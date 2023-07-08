Weekend Waterview with Guest Bloggers Sophie and Lola

Happy Saturday!

Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

If you don’t know us, we’re Sophie and Lola and

we volunteered to be guest bloggers today. 🐾🐾

We’re guest hosting for our mom, as she says she has a hard time

getting back into a regular routine after a holiday.

🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸

It’s been a while since we’ve been for a pontoon ride, as we’ve

been stuck in in a rainy weekend weather pattern

for a couple of months now.

We were happy to have some boating time over the week of the Fourth of July

and celebrate the red, white and blue.

We’ve been spoiled by a relatively cool spring

and the return of summer’s heat and humidity

takes some getting used to, especially in these fur coats!

Our mom says she can’t take the heat like she used to

and summer is her not her favorite season!

We always enjoy checking on the Osprey nests on the lake.

Osprey return to their same nest on Lake Norman in March,

after wintering in Central and South America.

They can log more than 160,000 migration miles during their 15-to-20-year lifetime.

They build their nests on manmade structures . . .

channel markers, duck blinds, power poles and nest platforms

designed especially for nesting.

Our mom says she can’t believe they don’t break their necks

when they hit the water at such great speed to catch their fish!

Fun fact: Osprey reposition their fish mid-air, so the fish is traveling head-first,

to make for more aerodynamic flying.

We like cruise by the shoreline and check out the beautiful homes on the lake,

seeing what’s new or has been remodeled. . .

These are some of favorites. . .

Our mom says this might be her favorite house as it has water on three sides.

When we’re not checking out the sights,

we like to sit in the captain’s chair

and get extra love from our dad. . .

Or take a nap on the boat.

We usually boat in the early morning or take a

sunset cruise in the evening to avoid the heat of the day.

The pontoon has a Bimini top so we can sit in the shade

when it’s too dog gone hot. . .

Our mom says that’s likely to be every day from now until the end of September!

Whew. . . guest blogging is a lot of work, we think we’d rather nap!

🐾🐾

Hope you’re staying cool. ♥

Happy Weekend!

🐾 🐾

Thank you for your visit!