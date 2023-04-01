Weekend Waterview: First Boat Ride of Spring + Refresh for the Pontoon

Happy Saturday!

Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

Our 20-year old pontoon got a refresh, with new upholstery,

vinyl flooring and an exterior wrap.

Ta-da!

Southern heat and humidity + a black boat cover = the perfect recipe for mildew,

increasingly harder to remove, despite elbow grease and vinyl cleaner.

The 20-year old vinyl had started to deteriorate, but

I’ll spare you more not-too-pretty photos. ;)

We dropped the pontoon off in February to get a cosmetic makeover. . .

The quality of marine vinyl has greatly improved in 20 years.

New vinyl wrap covered the exterior that was faded

from the UV rays, and fresh decals were applied.

Sophie approves of the vinyl mesh flooring that sheds water,

which will dry much more quickly that the carpet we had before.

We enjoyed some welcome sunshine and boating this week. . .

hot-in-the-sun-cold-in-the-shade-weather, typical of spring.

Good weather for napping on the boat!

🐾🐾

We always enjoy checking in on the Osprey nesting on the lake. . .

Osprey winter in Central and South America and return to the same nest

here on the lake around the beginning of March.

They can log more than 160,000 migration miles

during their 15-to-20-year lifetime.

Ring-billed Gulls always make an appearance

on the lake in late winter and early spring. . .

Birds of a feather flock together, so it’s rare to see one gull,

as they usually travel with 30 or more of their friends.

They were enjoying some sunshine and fishing off of this shoal.

Lola says a ride in the Captain’s chair ranks

right up there with napping on the boat!

Right on cue, we have April showers in the forecast today,

with gusty winds and storms moving through,

but the sunshine returns tomorrow.

Hope you’re enjoying some sunshine where you are. ♥

Happy Weekend

🐾🇺🇸❤️🐾🌞

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: