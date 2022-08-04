Calling all flower enthusiasts and gardeners, I have a beautiful book to share:

Blooms & Dreams: Cultivating Wellness, Generosity & a Connection to the Land

by Misha Gillingham

Misha Gillingham left the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles for a quaint island in the Pacific Northwest so she could get back in touch with what matters most. With the help of stunning photography, she shows how you, too, can cultivate a life of wellness, generosity, and connection to the land.

A luxury travel writer turned farm girl, Misha shares not only what brought her to Evergreen Acres, a farm on Bainbridge Island in the Pacific Northwest, but also all of the wisdom she has gleaned over the years as she and her family put down roots.

While leading readers on a behind-the-scenes tour of the farm―from her ever-evolving flower garden to the menagerie of animals who keep everyone in good spirits―Misha reflects on her own transformation and shares how joy can be found by contributing to your local community and fostering a deep connection to the land itself.

Evergreen Acres Farm is a combination of 9 1/2 sunny acres and 2 1/2 forested acres.

In the chapter, The Lay of the Land, you’ll be introduced to the Chicken Coop, Greenhouse,

Garden Shed & Harvest Station, the Pond Garden and the Giving Garden and more.

You’ll meet the furry and feathered friends of Evergreen Acres. . .

guaranteed to bring a smile to your face!

They say that dog owners are more likely to live longer than those who don’t have dogs. So what does this mean for someone with three dogs, seven goats, eighteen sheep, four alpacas, and seven chickens?

They inherited an antique John Deere tractor,

that was left on their farm property. . .

They made it a focal point in the garden, planted in a bed of lavender!

I have tractor-envy!

This beautiful book is full of inspiration for the flower enthusiast,

gardener or wanna-be gardener!

It’s not just the beautiful bloom that I love. The process of planting a flower from seed, nurturing it, and observing its life cycle is something everyone should try. It’s like witnessing a thousand little miracles. I plant each flower seed with hope and a prayer. As the first seedling emerges from the soil, it sparks feelings of excitement. For me, this is followed by a new sense of responsibility as I try me best to care for it, hoping that it thrives. Then buds start to form on the foliage, and the anticipation sets in. Finally, the bloom burst opens and feelings of joy, accomplishment, and satisfaction are ignited. But also, I’m fascinated. The fact that the soil, water and one tiny seed can grow into something so delightful is incredible and humbling at the same time. Then, as with all life-forms, it begins to fade and the petals slowly wilt. As it wanes it produces new seeds and new flowers bloom around it, offering up a hundred different metaphors for life.

During trying times, the garden brings solace. When it seems everything is working to divide us, we can find common ground (pun intended) in our gardens. The Giving Garden requires us to work together for the greater good. I believe society needs more activities and initiatives that bring people together. Being able to share the gifts of the garden is healing, like a remedy to chaos, bringing meaning, satisfaction, and community back to our little world.

All income generated from the sales of Blooms & Dreams goes directly to Helpline House,

the Bainbridge Island food bank.

Blooms & Dreams releases on August 16th and is available for pre-order.

