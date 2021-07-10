Weekend Waterview: Finally Boating Again

Happy Saturday!

Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

We’re happy to be boating again after a fuel line issue. We were almost boating in May,

but like a lot of things these days, parts and service are harder to come by!

We enjoyed a little boating time over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

My heart beats red, white and blue so I love seeing boats on the water flying the flag.

Especially when the flag is as big as the boat. :)

We always enjoy checking out the osprey nests by boat on the lake.

Osprey pairs are generally monogamous and will mate for life, returning

to their same nest site after wintering in Central and South America.

There is always a nesting pair of osprey on this duck blind year after year.

“Our” Great Blue Heron is a year round resident . . .

And spends most days fishing from the boat lift and dock.

Lola says sitting in the Captain’s chair is her favorite spot when

she’s not ‘on lookout’ making sure we know where we’re going.

Sophie enjoys the early morning sunshine and breeze generated by the pontoon.

They both agree that early morning naps on the boat are the best!

Hope you’re finding a way to beat the heat this weekend. ♥

Thank you for your visit!

