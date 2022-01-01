Dogs, New Years

Happy New Year from Lola and Sophie

by  • 29 Comments

Happy New Year from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #newyear #bichonfrise

Lola and Sophie are stopping by to wish you a Happy New Year!

Happy New Year from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #newyear #bichonfrise

Happy New Year from Lola | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #newyear #bichonfrise

They’re wearing party hats in celebration!

Happy New Year from Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #newyear #bichonfrise

Happy New Year from Lola | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #newyear #bichonfrise

 It’s been unseasonably warm with temps in the 70s so it’s not exactly sweater weather. . .

Happy New Year from Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #newyear #bichonfrise

Happy New Year from Lola | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #newyear #bichonfrise

So I bribed them to wear their sparkly reindeer sweaters with a promise of a treat. 🐾🐾

Happy New Year from Lola | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #newyear #bichonfrise

Happy New Year from Lola | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #newyear #bichonfrise

Wishing you a Happy and Healthy New Year!

Happy New Year from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #newyear #bichonfrise

🐾🐾

Happy New Year from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #newyear #bichonfrise

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

 Metamorphosis Monday

  29 comments for “Happy New Year from Lola and Sophie

  1. gail
    January 1, 2022 at 6:33 am

    Happy, healthy new year wishes to you and your loved ones

    Reply
  2. Pamela Meyers Arbour
    January 1, 2022 at 6:53 am

    Happy New Year to you all! I always enjoy seeing Lola and Sophie!

    Reply
    • Rita C.
      January 1, 2022 at 7:01 am

      Happy New Year to Sophie & Lola!

      Reply
  3. Ann Woleben
    January 1, 2022 at 6:58 am

    Happy New Year to you and to your family. Lola and Sophie are so precious!

    Reply
  4. Kathi
    January 1, 2022 at 7:20 am

    Happy New Year….I look forward to another year of your delightful posts!!!

    Reply
  5. Clara
    January 1, 2022 at 8:14 am

    Happy New Year! Clara❤️

    Reply
  6. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    January 1, 2022 at 8:37 am

    Happy New Year Mary! Give The Girls a hug for me:@)

    Reply
  7. Cindi
    January 1, 2022 at 8:38 am

    Happy New Year to Lola, Sophie and the rest of their family! 🎉🎉. Peace.

    Reply
  8. Linda Primmer
    January 1, 2022 at 9:09 am

    They look so cute. Wow, temps in the up’s is amazing. Here in sunny California, we got snow. Happy New Year to you, Sophie and Lola.

    Reply
  9. Melody MacGinnis Reed
    January 1, 2022 at 9:09 am

    Happy New Year! Let’s hope it’s a big improvement over this last one! Cheers everyone!

    Reply
  10. cheryl :)
    January 1, 2022 at 9:47 am

    Happy New Year pretty girls! 🐶

    Reply
  11. Tricia
    January 1, 2022 at 10:00 am

    Lola and Sophie are so adorable in these pictures! They’re so cute I have tears in my eyes. Thank you so much Mary for brightening up our New Year’s Day

    Reply
  12. Darlene Gardner
    January 1, 2022 at 10:17 am

    Happy New Year Mary and the girls!

    Reply
  13. Everyday Living
    January 1, 2022 at 10:19 am

    Happy New Year, Mary! Lola and Sophie are always dressed to the nine’s!🎉

    Reply
  14. Janet Robinson
    January 1, 2022 at 10:30 am

    Happy New Year!! Lola and Sofie!!! Adorable pictures Mary!!

    Reply
  15. Julie H from Michigan
    January 1, 2022 at 10:30 am

    Happy New Year!! Your doggies look so festive. Love their sweaters!

    Reply
  16. Margaret Spain
    January 1, 2022 at 11:14 am

    Happy New year! May it be full of health and prosperity.

    Reply
  17. Linda
    January 1, 2022 at 11:18 am

    Love love those puppies, they make me smile. Happy New Year

    Reply
  18. Pat
    January 1, 2022 at 11:26 am

    Happy New Year, Mary! I can always count on Lola and Sophie to bring smiles to my face. Thank you!

    Reply
  19. Andree Dampier
    January 1, 2022 at 11:42 am

    Happy New Year Sophie and Lola. Your hats are marvelous. You both deserve an extra treat in my book. Happy New Year to Mom and Dad too.

    Reply
  20. Betsy
    January 1, 2022 at 12:12 pm

    Wishing you and your family all the best in 2022! I’m looking forward to a new year of your posts with great recipes, tips, and beautiful photography. Absolutely love the perfectly timed photo caught mid-lick; too cute! Happy New Year!!

    Reply
  21. Chloe
    January 1, 2022 at 12:47 pm

    All the best wishes to you and your family for a happy, healthy and prosperous 2022! Special kisses for Lola and Sophie!

    Reply
  22. Nancy
    January 1, 2022 at 1:30 pm

    Happy New Year! Here’s to a fabulous 2022!
    I love Lola and Sophie’s darling sweaters!

    Reply
  23. bichonpawz
    January 1, 2022 at 2:10 pm

    Happy New Year Mary! I just love seeing Lola and Sophie! Their sweaters are adorable! Where did you find them? The recipe sounds amazing and I will have to try it! Thank you!i

    Reply
  24. Carol
    January 1, 2022 at 2:54 pm

    Happy New Year

    Reply
  25. Pamela
    January 1, 2022 at 4:33 pm

    So cute! Happy New Year!

    Reply
  26. Kitty
    January 1, 2022 at 5:26 pm

    Happy Healthy New Year to you, Sophie and Lola. 🥳🎉
    It’s been warm here, too, Mary, but I think the cold is coming soon. I have Layla, one of my grand pups, until tomorrow.

    Reply
  27. Linda
    January 1, 2022 at 10:51 pm

    A Blessed New Year to you all! 🥳

    Reply
  28. Karenann S.
    January 2, 2022 at 12:11 am

    Happy and healthy New Year to you and your wonderful family!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: