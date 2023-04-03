Easter Tablescape on the Porch with Bunnies, Eggs and Blooms

Find an eggstravaganza of egg-themed table décor, bunnies and blooms to create a table and celebrate Easter. You’ll also find additional floral and table inspiration from my Monday Morning Blooms friends.
Happy Monday!
It’s one of my favorite days of the month, when I join my blogging friends
for some flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms.
You’re in for a treat today, as we’re egg-cited to welcome
two guest “bloomers” joining us for our
April and Easter edition of Monday Morning Blooms:
Sarah at Hyacinths for the Soul
And Janet from Rosemary & Thyme.
You can find their links to their beautiful floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.
Easter is this Sunday and I’m hopping down
the bunny trail with a tablescape in anticipation!
An Easter Egg Delight Tablecloth provides a pastel and colorful
foundation and theme for a table with bunnies and eggs!
Egg-shaped plates with bunnies hopped home from Pottery Barn several years ago.
They’re served up on scalloped plates surrounded by a spray of flowers
on white chargers.
I was hoping to set a table outdoors but Mother Nature was not cooperative.
March went out like a lion instead of lamb, with a week of blustery winds,
making it challenging to even photograph a table on the porch!
Bunny cabbage vases provide blooms for a table in anticipation of Easter. . .
tulips and hyacinths, with decorative eggs tucked inside.
And egg shell vases are blooming in floral egg cups at each place setting.
I cracked the eggs along the top of the smaller end and
saved the shells to use as vases in egg cups at the table.
I photographed my table in stages over a couple of days,
working around periods of rainy weather and wind.
While I waited, the small pieces of hyacinths,
tucked in the egg vases opened up!
Bunnies are dressed in the Easter finery of sequins and beads in napkin rings. . .
And flanking two-tone Mikasa Cameo Gold flatware,
accenting the gold scalloped rims of Mikasa Endearment plates.
To create a centerpiece for the table and to hold some sweet treats,
I stacked graduated sizes of bunny cake pedestals and cupcake plates.
To give them some stability and keep them secure,
I used Museum Putty, also known as Quake Hold,
recommended for common household surfaces that are
finished, sealed and waterproof, such as glass and china.
If you’re not familiar with Museum Putty,
it has the texture of Silly Putty. . . just pinch off some pieces, rolling
them between your fingers to warm them and make them soft and sticky.
Apply firmly to the bottom of your object, placing putty on opposite sides
or around perimeter for secure adhesion.
Press your pieces together, slightly twisting to create a little suction to hold.
For best adhesion, let it sit overnight.
When ready to remove the putty, twist slightly while pulling gently.
Bonus: the putty pieces are reusable!
Help yourself to some Easter treats. . .
La Suissa Chocolate Eggs, Easter Egg cookies or a
Lindt Easter Mini Chocolate Gold Bunny.
Table Details:
Bunny Egg Plates / Pottery Barn, several years ago, used HERE
Dinner Plates / Mikasa Endearment
Bunny Cabbage Vases, Gracie China / HomeGoods
Bunny Napkin Rings, Chargers / HomeGoods
Easter Egg Tablecloth / Amazon
Flatware / Mikasa Cameo Gold
Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside
White Wicker Placemats / Ballard Designs, several years ago
Napkins / Pottery Barn, several years ago
Bunny Pedestals / Pottery Barn & HomeGoods
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Good morning, Mary! I love the Easter egg delight tablecloth as the foundation for your bunnies and eggs styled table! The egg-shaped plates are adorable sitting upon the floral spray and scalloped Mikasa plates. The bunny cabbage vases with tulips and hyacinths is perfect for an Easter table and I know the heady fragrance of the hyacinths was heavenly. The stacked bunny plates centerpiece filled with Easter treats is colorful and I know delicious. I would be eating the treats before I finished photographing. The egg vases are perfect and would be a sweet takeaway gift for guests. Those beaded and sequined napkin rings are the perfect finishing touch to your fabulous table. You would never know that it was a blustery day on the porch.
It is always a treat to join you on the porch for flower therapy, sweet treats, and Monday Morning Blooms! Wishing you a blessed Easter!
Mary, the post was Stunning. Just beautiful ways to celebrate Easter and Spring. Thank you for sharing. Kim
Thank you so much for your sweet comment and visit Kim! ♥
Thanks so much Pam, it’s always a treat to share blooms with you. Wishing you a joy-filled Easter and Happy Birthday celebration for RM. ♥
Mary, You never disappoint! How clever you are to Museum Putty your bunny plates together making a tiered centerpiece full of inviting treats! Your floral arrangements are delightful also. I love hyacinths and tulips. Adding the sweet eggs to your arrangement was charming and the pastel egg tablecloth was the perfect foundation for your Easter table.
I feel your pain with the wind and trying to photograph your table. I was working in my garden for several days fertilizing hydrangeas and also noticed the wind. However, if you had not mentioned the wind your photographs don’t show any distress because they are lovely as usual.
