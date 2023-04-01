Dogs, Lake Life, Spring, Water, Weekend Waterview

Weekend Waterview: First Boat Ride of Spring + Refresh for the Pontoon

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN

Happy Saturday!

Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN

Our 20-year old pontoon got a refresh, with new upholstery,

vinyl flooring and an exterior wrap.

Pontoon update and refresh | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #boat #pontoon

Ta-da!

Southern heat and humidity + a black boat cover = the perfect recipe for mildew,

 increasingly harder to remove, despite elbow grease and vinyl cleaner.

Degraded and mildewed boat vinyl before reupholstered | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #boat #pontoon

The 20-year old vinyl had started to deteriorate, but 

I’ll spare you more not-too-pretty photos. ;)

Boat seats on pontoon BEFORE reupholstered | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #boat #pontoon

We dropped the pontoon off in February to get a cosmetic makeover. . .

Boat seats on pontoon after reupholstered | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #boat #pontoon

The quality of marine vinyl has greatly improved in 20 years.

Boat seats on pontoon after reupholstered | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #boat #pontoon

New vinyl wrap covered the exterior that was faded

from the UV rays, and fresh decals were applied.

Sophie on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #boat #pontoon #dog #bichonfrise

Sophie approves of the vinyl mesh flooring that sheds water,

which will dry much more quickly that the carpet we had before.

Lola and Sophie on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #boat #pontoon #dog #bichonfrise #boatingwithdogs

Lola and Sophie on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #boat #pontoon #dog #bichonfrise #boatingwithdogs

We enjoyed some welcome sunshine and boating this week. . .

hot-in-the-sun-cold-in-the-shade-weather, typical of spring.

Lola and Sophie on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #boat #pontoon #dog #bichonfrise #boatingwithdogs

Good weather for napping on the boat!

🐾🐾

Lola napping on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #boat #pontoon #dog #bichonfrise #boatingwithdogs

Sophie on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #boat #pontoon #dog #bichonfrise #boatingwithdogs

We always enjoy checking in on the Osprey nesting on the lake. . .

Osprey nest on platform Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #boat #pontoon #osprey #nest

Osprey winter in Central and South America and return to the same nest

here on the lake around the beginning of March.

Osprey nest on platform Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #boat #pontoon #osprey #nest

Osprey nest on platform Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #boat #pontoon #osprey #nest

They can log more than 160,000 migration miles

during their 15-to-20-year lifetime.

Osprey nest on platform Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #boat #pontoon #osprey #nest

Ring-billed Gulls always make an appearance

on the lake in late winter and early spring. . .

Ring-billed gulls on shoal lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #boat #pontoon

Ring-billed gulls | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #boat #pontoon

Birds of a feather flock together, so it’s rare to see one gull,

as they usually travel with 30 or more of their friends.

Ring-billed gulls | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #boat #pontoon

They were enjoying some sunshine and fishing off of this shoal.

Lola in captain's chair pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #boat #pontoon #dog #bichonfrise #boatingwithdogs

Lola says a ride in the Captain’s chair ranks

right up there with napping on the boat!

Lola and Sophie on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #boat #pontoon #dog #bichonfrise #boatingwithdogs

Right on cue, we have April showers in the forecast today,

with gusty winds and storms moving through,

but the sunshine returns tomorrow.

Lola and Sophie on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #boat #pontoon #dog #bichonfrise #boatingwithdogs

Hope you’re enjoying some sunshine where you are. ♥

US Flag on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #boat #pontoon #dog #bichonfrise #boatingwithdogs #redwhiteandblue #lake #longmayshewave

Happy Weekend

🐾🇺🇸❤️🐾🌞

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN #boat #pontoon #dog #bichonfrise #boatingwithdogs #osprey #gulls #redwhiteandblue

