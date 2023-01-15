Weekend Waterview: Beautiful Winter Sunrises and Welcome Sunshine Returns

Happy Sunday!

Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

We’re off to a chilly start this morning for our neck of the woods,

but looking forward to the sun returning and warming things up . . .

a nice change of pace after a very wet January and

storms moving through earlier this week!

Between rain showers, we’ve been treated to some beautiful

winter sunrises the past few weeks.

I’ve dashed outside in the early morning several times in the last couple of weeks

in an attempt to capture the fleeting beauty. . .

five minutes too late, and you’ve missed it!

Sunrise by God, photo by iPhone ;)

The colder air over the water creates steam fog which adds

an air of mystery on a cold winter morning,

especially paired with the stark beauty of the bare trees.

Ring-billed Gulls always make an appearance on the lake in January or February. . .

There must have 50 of them in our cove earlier this week. . .

on both our neighbor’s docks and fishing off a nearby shoal.

They make quite a racket (and mess) wherever they go.

Lola and Sophie are looking forward to a little sunshine

and chair time by the water today. . .

Their white fluffy coats keep them warm, while we’ll have to bundle up to stay warm!

They were just groomed but won’t stay so white and fluffy once the rain returns later this week.

Hope you’re enjoying some sunshine this weekend. . .

Happy Sunday ♥