Your plate stack and darling sequined bunny napkins rings and beautiful egg cups show off your creative plate stack.
Wishing you a special Easter!
Thank you so much for your sweet comment Bonnie! I hope your hydrangeas didn’t get frost-nipped like ours did…*sniff* Wishing you a joy-filled Easter. ♥
Love your pretty Easter table, Mary. You always have the loveliest tables. The stacked egg centerpiece is so cute. Hope you have a wonderful Easter.
Thank you so much Lauren, Happy Easter to you too! ♥
Beautiful Easter table on your porch. The oval shaped bunny plate caught my eye. Love the stacked bunny plates. Thanks for the tip about Museum Putty. Goodies galore to tempt anyone. The pastel tablecloth is lovely and a wonderful nod to spring. Congrats to Linda G. on winning the Victoria book, the art of beautiful tables.
Thank you so much Linda! I hope the sunshine is returning for you, wishing you a beautiful week ahead. ♥
Bunny and Easter Egg love abounds on your pretty Easter table Mary! The Easter egg cloth and the bunny place settings are so sweet and pretty and I just adore the bunny stand you created for all those sweet treats! Thank you for sharing the tips and tricks for using Museum putty, what handy stuff! I am hosting a casual Easter appetizer buffet this weekend, and I hope to create something similar for my serving area, so cute, I’ve got to get out my bunny pedestals! The egg vases in the egg cups are such a fun touch and I love the way you tucked eggs in the flower arrangements. Thank you for all the wonderful inspirations, I’ve got to get busy! 🌷🐇🌷
Thank you Jenna! I hope you’re enjoying some beautiful weather at the beach this week. I know everybunny will enjoy your Easter apps and buffet. :) ♥
I’m not gonna lie. I get pretty excited to see a post in my inbox that features one of your tablescapes. Together with your floral arrangements, you totally inspire me. Love the egg shaped plates, and how you used the real egg shells as flower vases, and the stacked serving pedestals. It’s all such creative inspiration, so well done. 👏
Mary, it’s always an honor and a treat to be invited to join you, Lidy, and Pam for Monday Morning Blooms. You three inspire and delight with every post! I adore the egg shell vases and want to give that a try. How fortunate that the hyacinths began to open through the photo shoot experience. I think one of my favorite joys of flowers is watching how they change with time. I’m always on daily tulip watch when I have tulips in the house. Love your darling linen and egg shaped plates. The floral plate is pretty special too! I have a group of the white bunny vases and love using them. I like to use them spring and summer. The bunny pedestals are adorable! Oh, and I keep a pkg of Museum Putty in several drawers. It’s a good friend!
Congratulations to Linda G.
Happy Easter!
Mary, Your Easter table is magnificent! The centerpiece is so clever and colorful. It also looks delicious. The tulips with the eggs is so cute and an idea I’m using! Using real eggs as tiny vases is so cute! Your plate stack is beautiful. Love the tablecloth and those adorable napkin rings! Congratulations to the winner. Happy Easter! Clara ❤️
Mary, oh what a delightful table setting filled with bunnies and flowers and chocolates too! Those egg-shaped plates are adorable, they are pretty much perfect together with your bunny cabbage vases with tulips and hyacinths.
I love the putty and it’s a good friend for so many uses, but your stacked bunny plates centerpiece filled with Easter treats is inspirational, especially the way you have the big egg on the top. You are a table styling genius!( but then we knew that already.) It’s always a joy to join you on the porch for flower therapy, friendship and inspiration, and Monday Morning Blooms! Wishing you a blessed Easter, dear Mary. xo Lidy
Oh so cute, and so creative using the egg shells as a vase inside the egg cups! Only you would think of that Mary! Love your very darling bunny tiered tray. I love that it can come apart and that the putty is reusable. Awesome! Hope you and your loved ones have a blessed Easter. “HOPPY” Easter!
Such a most happy table of playful bunnies. Love love the glamorous bunny napkin rings and yes the museum putty is such a great must have. Love using it to keep my picture frames secured to the wall too! Love the cracked egg idea!! Easter snuck up on me so I’ll be scurrying to plan the meal and set the table and get ready for the egg hunt. Yes, even though my Sweetie is headed off to college in the Fall, she still loves our Easter Egg hunts! Happy Easter Mary!
Your Easter tablecloth sure sets the stage for your pretty setting, Mary. I always swoon over your Endearment plates, and those bunny napkin rings are darling. The egg cup arrangements are so sweet. Thank you for the tip on using the Museum Putty! I will look into that. Happy Easter, Mary!
Mary, your Easter tablescape is absolutely beautiful! You always do such a wonderful job with ALL your tablescapes. Your dishes are so pretty! Those sequin bunny napkin rings are beautiful. Thanks for sharing all your lovely pictures with us. I had not heard about Museum Putty but I am going to order some now!
Also, I really enjoyed the pictures of your two precious little dogs on the boat the other day. Just love seeing pictures of them! They are so cute! Also, the upholstery in your boat is amazing. Such a great job!
Have a blessed Easter!