhouses, watering cans and garden collectibles | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #pottingtable #upcycle #diy #salvage

I’ve been busy with garden clean up and putting out mulch,

but took some time out to play on the Potting Bench.

Garden gloves with snowball viburnum blooms and ivy | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #pottingtable #upcycle #diy #garden #flowers

I’m ready to plant seeds and pots!

Potting Bench with reliable seeds sign, vintage seed packet and flower frog | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #pottingtable #upcycle #diy #salvage

I planted some vintage charm with old flower frogs,

to display vintage seed packets. . .

Potting Bench with faux watering can flower pot and viburnum blooms | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #pottingtable #upcycle #diy #salvage

A rustic faux watering can / flower pot was freshly picked at Hobby Lobby.

It’s blooming with snowball viburnum . . .

Zinc tray on Potting Bench with vintage garden tool, watering can roses, bunny and rusty finial | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #pottingtable #upcycle #diy #salvage

A rusty finial, watering can roses, vintage garden fork and discarded rake head

fill an old zinc tray, along with a favorite bunny.

Potting Bench with birdhouses, pots and garden collectibles | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #pottingtable #upcycle #diy #salvage

I have a ‘thing’ for vintage garden tools. . .

they fill a pot joining birdhouses on a shelf.

Potting Bench with pot of old garden tools | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #pottingtable #upcycle #diy #salvage

Watering cans are sprinkled along the top and bottom shelves. . .

Potting Bench with birdhouses, watering cans and garden collectibles | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #pottingtable #upcycle #diy #salvage

An English chimney pot corrals an assortment of garden tools. . .

rakes and a shovel.

Old rakes and shovel in English chimney pot | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #pottingtable #upcycle #diy #salvage #gardentools

With a flower magnet for a blooming embellishment.

Metal flower embellishment on old rake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #pottingtable #upcycle #diy #salvage #gardentools

Bird topped wire cloche | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #pottingtable #upcycle #diy #salvage #gardentools

A bird topped wire cloche displays a bird nest for nesting season. . .

Birdnest in wire cloche | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #pottingtable #upcycle #diy #salvage #gardentools

This birdhouse by the snowball viburnum has a high occupancy rate,

in spring, usually taken up by bluebirds.

Bluebird on birdhouse by snowball viburnum | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bird #flowers #spring #garden

Bunny statuary in wire cloche | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #pottingtable #upcycle #diy #salvage #gardentools

And another wire cloche holds a bunny to keep it

from nibbling its way through the garden. :)

Bunny rabbit in garden eating sweet potato vine | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #pottingtable #upcycle #diy #salvage #gardentools #garden #flowers #bunny

Potting Bench with birdhouses, watering cans and garden collectibles | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #pottingtable #upcycle #diy #salvage

Potting Bench with mosaic flowers pots and plants | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #pottingtable #upcycle #diy #garden #flowers

Summer annuals are ready to plant to fill window boxes and containers. . .

an assortment of sun-loving flowers. angelonia, petunias, salvia, cleome,

lantana, verbena and fan flower (scaevola).

Potting Bench with mosaic flowers pots and plants | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #pottingtable #upcycle #diy #garden #flowers

DIY Mosaic Flower Pots are a fun way to let your creativity bloom

and upcycle your broken dishes or thrift store finds!

Find the tutorial for this trash-to-treasure craft to create one-of-a-kind flower pots

for your garden or gifts, HERE.

Potting Bench with mosaic flowers pots and plants | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #pottingtable #upcycle #diy #garden #flowers

A MacKenzie-Childs Flower Market Metal Bucket with Lid is generously sized. . .

pretty and convenient to hold potting mix.

Flower Market Galvanized Metal Bucket from MacKenzie-Childs to hold potting mix | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #spring #mackenziechilds

Or used as a big bucket of garden blooms, HERE.

Flower Market Galvanized Metal Bucket from MacKenzie-Childs with garden blooms | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #spring #mackenziechilds

Are you busy with spring planting or gardening?

Potting Bench with mosaic flowers pots and plants | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #pottingtable #upcycle #diy #garden #flowers

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Planting vintage charm and garden flowers on the Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #pottingtable #upcycle #diy #garden #flowers

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

 Between Naps on the Porch

 

  16 comments for “Planting Vintage Charm and Garden Flowers on the Potting Bench

  1. Sandy Sandberg
    April 28, 2022 at 7:24 am

    Your potting bench is a work of art. Your husband did a fantastic job building it for you. I love how you accessorize your outdoor spaces. It is very inspirational and always has me looking at things in a new way.

