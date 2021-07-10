Dogs, Lake Life, Water, Weekend Waterview

Weekend Waterview: Finally Boating Again

American flag on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boating #lake #LKN #flag #4thofjuly

Happy Saturday!

Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boating #lake #pontoon

We’re happy to be boating again after a fuel line issue. We were almost boating in May,

 but like a lot of things these days, parts and service are harder to come by!

American flag on boat | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boating #lake #LKN #flag #4thofjuly

We enjoyed a little boating time over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Nautical flag on boat | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boating #lake #LKN #flag #4thofjuly

My heart beats red, white and blue so I love seeing boats on the water flying the flag.

American flag on boat | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boating #lake #LKN #flag #4thofjuly

Especially when the flag is as big as the boat. :)

American flag on boat | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boating #lake #LKN #flag #4thofjuly

Lola on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boating #lake #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise

We always enjoy checking out the osprey nests by boat on the lake.

Osprey nest on duck blind | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boating #lake #osprey #LKN

Osprey pairs are generally monogamous and will mate for life, returning

 to their same nest site after wintering in Central and South America. 

Osprey nest on duck blind | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boating #lake #osprey #LKN

There is always a nesting pair of osprey on this duck blind year after year.

Osprey nest on duck blind | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boating #lake #osprey #LKN

Osprey nest on duck blind | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boating #lake #osprey #LKN

“Our” Great Blue Heron is a year round resident . . .

Great Blue Heron on boat lift | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boating #lake #heron #LKN

And spends most days fishing from the boat lift and dock.

Great Blue Heron | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boating #lake #heron #dock

Weekend Waterview | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boating #lake #pontoon

Lola on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boating #lake #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise

Lola says sitting in the Captain’s chair is her favorite spot when

she’s not ‘on lookout’ making sure we know where we’re going.

Lola in Captain's chair | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boating #lake #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise

Lola in Captain's chair | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boating #lake #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise

Sophie napping on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boating #lake #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise

Sophie enjoys the early morning sunshine and breeze generated by the pontoon.

Lola and Sophie on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boating #lake #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise

They both agree that early morning naps on the boat are the best!

Lola and Sophie napping on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boating #lake #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise

Hope you’re finding a way to beat the heat this weekend. ♥

Weekend Waterview | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boating #lake #pontoon #osprey #heron #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise

Thank you for your visit!

  16 comments for “Weekend Waterview: Finally Boating Again

  1. Theresa Keller
    July 10, 2021 at 7:07 am

    Beautiful pictures, thank you for sharing 😎 enjoy your weekend!

    Reply
  2. CC
    July 10, 2021 at 7:25 am

    Postcard worthy, wish I was there!! Glad you made it back on the water!

    Reply
  3. Rita C.
    July 10, 2021 at 7:25 am

    What a relaxing way to enjoy the summer. Glad you got your boat running again.

    Reply
  4. franki Parde
    July 10, 2021 at 7:46 am

    Now know…I’m using “that one,”…”My Heart Beats Red, Whit & Blue!!!” SAME!! Tell me about “parts”…we have been w/o A/C since middle of May!! No TRANE coil in USA & no manufacturing plant in full operation…can’t get help…so far we’ve been “band aiding” w/refrigerant shots. Move over Lola…I need a nap. Luv your photos! franki

    Reply
    • Clara
      July 10, 2021 at 9:53 am

      Those girls are adorable! They are enjoying the boat ride indeed with a nap to boot! We’re so happy you were able to get on the lake over the holiday. Love seeing the ospreys and blue herons. It’s always wonderful seeing our beautiful flag waving in the breeze. Happy Saturday! Clara ❤️

      Reply
  5. Ann Woleben
    July 10, 2021 at 8:00 am

    I know you’re happy to be back on the water and the girls are definitely enjoying their view and naps. Such a beautiful setting! Happy (hot) summer!

    Reply
  6. Barbara Zuleski
    July 10, 2021 at 8:00 am

    Thank you Mary,

    Reply
  7. Cindi
    July 10, 2021 at 8:01 am

    There are no words to truly describe how beautiful your pictures of the lake are nor how adorable your puppies are. Thanks for sharing.

    Reply
  8. mary
    July 10, 2021 at 8:09 am

    Two questions: Do your osprey return on the same date each year? Here at the top of Chesapeake Bay they arrive on March 17. Question two: Do the osprey and blue heron engage in raucous battles over fish and property boundaries?

    Reply
  9. Vicki Hvidston
    July 10, 2021 at 8:23 am

    Always get a kick out of your beautiful photos and commentary……thanks, Mary!

    Reply
  10. Janie Timberlake/JBeth Designs
    July 10, 2021 at 9:12 am

    Amazing photos! Love your site been following for many years! A fellow North Carolinian 😬

    Reply
  11. Linda Primmer
    July 10, 2021 at 9:32 am

    Looks like a great way to take in the beauty surrounding you. Clearly the Sophie and Lola are loving the rocking cessation.

    Reply
  12. Tricia
    July 10, 2021 at 10:06 am

    Happy for you that you’re boating again. Love these pictures, so serene. Thank you for sharing. Especially love seeing Lola looking out over the water!!

    Reply
  13. Donna Milazzo
    July 10, 2021 at 10:49 am

    Looks absolutely idyllic! Your photos of the birds are so pretty, especially the detail on the Great Blue Heron!

    Reply
  14. Mary from Life at Bella Terra
    July 10, 2021 at 12:22 pm

    What beautiful photos and how relaxing!! I dream of living by the water. Hopefully, with some research and travel, we will find our perfect spot soon! Lake Norman looks lovely.

    Reply
  15. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    July 10, 2021 at 12:23 pm

    Aw, glad to see you’re back on the water Mary! Enjoy:@)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

