Dogs, Easter

Hoppy Easter from Lola & Sophie

by  • 23 Comments

Hoppy Easter from Lola & Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #easter #bunnyears

Lola and Sophie are hopping down the bunny trail to wish you Happy Easter!

Hoppy Easter from Lola & Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #easter #bunnyears

‘Hopping’ figuratively, rather than literally, as Sophie says she’d rather nap than hop at the moment!

Lola Bunny Ears | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #easter #bunnyears

Their Easter bonnets are bunny ear floral headbands . . .

Sophie Bunny Ears | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #easter #bunnyears

I found them on Amazon in early March but they’d be an easy DIY with some faux flowers, ribbon fused to felt for ears, and an elastic band or headband.

Lola Bunny Ears | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #easter #bunnyears

Lola Bunny Ears | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #easter #bunnyears

Lola Bunny Ears | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #easter #bunnyears

Lola says that’s enough modeling bunny ears for her.

Lola and Sophie Bunny Ears | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #easter #bunnyears

DIY bunny pillow details, HERE.

Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #easter

Hoppy Easter! ♥

Hoppy Easter from Lola & Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #easter #bunnyears

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

 Metamorphosis Monday

  23 comments for “Hoppy Easter from Lola & Sophie

  1. Pamela Meyers Arbour
    April 4, 2021 at 6:07 am

    So sweet! Happy Easter to you and your famlly.

    Reply
    • April B Kochan
      April 4, 2021 at 7:39 am

      Hoppy Easter to all of you. Thanks for brightening our day every morning! April

      Reply
  2. Margaret
    April 4, 2021 at 7:02 am

    Happy Easter. The bunny ears are adorable.

    Reply
  3. Cayce
    April 4, 2021 at 7:51 am

    Thank you for the inspiration! I love the ideas. A great way to start the day. And Lola and Sophie are the best!! I enjoy receiving your posts!
    Cayce

    Reply
  4. tracyfridley
    April 4, 2021 at 7:52 am

    Absolutely precious! Happy Easter! 🐣🐇

    Reply
  5. Jane Teague
    April 4, 2021 at 7:57 am

    Happy Easter! Have a lovely day!

    Reply
  6. Ann Woleben
    April 4, 2021 at 8:04 am

    The girls are so precious in their bunny ears! Easter blessings to you and your family~

    Reply
  7. Jackie
    April 4, 2021 at 9:00 am

    Happy Easter! Have a wonderful day!

    Reply
  8. Aquietlife
    April 4, 2021 at 9:10 am

    So cute, I just have beach blue bunny ears and now they are country girls and need those adorable softer side ears! Who am I kidding, Cassie needs pigs ear and Rosie could use devil horns, only Katie could pull of your sweet girls! Wishing you a joyous Easter by the water, heavy sigh to relaxation!

    Reply
  9. LL
    April 4, 2021 at 9:11 am

    Happy, Happy Easter! Tell the girls that their favorite aunt misses them! Hope to see yall soon!
    Love, LL

    Reply
  10. Janet Robinson
    April 4, 2021 at 9:37 am

    Happy Easter Mary. The pics of the girls are precious!

    Reply
  11. Clara
    April 4, 2021 at 9:42 am

    Happy Easter to you and your family Mary. The girls are adorable in their Easter Bunny headbands. Enjoy your day sweet friend. Clara ❤️

    Reply
  12. Debbie
    April 4, 2021 at 9:50 am

    The girls are so dang adorable! Happy Easter 🐇 to you and your family.

    Reply
  13. Cindi
    April 4, 2021 at 9:58 am

    Happy Easter Blessings to All! 💐🌼💐🌻🐣🐣

    Reply
  14. Bonnie Morgan
    April 4, 2021 at 10:42 am

    Adorable! Happy Easter, Lola and Sophie!

    Reply
  15. Sarah
    April 4, 2021 at 10:42 am

    What a precious, joyful post, Mary! Cutest bunny ears! Sadie isn’t as cooperative as your girls, but I may try to make her some bunny ears for next spring. It’s an adorable idea! Wishing you a very Happy Easter! Hope it is beautiful lakeside. Gray and rainy here in Austin.

    Reply
  16. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    April 4, 2021 at 11:54 am

    Ha, that big round fluffy head pic looks like a big ole peony Mary! They are up and growing here now. Have a great Easter, give The Girls a hug for me:@)

    Reply
  17. Chloe
    April 4, 2021 at 12:36 pm

    The girls look so darling with their floral bunny ears. Thank you for always adding a moment of joy to my holidays with your posts of the girls. Best wishes for a lovely day.

    Reply
  18. Sandra L Lee
    April 4, 2021 at 2:09 pm

    Adorable! Happy Easter! HE IS RISEN!!

    Reply
  19. shirley@housepitalitydesigns
    April 4, 2021 at 5:07 pm

    Hoppy Easter Lola and Sophie!….you two look too darn cute in your bunny ears!….don’t eat too many jelly beans!

    Reply
  20. Kitty
    April 4, 2021 at 5:42 pm

    Hoppy Easter to you, Sophie and Lola, too. Those headbands are adorable on your girls, Mary! I hope you’re having a wonderful day.

    Reply
  21. Granny Gay
    April 4, 2021 at 9:00 pm

    Hope your Easter Day was sweet…with these cuties, I know it was…

    Reply
  22. Ellen Stillabower
    April 4, 2021 at 9:43 pm

    HOPPY EASTER TO LOLA & SOPHIE TOO!! They are just precious!!

    We have found a breeder and hopeful in finding our little fur baby soon!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: