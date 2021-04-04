Hoppy Easter from Lola & Sophie

Lola and Sophie are hopping down the bunny trail to wish you Happy Easter!

‘Hopping’ figuratively, rather than literally, as Sophie says she’d rather nap than hop at the moment!

Their Easter bonnets are bunny ear floral headbands . . .

I found them on Amazon in early March but they’d be an easy DIY with some faux flowers, ribbon fused to felt for ears, and an elastic band or headband.

Lola says that’s enough modeling bunny ears for her.

DIY bunny pillow details, HERE.

Hoppy Easter! ♥

