Weekend Waterview with Guest Bloggers Sophie and Lola

by  • 2 Comments

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Happy Saturday!

Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

Sophie and Lola on pontoon #boat #lake #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #pontoon #LKN ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

If you don’t know us, we’re Sophie and Lola and

we volunteered to be guest bloggers today. 🐾🐾

We’re guest hosting for our mom, as she says she has a hard time

getting back into a regular routine after a holiday.

🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸

American flag on pontoon #redwhiteandblue #4thofjuly #boat #flag #longmayshewave #lake #LKN ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

It’s been a while since we’ve been for a pontoon ride, as we’ve

been stuck in in a rainy weekend weather pattern

for a couple of months now.

Stars and Stripes Swooper Flags #redwhiteandblue #4thofjuly #flag #longmayshewave #lake #LKN ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

We were happy to have some boating time over the week of the Fourth of July

and celebrate the red, white and blue.

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman #lake #LKN ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

We’ve been spoiled by a relatively cool spring

and the return of summer’s heat and humidity

takes some getting used to, especially in these fur coats!

Sophie and Lola on pontoon #boat #lake #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #pontoon #LKN ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Our mom says she can’t take the heat like she used to

and summer is her not her favorite season!

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman #lake #LKN ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

We always enjoy checking on the Osprey nests on the lake.

Sophie and Lola on pontoon #boat #lake #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #pontoon #LKN ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Osprey return to their same nest on Lake Norman in March,

after wintering in Central and South America.

Osprey nesting on duck blind Lake Norman #lake #LKN #osprey ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

They can log more than 160,000 migration miles during their 15-to-20-year lifetime.

Osprey nesting on duck blind Lake Norman #lake #LKN #osprey ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

They build their nests on manmade structures . . .

channel markers, duck blinds, power poles and nest platforms

designed especially for nesting.

Osprey with fish Lake Norman #lake #LKN #osprey ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Our mom says she can’t believe they don’t break their necks

when they hit the water at such great speed to catch their fish!

Osprey with catch of the day retuning to nest Lake Norman #lake #LKN #osprey ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Fun fact: Osprey reposition their fish mid-air, so the fish is traveling head-first,

to make for more aerodynamic flying.

Osprey nest on shoal marker Lake Norman #lake #LKN #osprey ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

We like cruise by the shoreline and check out the beautiful homes on the lake,

seeing what’s new or has been remodeled. . .

Sophie on pontoon #boat #lake #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #pontoon #LKN ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

These are some of favorites. . .

Beautiful home on Lake Norman #boat #lake #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #flag #redwhiteandblue #pontoon #LKN ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Beautiful home on Lake Norman #boat #lake #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #flag #redwhiteandblue #pontoon #LKN ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Beautiful home on Lake Norman #boat #lake #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #flag #redwhiteandblue #pontoon #LKN ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Beautiful home on Lake Norman #boat #lake #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #flag #redwhiteandblue #pontoon #LKN ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Our mom says this might be her favorite house as it has water on three sides.

Beautiful home on Lake Norman #boat #lake #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #flag #redwhiteandblue #pontoon #LKN ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Lola on pontoon #boat #lake #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #flag #redwhiteandblue #pontoon #LKN ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

When we’re not checking out the sights,

we like to sit in the captain’s chair

and get extra love from our dad. . .

Lola #boat #lake #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #flag #redwhiteandblue #pontoon #LKN ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Or take a nap on the boat.

Sophie napping on pontoon #boat #lake #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #flag #redwhiteandblue #pontoon #LKN ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

We usually boat in the early morning or take a

sunset cruise in the evening to avoid the heat of the day.

Sunset Lake Norman #lake #LKN #sunset #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

The pontoon has a Bimini top so we can sit in the shade

when it’s too dog gone hot. . .

Lola on pontoon #boat #lake #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #flag #redwhiteandblue #pontoon #LKN ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Our mom says that’s likely to be every day from now until the end of September!

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman #lake #LKN ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Sophie on pontoon napping #boat #lake #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #flag #redwhiteandblue #pontoon #LKN ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Whew. . . guest blogging is a lot of work, we think we’d rather nap!

🐾🐾

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman #lake #LKN ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Hope you’re staying cool. ♥

Happy Weekend!

🐾 🐾

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman #lake #LKN #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #pontoon #osprey ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

  2 comments for “Weekend Waterview with Guest Bloggers Sophie and Lola

  1. Barbara
    July 8, 2023 at 6:33 am

    Your puppies are so cute, thank you for sharing their love of lake adventures

    Reply
    • Rita C.
      July 8, 2023 at 6:39 am

      Sophie & Lola, so good to have you guest blogging today. Tell your mom I’m getting like her, in that summer is a close 2nd to my least favorite season (winter). Also, my husband’s car is much like an osprey, currently 17 yrs old and has logged 125,000 miles! Your mom has good taste – in houses, boats, and you! You two are adorable. Have a great summer, and tell dad to go fast so you can feel the wind rush through your fur and stay cool. 🐾❤️

      Reply

