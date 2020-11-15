Weekend Waterview: Falling Leaves and Reflections

Happy Sunday!
Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.
Fall is my favorite season and I took some time
last weekend to sit and watch the leaves turn.
The Silver Maple tree when from this . . .
To this in a span of a week.
Watering reflections of fall color were fleeting with Tropical Storm Eta moving through,
dumping 4 inches of rain Wednesday and Thursday and bringing most of the leaves down with it.
There was localized flooding and the lake went to full pond overnight.
This Green Heron is enjoying a little sunshine after 24 hours of rain.
“Everyone must take time to sit and watch the leaves turn.”
― Elizabeth Lawrence
Lola and Sophie hope you enjoy a relaxing Sunday and are staying safe! ♥
Beautiful pictures. While I have always been more of a summer person I seem to be enjoying fall more and more with each passing year. We have two and a half acres of woods and I find myself so enjoying watching and listening to the leaves fall. Have a great week.
Absolutely gorgeous fall shots Mary! The girls look so cute snuggled up together. So glad you’re ok from the storm. When we saw how NC had been affected we were concerned. The bridge collapse was scary! Your pictures are so calming. Enjoy your day! Clara ❤️
What beautiful fall views….and love seeing the sweet girls snuggled up 💕
Always enjoy your postings! This one makes me look forward to our move to the Carolinas, and living the lake life. Thank you for the gorgeous photos!
Thanks for the scenic tour. I always enjoy seeing your pics.
So relaxing! You know adore fall, AND WATER! The perfect combo😍 I can’t believe the rise of you lake in 24 hours, truly staggering! The shot of leaves in flight is wonderful, we are cruising into our fall glory now too, I see so many Christmas pics for weeks now, hate it when people rush from falls beauty to red and green before Nov 1st these days! Cheers to loving every single falling leaf, no matter how long it takes 😉
Love the beautiful pictures – very serene. Lola and Sophie are so precious, always LOVE seeing them
Your photos are so lovely, as you captured more than falling leaves there at Lake Norman. Enjoy🧡🍁
Lola and Sophie are comfy-cozy. They will be ready for the coming cooler days. As always, the photos of the lake are beautiful ~ autumn serenity.
Awww Fall, so pretty with such a beautiful display of oranges, golds and reds, the trees look like they are on fire when they are at their peak — just awesome! When you add in the wonderful water scenery it is over-the-top serene. The first picture of the leaves falling is perfect, especially with the campfire pit and chairs waiting for you to build a nice cozy fire and relax, what a view! I’ll take my favorite brown and cream plaid throw and join you for a long visit while we watch the leaves change, I like that! 😘🍂🍊🍂🍊 p.s. The girls are precious sharing their little bed. ♥️🐾
I share your love of fall! Thanks for the beautiful pictures.
I don’t think one could find a more beautiful spot! Your lakeside living looks dreamy to me. Our fall has been lovely as well, even seeing a little color this year down by Lady Bird Lake. Happy Sunday!
Mary, how lovely! Autumn is my favorite season, although I love them all! I have a small yard and was lamenting that I am quarantined and can’t go to the mountains and enjoy the scenery. Then I took a good look at my own backyard and realized that I had beautiful color right there! Sometimes I forget how blessed I am!
We flooded…:( Pier, boathouse (galley had several inches)…just…debilitating… Tomorrow, tomorrow, there’s always tomorrow… The sunsets, however, have been “out of this world!!” Take care! franki
Very pretty Mary! I’ve been driving around to a shower of leaves this last week myself. It’s pretty neat:@) Our cool, windy November blew back in this morning. Have a great week:@)
Stunning Fall colors Mary, and everything looks soooo peaceful! I hope you’re having a beautiful relaxed Sunday to enjoy all the natural beauty around you! 🍁🍂🍁
Jenna
Beautiful!
Thank you once again for sharing your beautiful views. What a nice way to start my morning.