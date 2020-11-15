Fall, Lake Life, Water

Weekend Waterview: Falling Leaves and Reflections

Weekend Waterview: Falling Leaves and Reflections

Happy Sunday!

Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

Weekend Waterview: Falling Leaves and Reflections

Fall is my favorite season and I took some time

last weekend to sit and watch the leaves turn.

Weekend Waterview Lake Reflections

Weekend Waterview: Falling Leaves and Reflections

Weekend Waterview Fall Lake Norman

Weekend Waterview Fall Lake Norman

Weekend Waterview Steam fog Lake Norman

The Silver Maple tree when from this . . .

Weekend Waterview Fall Lake Norman

To this in a span of a week.

Weekend Waterview Fall Lake Norman

Weekend Waterview Fall Lake Norman

Watering reflections of fall color were fleeting with Tropical Storm Eta moving through,

dumping 4 inches of rain Wednesday and Thursday and bringing most of the leaves down with it.

Weekend Waterview pumpkins and mums

Weekend Waterview Fall Lake Norman

Weekend Waterview Fall Sunset Lake Norman

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman

There was localized flooding and the lake went to full pond overnight.

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman

This Green Heron is enjoying a little sunshine after 24 hours of rain.

Weekend Waterview Green Heron

Weekend Waterview

Weekend Waterview Sunset Lake Norman

"Everyone must take time to sit and watch the leaves turn." ― Elizabeth Lawrence

“Everyone must take time to sit and watch the leaves turn.”

― Elizabeth Lawrence

Lola and Sophie napping

Lola and Sophie hope you enjoy a relaxing Sunday and are staying safe! ♥

Weekend Waterview Fall Lake Norman

 Between Naps on the Porch

  18 comments for “Weekend Waterview: Falling Leaves and Reflections

  1. Cindi
    November 15, 2020 at 7:22 am

    Beautiful pictures. While I have always been more of a summer person I seem to be enjoying fall more and more with each passing year. We have two and a half acres of woods and I find myself so enjoying watching and listening to the leaves fall. Have a great week.

    Reply
    • Clara
      November 15, 2020 at 9:52 am

      Absolutely gorgeous fall shots Mary! The girls look so cute snuggled up together. So glad you’re ok from the storm. When we saw how NC had been affected we were concerned. The bridge collapse was scary! Your pictures are so calming. Enjoy your day! Clara ❤️

      Reply
  2. Court Wilson
    November 15, 2020 at 7:41 am

    What beautiful fall views….and love seeing the sweet girls snuggled up 💕

    Reply
  3. Diana Holmes
    November 15, 2020 at 7:43 am

    Always enjoy your postings! This one makes me look forward to our move to the Carolinas, and living the lake life. Thank you for the gorgeous photos!

    Reply
  4. Pamela Meyers Arbour
    November 15, 2020 at 8:17 am

    Thanks for the scenic tour. I always enjoy seeing your pics.

    Reply
  5. Aquietlife
    November 15, 2020 at 8:22 am

    So relaxing! You know adore fall, AND WATER! The perfect combo😍 I can’t believe the rise of you lake in 24 hours, truly staggering! The shot of leaves in flight is wonderful, we are cruising into our fall glory now too, I see so many Christmas pics for weeks now, hate it when people rush from falls beauty to red and green before Nov 1st these days! Cheers to loving every single falling leaf, no matter how long it takes 😉

    Reply
  6. Donna
    November 15, 2020 at 8:24 am

    Love the beautiful pictures – very serene. Lola and Sophie are so precious, always LOVE seeing them

    Reply
  7. Sheila in Garden City, SC
    November 15, 2020 at 8:40 am

    Your photos are so lovely, as you captured more than falling leaves there at Lake Norman. Enjoy🧡🍁

    Reply
  8. Ann Woleben
    November 15, 2020 at 8:49 am

    Lola and Sophie are comfy-cozy. They will be ready for the coming cooler days. As always, the photos of the lake are beautiful ~ autumn serenity.

    Reply
  9. Cyndi Raines
    November 15, 2020 at 9:12 am

    Awww Fall, so pretty with such a beautiful display of oranges, golds and reds, the trees look like they are on fire when they are at their peak — just awesome! When you add in the wonderful water scenery it is over-the-top serene. The first picture of the leaves falling is perfect, especially with the campfire pit and chairs waiting for you to build a nice cozy fire and relax, what a view! I’ll take my favorite brown and cream plaid throw and join you for a long visit while we watch the leaves change, I like that! 😘🍂🍊🍂🍊 p.s. The girls are precious sharing their little bed. ♥️🐾

    Reply
  10. Sue
    November 15, 2020 at 10:20 am

    I share your love of fall! Thanks for the beautiful pictures.

    Reply
  11. Sarah Anderson
    November 15, 2020 at 10:49 am

    I don’t think one could find a more beautiful spot! Your lakeside living looks dreamy to me. Our fall has been lovely as well, even seeing a little color this year down by Lady Bird Lake. Happy Sunday!

    Reply
  12. Martha Franks
    November 15, 2020 at 10:53 am

    Mary, how lovely! Autumn is my favorite season, although I love them all! I have a small yard and was lamenting that I am quarantined and can’t go to the mountains and enjoy the scenery. Then I took a good look at my own backyard and realized that I had beautiful color right there! Sometimes I forget how blessed I am!

    Reply
  13. Franki Parde
    November 15, 2020 at 11:37 am

    We flooded…:( Pier, boathouse (galley had several inches)…just…debilitating… Tomorrow, tomorrow, there’s always tomorrow… The sunsets, however, have been “out of this world!!” Take care! franki

    Reply
  14. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    November 15, 2020 at 11:41 am

    Very pretty Mary! I’ve been driving around to a shower of leaves this last week myself. It’s pretty neat:@) Our cool, windy November blew back in this morning. Have a great week:@)

    Reply
  15. the Painted Apron
    November 15, 2020 at 11:50 am

    Stunning Fall colors Mary, and everything looks soooo peaceful! I hope you’re having a beautiful relaxed Sunday to enjoy all the natural beauty around you! 🍁🍂🍁
    Jenna

    Reply
  16. Rita C.
    November 15, 2020 at 12:32 pm

    Beautiful!

    Reply
  17. Cathy Higgins
    November 15, 2020 at 12:48 pm

    Thank you once again for sharing your beautiful views. What a nice way to start my morning.

    Reply