    Reply
  2. Kathy Menold
    April 28, 2022 at 7:33 am

    Mary, I think today is finally the day to do some real planting. I have gathered all my plant sale purchases on the picnic table and have a cart filled with soil along with my trusty watering can. Time to get to work on some containers and adding plants to the garden. I have a painter coming to do some indoor work so the dogs and I will get out of his way. Going to be a great day here in N. C.

    Reply
  3. Everyday Living
    April 28, 2022 at 7:36 am

    Mary, I have been anticipating the new (old) potting bench all styled for the planting season. Your hubby did a great job and you have put the “Mary” touch to making it functional but also lovely! I love all the vintage gardening tools and watering cans.💚

    Happy Thursday!

    Reply
  4. Donna G.
    April 28, 2022 at 7:49 am

    Love, love, love your potting bench. I need a new one this year. The use of recycled materials is so perfect. Mary once again you hit it out of the park.

    Reply
    • Clara
      April 28, 2022 at 8:47 am

      Your potting bench is lovely Mary. Your collection of vintage gardening tools and watering cans is perfect with the recycled barn wood bench. The mosaics you made are a favorite! Happy Thursday! Clara ❤️

      Reply
  5. Ce Ce
    April 28, 2022 at 8:08 am

    Love your display today. I have several of the watering Tim you have. I also use for display. I am hoping one day to have a she shed for my self but until l will share the shed with my husband. Have warm Spring day. Ce Ce

    Reply
  6. Shirley Graham
    April 28, 2022 at 8:54 am

    Love your potting bench!!! & all the various vintage tools. Looks so “springy”!!! Thank you!!

    Reply
  7. Dorinda Selke
    April 28, 2022 at 9:50 am

    Mary ~ what a blessing to have a handy husband ! The potting bench looks stunning ! Hugs, Dorinda

    Reply
  8. Maureen
    April 28, 2022 at 9:52 am

    Mary, your potting bench is gorgeous! It is too nice to use for potting your flowers. Enjoy the fruits of your labors. Happy Planting!!!!!

    Reply
  9. Linda Primmer
    April 28, 2022 at 9:56 am

    Your new potting bench is wonderful. Kudos to your handy husband. Love your vintage watering cans, pots, etc. You have styled it beautifully. Have fun potting those new plants. I have enjoyed reading your recent posts, however I have not commented. Trying to recover from Covid. Stay well.

    Reply
  10. the Painted Apron
    April 28, 2022 at 10:10 am

    How much fun you are having with your new/old potting bench Mary! It looks wonderful all decked out in vintage decor and then again decked out with colorful pots and plants! Enjoy your garden before it gets too hot, summer is almost upon us!
    Jenna

    Reply
  11. Judy Hubbard
    April 28, 2022 at 10:49 am

    GORGEOUS! What a wonderful display you have created! Love everything about it!

    Reply
  12. Nancy
    April 28, 2022 at 11:06 am

    Absolutely lovely. Unfortunately I only have a small deck to work with, as I live in a condo. But I can find inspiration. I just love the trivet that a flower pot is sitting on, and in another picture the pot holding vintage garden tools. I need to keep an eye out, as I’m sure this is vintage.. Always enjoy your posts…..

    Reply
  13. Sharon
    April 28, 2022 at 1:40 pm

    Love everything :)

    Reply
  14. debracommonground
    April 28, 2022 at 1:48 pm

    You know how much I LOVE it all Mary. I know you’re having so much fun working/playing there! Love those vintage gardening tools in the chimney pot!

    Reply
  15. Rita C.
    April 28, 2022 at 2:04 pm

    Oh, Mary, this is a great new space to play. Look at you, already having it styled two completely different and great ways in the short time it’s been built! I was looking at annuals yesterday at our market, anxious to plant, but my pansies will still look and do well for nearly another month, so I’m going to wait. Angelonia is definitely part of what I plan to use in my front annual beds. I love all your vintage goodies. We have a few similar items in our booth for sale, but your inventory looks better!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: