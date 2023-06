Red Velvet Cake meets berries in a flavorful cobbler for a sweet ending to your Star-Spangled Celebration. Top with Cream Cheese Ice Cream for a deliciously red, white and blue dessert for the Fourth of July!

Happy Thursday!

Can you believe we’re approaching the end June

and the Fourth of July is less than a week away?

Me neither!

We’re all about celebrating this high-flying U.S. holiday with family,

friends and good food!

Cobbler is the quintessential summer dessert, using fresh fruit in season.

This Red Velvet-Berry Cobbler marries the flavors of red velvet cake with fresh summer berries

and is topped with cream cheese ice cream. . . a summery twist

on the cream cheese frosting on red velvet cake!

Exercise your Freedom and Independence and enjoy with vanilla ice cream if you prefer. ;)

🇺🇸 🎇 🇺🇸 🧨 🇺🇸

Regular readers may remember seeing this recipe that I originally shared 10 years ago. . .

I can’t believe it’s been that long, but this sweet repeat is worthy of a second helping!

If this recipe is new to you and you’re a fan of red velvet, I hope you’ll try it.

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

This cobbler starts with 6 cups of fresh berries,

whatever ratio you prefer.

I used blueberries, blackberries and raspberries.

Red Velvet Cobbler Ingredients:

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 1/4 cups sugar, divided

6 cups assorted fresh berries

1/2 cup butter, softened

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons red liquid food coloring

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup *buttermilk

1 1/2 teaspoons white vinegar

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

*Don’t have buttermilk or want to buy some for just one recipe?

Here’s an easy buttermilk substitution:

To make 1/2 cup of buttermilk, add 1/2 tablespoon lemon juice or white vinegar to a liquid measuring cup.

Top with whole milk to the 1/2 cup line.

Let the mixture stand at room temperature for 5 – 10 minutes until slightly thickened and you see small curdled bits.

Toss the berries with a mixture 1/2 cup of sugar and 1 tablespoon of cornstarch.

Spoon into a lightly greased 11 x 7-inch baking dish.

Beat butter at medium speed with an electric mixer until fluffy;

gradually add remaining 3/4 cup sugar, beating well.

Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until blended after each addition.

Stir in red food coloring and vanilla until blended.

Combine flour, cocoa, and salt. Stir together buttermilk, vinegar, and baking soda

in a 2-cup liquid measuring cup. (Mixture will bubble.)

Add flour mixture to butter mixture alternating with buttermilk mixture, beginning and ending with flour mixture.

Beat at low speed until blended after each addition; spoon batter over berry mixture.

Bake at 350° for 45 to 50 minutes and let stand on a wire rack for 10 minutes.

Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Cream Cheese Ice Cream Ingredients

3 cups half-and-half

1 1/4 cups powdered sugar

2 egg yolks

1 (8-oz.) package cream cheese, cubed and softened

2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract

To make ice cream:

1. Whisk together first 3 ingredients in a large heavy saucepan. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, 8 to 10 minutes or until mixture thickens slightly. Remove from heat, and whisk in cream cheese and vanilla bean paste until cheese is melted. Cool completely (about 1 hour), stirring occasionally. Place plastic wrap directly on mixture (to prevent a film from forming), and chill 8 to 24 hours.

2. Pour mixture into freezer container of a 1 1/2-qt. electric ice-cream maker, and freeze according to manufacturer’s instructions. (Instructions and times may vary.) Transfer ice cream to an airtight container. Freeze 4 hours before serving.

Print Recipe Red Velvet Berry Cobbler Red Velvet cake meets berries in a cobbler and sweet ending to your star-spangled celebration! Top with cream cheese ice cream for a deliciously red, white and blue dessert. Prep Time 20 minutes mins Cook Time 50 minutes mins Servings: 8 servings Ingredients Cobber Ingredients 1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 1/4 cups sugar divided

6 cups assorted fresh berries I used 2 cups each blackberries, raspberries, and blueberries.

1/2 cup butter softened

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons red liquid food coloring

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 1/2 teaspoons white vinegar

1/2 teaspoon baking soda Cream Cheese Ice Cream Ingredients 3 cups half-and-half

1 1/4 cups powdered sugar

2 egg yolks

1 8-oz. package cream cheese, cubed and softened

2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract Instructions Cobbler Preparation: Preheat oven to 350°. Stir together cornstarch and 1/2 cup sugar. Toss berries with cornstarch mixture, and spoon into a lightly greased 11- x 7-inch baking dish.

Beat butter at medium speed with an electric mixer until fluffy; gradually add remaining 3/4 cup sugar, beating well. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until blended after each addition. Stir in red food coloring and vanilla until blended.

Combine flour, cocoa, and salt. Stir together buttermilk, vinegar, and baking soda in a 2-cup liquid measuring cup. (Mixture will bubble.) Add flour mixture to butter mixture alternating with buttermilk mixture, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat at low speed until blended after each addition. Spoon batter over berry mixture. Place baking dish on top of baking sheet in the oven to catch any over flow from bubbling berries.

Bake at 350° for 45 to 50 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center of cake topping comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack 10 minutes.

Serve with Cream Cheese Ice Cream or Vanilla Ice Cream To make Cream Cheese Ice Cream: Whisk together first 3 ingredients in a large heavy saucepan. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, 8 to 10 minutes or until mixture thickens slightly. Remove from heat, and whisk in cream cheese and vanilla bean paste until cheese is melted. Cool completely (about 1 hour), stirring occasionally. Place plastic wrap directly on mixture (to prevent a film from forming), and chill 8 to 24 hours.

Pour mixture into freezer container of a 1 1/2-qt. electric ice-cream maker, and freeze according to manufacturer's instructions. (Instructions and times may vary.) Transfer ice cream to an airtight container. Freeze 4 hours before serving. Notes Buttermilk substitution: To make 1/2 cup of buttermilk, add 1/2 tablespoon lemon juice or white vinegar to a liquid measuring cup.

Top with whole milk to the 1/2 cup line.

Let the mixture stand at room temperature for 5 – 10 minutes until slightly thickened and you see small curdled bits.

Looking for more patriotic recipes to celebrate the red, white and blue?

Find 25 Patriotic and Party Treats for your Star-Spangled Celebration, HERE.

However you celebrate Independence Day,

remember those military men and women

who serve and allow us to leave in freedom.

May we never forget that freedom isn’t free.

🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: