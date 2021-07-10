Weekend Waterview: Finally Boating Again

Happy Saturday!
Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.
We’re happy to be boating again after a fuel line issue. We were almost boating in May,
but like a lot of things these days, parts and service are harder to come by!
We enjoyed a little boating time over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
My heart beats red, white and blue so I love seeing boats on the water flying the flag.
Especially when the flag is as big as the boat. :)
We always enjoy checking out the osprey nests by boat on the lake.
Osprey pairs are generally monogamous and will mate for life, returning
to their same nest site after wintering in Central and South America.
There is always a nesting pair of osprey on this duck blind year after year.
“Our” Great Blue Heron is a year round resident . . .
And spends most days fishing from the boat lift and dock.
Lola says sitting in the Captain’s chair is her favorite spot when
she’s not ‘on lookout’ making sure we know where we’re going.
Sophie enjoys the early morning sunshine and breeze generated by the pontoon.
They both agree that early morning naps on the boat are the best!
Hope you’re finding a way to beat the heat this weekend. ♥
Thank you for your visit!
Beautiful pictures, thank you for sharing 😎 enjoy your weekend!
Postcard worthy, wish I was there!! Glad you made it back on the water!
What a relaxing way to enjoy the summer. Glad you got your boat running again.
Now know…I’m using “that one,”…”My Heart Beats Red, Whit & Blue!!!” SAME!! Tell me about “parts”…we have been w/o A/C since middle of May!! No TRANE coil in USA & no manufacturing plant in full operation…can’t get help…so far we’ve been “band aiding” w/refrigerant shots. Move over Lola…I need a nap. Luv your photos! franki
Those girls are adorable! They are enjoying the boat ride indeed with a nap to boot! We’re so happy you were able to get on the lake over the holiday. Love seeing the ospreys and blue herons. It’s always wonderful seeing our beautiful flag waving in the breeze. Happy Saturday! Clara ❤️
I know you’re happy to be back on the water and the girls are definitely enjoying their view and naps. Such a beautiful setting! Happy (hot) summer!
Thank you Mary,
There are no words to truly describe how beautiful your pictures of the lake are nor how adorable your puppies are. Thanks for sharing.
Two questions: Do your osprey return on the same date each year? Here at the top of Chesapeake Bay they arrive on March 17. Question two: Do the osprey and blue heron engage in raucous battles over fish and property boundaries?
Always get a kick out of your beautiful photos and commentary……thanks, Mary!
Amazing photos! Love your site been following for many years! A fellow North Carolinian 😬
Looks like a great way to take in the beauty surrounding you. Clearly the Sophie and Lola are loving the rocking cessation.
Happy for you that you’re boating again. Love these pictures, so serene. Thank you for sharing. Especially love seeing Lola looking out over the water!!
Looks absolutely idyllic! Your photos of the birds are so pretty, especially the detail on the Great Blue Heron!
What beautiful photos and how relaxing!! I dream of living by the water. Hopefully, with some research and travel, we will find our perfect spot soon! Lake Norman looks lovely.
Aw, glad to see you’re back on the water Mary! Enjoy:@)