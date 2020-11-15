Weekend Waterview: Falling Leaves and Reflections

Happy Sunday!

Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

Fall is my favorite season and I took some time

last weekend to sit and watch the leaves turn.

The Silver Maple tree when from this . . .

To this in a span of a week.

Watering reflections of fall color were fleeting with Tropical Storm Eta moving through,

dumping 4 inches of rain Wednesday and Thursday and bringing most of the leaves down with it.

There was localized flooding and the lake went to full pond overnight.

This Green Heron is enjoying a little sunshine after 24 hours of rain.

“Everyone must take time to sit and watch the leaves turn.”

― Elizabeth Lawrence

Lola and Sophie hope you enjoy a relaxing Sunday and are staying safe! ♥

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

Between Naps on the Porch