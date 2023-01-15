Bird, Dogs, Lake Life, Water, Weekend Waterview, Winter

Weekend Waterview: Beautiful Winter Sunrises and Welcome Sunshine Returns

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman Sunrise | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunrise #lake #LKN #winter

Happy Sunday!

Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

January weather Lake Norman

We’re off to a chilly start this morning for our neck of the woods,

but looking forward to the sun returning and warming things up . . .

a nice change of pace after a very wet January and

storms moving through earlier this week!

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman Sunrise | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunrise #lake #LKN #winter

Between rain showers, we’ve been treated to some beautiful

winter sunrises the past few weeks.

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman cloud and sky reflections sunrise | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunrise #lake #LKN #winter

I’ve dashed outside in the early morning several times in the last couple of weeks

in an attempt to capture the fleeting beauty.  . .

 five minutes too late, and you’ve missed it!

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman cloud and dock reflections of sunrise in water | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunrise #lake #LKN #winter

Sunrise by God, photo by iPhone ;)

Weekend Waterview steam fog Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #winter

The colder air over the water creates steam fog which adds

an air of mystery on a cold winter morning,

especially paired with the stark beauty of the bare trees.

Ring-billed Gulls | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #winter #gulls

Ring-billed Gulls always make an appearance on the lake in January or February. . .

Ring-billed Gulls | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #winter #gulls

There must have 50 of them in our cove earlier this week. . .

on both our neighbor’s docks and fishing off a nearby shoal.

Ring-billed Gulls | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #winter #gulls

They make quite a racket (and mess) wherever they go.

Ring-billed Gulls | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #winter #gulls

Ring-billed Gulls | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #winter #gulls

Ring-billed Gulls | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #winter #gulls

Lola and Sophie are looking forward to a little sunshine

and chair time by the water today.  . .

Lola and Sophie by lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #lake #water #winter #bichonfrise

Their white fluffy coats keep them warm, while we’ll have to bundle up to stay warm!

Lola and Sophie by lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #lake #water #winter #bichonfrise

They were just groomed but won’t stay so white and fluffy once the rain returns later this week.

Lola and Sophie by lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #lake #water #winter #bichonfrise

Hope you’re enjoying some sunshine this weekend. . .

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman cloud and dock reflections of sunrise in water | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunrise #lake #LKN #winter

Happy Sunday ♥

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman Sunrise, Ring-billed Gull and Dogs | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunrise #lake #LKN #winter #gulls #water #dogs #bichonfrise

Thank you for your visit!

