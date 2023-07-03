Dishes, Flowers, July 4th, Monday Morning Blooms, Tablescape

Celebrating Red, White and Blooms Patriotic Table for Independence Day

by  • 20 Comments

Watering can table centerpiece with red, white and blue flowers for Fourth of July table #patriotic #redwhiteandblue #4thofjuly #flowers #hydrangeas #tablescape #alfresco #flags

Happy Third of July and Independence Day Eve!

🇺🇸 🧨 🇺🇸  🎇  🇺🇸

It’s also one of my favorite days of the month, when I join my blogging friends

for some flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms!

We’re excited to have Shannon at Belle Bleu Interiors

join us as a guest ‘bloomer’ today!

You can find the links to my blogging friends’ floral

 inspiration at the bottom of this post.

Watering can table centerpiece with red, white and blue flowers for Fourth of July tablescape #patriotic #redwhiteandblue #4thofjuly #flowers #hydrangeas #tablescape #alfresco #flags ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

We’re waving the flag as our common theme for Monday Morning Blooms

with a patriotic nod to the USA’s high-flying holiday tomorrow!

Lakeside table to celebrate Fourth of July #patriotic #redwhiteandblue #4thofjuly #flowers #hydrangeas #tablescape #alfresco #flags ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Join me at a table by the lake in anticipation of Independence Day.

Watering can table centerpiece with red, white and blue flowers for patriotic lakeside table #patriotic #redwhiteandblue #4thofjuly #flowers #hydrangeas #tablescape #alfresco #flags #lake

A floral print watering can provides a centerpiece for our table to

celebrate red, white and blooms!

Red, white and blue patriotic table centerpiece using a watering can #patriotic #redwhiteandblue #4thofjuly #flowers #hydrangeas #tablescape #alfresco #flags #lake

The watering can is blooming inside and out, filled with red, white and blue flowers. . .

blue and white hydrangeas and red and white alstroemeria.

Floral plates in flag formation to celebrate the red, white and blooms patriotic #redwhiteandblue #4thofjuly #flowers #hydrangeas #tablescape #alfresco #flags #lake ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Flowers are blooming in a flag formation on melamine plates,

for our patriotic table . . .

Lakeside table to celebrate Fourth of July #patriotic #redwhiteandblue #4thofjuly #flowers #hydrangeas #tablescape #alfresco #flags ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Beaded flag napkin rings marry broad stripes and bright star napkins. . .

Beaded flag napkin rings for Fourth of July tablescape #patriotic #redwhiteandblue #4thofjuly #flowers #hydrangeas #tablescape #alfresco #flags ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Joining Pfaltzgraff American Bead flatware at the table,

which seemed appropriate for America’s birthday.

Tablecloth to celebrate the red, white and blooms for Fourth of July #patriotic #redwhiteandblue #4thofjuly #flowers #hydrangeas #tablescape #alfresco #flags ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

And our tablecloth provides more red, white and blooms,

as well as stars and a striped border for a touch of Americana.

Lakeside table to celebrate Fourth of July #patriotic #redwhiteandblue #4thofjuly #flowers #hydrangeas #tablescape #alfresco #flags ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸

Celebrating Red, White and Blooms Patriotic Table for Independence Day #patriotic #redwhiteandblue #4thofjuly #flowers #hydrangeas #tablescape #alfresco #flags ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Table Details:

Watering Can / HomeGoods, used HERE

Tablecloth / Storehouse Americana, HomeGoods

Blooming Flag Plates / Pier1, used HERE

Dinner Plates / Mikasa Tate

Flatware / Pfaltzgraff American Bead

Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Beaded Flag Napkin Rings / HomeGoods, last year

Napkins / Pottery Barn, couple years ago

Blue Woven Placemats / Ballard Designs, several years ago

May we never forget that freedom isn’t free #usa #flag #patriotic #flowers #redwhiteandblue #4thofjuly ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

May we never forget that freedom isn’t free.

Lakeside table to celebrate Fourth of July #patriotic #redwhiteandblue #4thofjuly #flowers #hydrangeas #tablescape #alfresco #flags ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Visit my flowers friends to see their blooming inspiration this week:

Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse

Pam at Everyday Living

Shannon at Belle Bleu Interiors

Wags and Flags DIY Puppy Bouquet for Independence Day #DIY #dog #patriotic #flowerarrangement #4thofjuly #redwhiteandlblue #bichonfrise ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

We’re all about Wags & Flags for the Fourth!

Lola and Sophie wish you a Safe and Happy Independence Day ♥

🇺🇸 🐾  🇺🇸  🐾 🇺🇸

Swooper Stars and Stripes flags to celebrate the red, white and blue #lake #LKN #flag #patriotic #redwhiteandblue #4thofjuly

🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸

Celebrating Red, White and Blooms Patriotic Table for Independence Day #patriotic #redwhiteandblue #4thofjuly #flowers #hydrangeas #tablescape #alfresco #flags #lake ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

  20 comments for “Celebrating Red, White and Blooms Patriotic Table for Independence Day

  1. Pingback: In Honor Of The Red, White, And Blue
  2. Pam
    July 3, 2023 at 6:36 am

    Mary, the floral watering can is a beauty filled with blue and white hydrangeas and red and white alstroemeria! The adorable melamine blooming flag plates are ideal for alfresco dining, especially for my grands. I love the beaded flag napkin rings that marry broad stripes and bright star napkins so perfectly. I must say the tablecloth has a lovely vintage appearance. I always enjoy your beautiful lakeside dining and stunning views! It is a pleasure to join you at table for Monday Morning Blooms.

    Wishing you a safe and happy Independence Day 🇺🇸♥️🤍🇺🇸

    Reply
  3. Dorinda Selke
    July 3, 2023 at 7:17 am

    Happy Independence Day !! What a beautiful post to open up on such a beautiful day 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Reply
  4. Gail
    July 3, 2023 at 7:18 am

    Cute plates using flowers to make a flag. I like the table cloth that has r/w/b but using flowers not the typical stripes or stars. Very festive. Happy Independence Day

    Reply
  5. Kathy Menold
    July 3, 2023 at 7:44 am

    Happy 4th of July to all.

    Reply
  6. Sandra Brown
    July 3, 2023 at 7:48 am

    Bravo Mary! Flowers and flags! What could be more beautiful!?

    Reply
  7. Clara
    July 3, 2023 at 7:53 am

    Mary, Your alfresco table is beautiful! I love the crisp linens and the napkin holders are adorable. The floral centerpiece is lovely. Everything looks so nice. It’s been so hot and stormy here. I hope you have good weather for the 4th. We hope you have a wonderful and safe 4th. Clara ❤️🇺🇸

    Reply
  8. Bonnie Morgan
    July 3, 2023 at 8:20 am

    Wow, Mary! Someone boating by your house might loose their driving concentration spying your festive tablescape! I love your tablecloth! So very pretty and fun for the 4th. Your cute watering can looks fabulous with the flowers you chose as well as those darling plates, napkins, and festive napkin rings. I always enjoy your lakeside tables and todays is certainly pin worthy and magazine worthy!
    Enjoy relaxing and celebrating tomorrow. Lola and Sophie look adorable! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Reply
  9. Mary Anne
    July 3, 2023 at 9:11 am

    Red White and Blue….We all love YOU! Thanks for the joy and inspiration you bring! have a wonderful 4th of July!

    Reply
  10. Anne
    July 3, 2023 at 9:14 am

    NO ONE, absolutely no one does it like you, Mary! Patriotic Perfection!! Love it. Happy 4th!

    Reply
  11. Sharon
    July 3, 2023 at 9:57 am

    Red, white, and blue-tiful Mary! Wishing you and your sweet for babies and hubby a fabulous Fourth! 💙🇺🇸❤️

    Reply
  12. Jenna
    July 3, 2023 at 10:39 am

    Red, White and Blooming! The floral watering can full of flags and flowers is such a festive, happy and welcoming centerpiece! Your combination of floral patterns is fearless Mary, the flower flag plates are so much fun~ I love the tablecloth with flowers, stars and stripes, how perfect! The lakeside setting is so inviting, is ther a fireworks show over the lake anywhere close by? Enjoy your “wags and flags” and have a wonderful 4th of July!

    Reply
  13. Ce Ce
    July 3, 2023 at 11:54 am

    I wanted to ask if Florals Flag plates still available. If so could you send me the link.

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 3, 2023 at 12:23 pm

      No, they came from Pier 1 which unfortunately is no longer in business.

      Reply
      • Ce Ce
        July 3, 2023 at 1:10 pm

        Thanks for your reply.

  14. Rita C.
    July 3, 2023 at 1:28 pm

    What a beautiful combination! Long may she wave!

    Reply
  15. Shannon@Belle Bleu Interiors
    July 3, 2023 at 2:51 pm

    Mary, all of your red, white, and blue makes my heart sing! Your flowers are gorgeous in the pretty floral watering can. The striking tablecloth provides the perfect backdrop to your flowers and those precious floral flag plates. I want to thank you for inviting me to be a guest bloomer today. It is always a joy to join such dear and talented friends. I hope you have a happy and safe Fourth of July, sweet friend!

    Reply
  16. FrenchGardenHouse
    July 3, 2023 at 2:54 pm

    Mary, life on your lake is so beautiful! I love your floral watering can filled with blue and white hydrangeas and red and white alstroemeria. I so enjoy your beautiful lakeside tables and stunning views! Those melamine blooming flag plates are so cute and perfect for alfresco dining. I love your beaded flag napkin rings that marry your broad stripes and bright star napkins so perfectly. It is a blessing to join you at the lake for our beloved Monday Morning Blooms.

    Wishing you a Happy Independence Day 🇺🇸♥️

    Reply
  17. Theresa Keller
    July 3, 2023 at 3:51 pm

    Lovely post Mary!! Happy 4th 🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Reply
  18. Kitty
    July 3, 2023 at 4:28 pm

    Such a beautiful patriotic table Mary with those darling melamine plates and that lovely tablecloth. Happy 4th to you, Lola and Sophie! ❤️🇺🇸💙

    Reply

Leave a Reply

