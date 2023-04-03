Easter Tablescape on the Porch with Bunnies, Eggs and Blooms

Find an eggstravaganza of egg-themed table décor, bunnies and blooms to create a table and celebrate Easter. You’ll also find additional floral and table inspiration from my Monday Morning Blooms friends.

Happy Monday!

It’s one of my favorite days of the month, when I join my blogging friends

for some flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms.

You’re in for a treat today, as we’re egg-cited to welcome

two guest “bloomers” joining us for our

April and Easter edition of Monday Morning Blooms:

Sarah at Hyacinths for the Soul

And Janet from Rosemary & Thyme.

You can find their links to their beautiful floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.

Easter is this Sunday and I’m hopping down

the bunny trail with a tablescape in anticipation!

An Easter Egg Delight Tablecloth provides a pastel and colorful

foundation and theme for a table with bunnies and eggs!

Egg-shaped plates with bunnies hopped home from Pottery Barn several years ago.

They’re served up on scalloped plates surrounded by a spray of flowers

on white chargers.

I was hoping to set a table outdoors but Mother Nature was not cooperative.

March went out like a lion instead of lamb, with a week of blustery winds,

making it challenging to even photograph a table on the porch!

Bunny cabbage vases provide blooms for a table in anticipation of Easter. . .

tulips and hyacinths, with decorative eggs tucked inside.

And egg shell vases are blooming in floral egg cups at each place setting.

I cracked the eggs along the top of the smaller end and

saved the shells to use as vases in egg cups at the table.

I photographed my table in stages over a couple of days,

working around periods of rainy weather and wind.

While I waited, the small pieces of hyacinths,

tucked in the egg vases opened up!

Bunnies are dressed in the Easter finery of sequins and beads in napkin rings. . .

And flanking two-tone Mikasa Cameo Gold flatware,

accenting the gold scalloped rims of Mikasa Endearment plates.

To create a centerpiece for the table and to hold some sweet treats,

I stacked graduated sizes of bunny cake pedestals and cupcake plates.

To give them some stability and keep them secure,

I used Museum Putty, also known as Quake Hold,

recommended for common household surfaces that are

finished, sealed and waterproof, such as glass and china.

If you’re not familiar with Museum Putty,

it has the texture of Silly Putty. . . just pinch off some pieces, rolling

them between your fingers to warm them and make them soft and sticky.

Apply firmly to the bottom of your object, placing putty on opposite sides

or around perimeter for secure adhesion.

Press your pieces together, slightly twisting to create a little suction to hold.

For best adhesion, let it sit overnight.

When ready to remove the putty, twist slightly while pulling gently.

Bonus: the putty pieces are reusable!

Help yourself to some Easter treats. . .

La Suissa Chocolate Eggs, Easter Egg cookies or a

Lindt Easter Mini Chocolate Gold Bunny.

Table Details:

Bunny Egg Plates / Pottery Barn, several years ago, used HERE

Dinner Plates / Mikasa Endearment

Bunny Cabbage Vases, Gracie China / HomeGoods

Bunny Napkin Rings, Chargers / HomeGoods

Easter Egg Tablecloth / Amazon

Flatware / Mikasa Cameo Gold

Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

White Wicker Placemats / Ballard Designs, several years ago

Napkins / Pottery Barn, several years ago

Bunny Pedestals / Pottery Barn & HomeGoods

