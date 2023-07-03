Celebrating Red, White and Blooms Patriotic Table for Independence Day

Happy Third of July and Independence Day Eve!

🇺🇸 🧨 🇺🇸 🎇 🇺🇸

It’s also one of my favorite days of the month, when I join my blogging friends

for some flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms!

We’re excited to have Shannon at Belle Bleu Interiors

join us as a guest ‘bloomer’ today!

You can find the links to my blogging friends’ floral

inspiration at the bottom of this post.

We’re waving the flag as our common theme for Monday Morning Blooms

with a patriotic nod to the USA’s high-flying holiday tomorrow!

Join me at a table by the lake in anticipation of Independence Day.

A floral print watering can provides a centerpiece for our table to

celebrate red, white and blooms!

The watering can is blooming inside and out, filled with red, white and blue flowers. . .

blue and white hydrangeas and red and white alstroemeria.

Flowers are blooming in a flag formation on melamine plates,

for our patriotic table . . .

Beaded flag napkin rings marry broad stripes and bright star napkins. . .

Joining Pfaltzgraff American Bead flatware at the table,

which seemed appropriate for America’s birthday.

And our tablecloth provides more red, white and blooms,

as well as stars and a striped border for a touch of Americana.

🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸

Table Details:

Watering Can / HomeGoods, used HERE

Tablecloth / Storehouse Americana, HomeGoods

Blooming Flag Plates / Pier1, used HERE

Dinner Plates / Mikasa Tate

Flatware / Pfaltzgraff American Bead

Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Beaded Flag Napkin Rings / HomeGoods, last year

Napkins / Pottery Barn, couple years ago

Blue Woven Placemats / Ballard Designs, several years ago

May we never forget that freedom isn’t free.

Visit my flowers friends to see their blooming inspiration this week:

Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse

Pam at Everyday Living

Shannon at Belle Bleu Interiors

We’re all about Wags & Flags for the Fourth!

Lola and Sophie wish you a Safe and Happy Independence Day ♥

🇺🇸 🐾 🇺🇸 🐾 🇺🇸

🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

