Blooms & Dreams: Cultivating Wellness, Generosity & a Connection to the Land

by

Calling all flower enthusiasts and gardeners, I have a beautiful book to share:

Blooms & Dreams: Cultivating Wellness, Generosity & a Connection to the Land

by Misha Gillingham

 Misha Gillingham left the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles for a quaint island in the Pacific Northwest so she could get back in touch with what matters most. With the help of stunning photography, she shows how you, too, can cultivate a life of wellness, generosity, and connection to the land.

 A luxury travel writer turned farm girl, Misha shares not only what brought her to Evergreen Acres, a farm on Bainbridge Island in the Pacific Northwest, but also all of the wisdom she has gleaned over the years as she and her family put down roots.

While leading readers on a behind-the-scenes tour of the farm―from her ever-evolving flower garden to the menagerie of animals who keep everyone in good spirits―Misha reflects on her own transformation and shares how joy can be found by contributing to your local community and fostering a deep connection to the land itself.

Evergreen Acres Farm is a combination of 9 1/2 sunny acres and 2 1/2 forested acres.

In the chapter, The Lay of the Land, you’ll be introduced to the Chicken Coop, Greenhouse,

Garden Shed & Harvest Station, the Pond Garden and the Giving Garden and more.

You’ll meet the furry and feathered friends of Evergreen Acres. . .

guaranteed to bring a smile to your face!

They say that dog owners are more likely to live longer than those who don’t have dogs. So what does this mean for someone with three dogs, seven goats, eighteen sheep, four alpacas, and seven chickens?

They inherited an antique John Deere tractor,

that was left on their farm property. . .

They made it a focal point in the garden, planted in a bed of lavender!

I have tractor-envy!

This beautiful book is full of inspiration for the flower enthusiast,

gardener or wanna-be gardener!

It’s not just the beautiful bloom that I love. The process of planting a flower from seed, nurturing it, and observing its life cycle is something everyone should try. It’s like witnessing a thousand little miracles. I plant each flower seed with hope and a prayer. As the first seedling emerges from the soil, it sparks feelings of excitement. For me, this is followed by a new sense of responsibility as I try me best to care for it, hoping that it thrives. Then buds start to form on the foliage, and the anticipation sets in. Finally, the bloom burst opens and feelings of joy, accomplishment, and satisfaction are ignited. But also, I’m fascinated. The fact that the soil, water and one tiny seed can grow into something so delightful is incredible and humbling at the same time. Then, as with all life-forms, it begins to fade and the petals slowly wilt. As it wanes it produces new seeds and new flowers bloom around it, offering up a hundred different metaphors for life.

During trying times, the garden brings solace. When it seems everything is working to divide us, we can find common ground (pun intended) in our gardens. The Giving Garden requires us to work together for the greater good. I believe society needs more activities and initiatives that bring people together. Being able to share the gifts of the garden is healing, like a remedy to chaos, bringing meaning, satisfaction, and community back to our little world.

All income generated from the sales of Blooms & Dreams goes directly to Helpline House,

the Bainbridge Island food bank.

Thank you to Gibbs Smith Publisher for providing a copy of Blooms & Dreams for my review.

Photographs by Misha Gillingham, Fiona Margo, Alexis Gonzalez.

Copyright © 2022 Gibbs Smith Inc. Reprinted with permission. All rights reserved.

Blooms & Dreams releases on August 16th and is available for pre-order.

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

  15 comments for “Blooms & Dreams: Cultivating Wellness, Generosity & a Connection to the Land

  1. Barbara
    August 4, 2022 at 6:29 am

    A commendable life, one all can aspire to.

    Reply
  2. Ann Woleben
    August 4, 2022 at 6:58 am

    If only the world could be filled with her mindset and generosity~

    Reply
  3. Karen
    August 4, 2022 at 7:24 am

    How very fortunate you found your kindred spirit!

    Reply
  4. Everyday Living
    August 4, 2022 at 7:24 am

    Good morning, Mary. Thank you for sharing this gorgeous book. I follow Misha’s beautiful squares on Instagram. Happy Thursday!

    Reply
  5. Debra Wilbourn
    August 4, 2022 at 7:34 am

    Amazingly beautiful! Living a peaceful life.

    Reply
  6. Ellen
    August 4, 2022 at 7:55 am

    AMAZING!! ❤️🐝🌺🌸🌻🌼🌹

    Reply
    • Clara
      August 4, 2022 at 6:44 pm

      Mary, This looks like an interesting book with beautiful pics. Thanks for sharing! Clara❤️

      Reply
  7. Linda Primmer
    August 4, 2022 at 9:45 am

    Mary, such a beautiful book with lovely blooms. Love seeing the goats. The old John Deere tractor looks amazing covered in blooms.

    Reply
  8. Ally
    August 4, 2022 at 10:41 am

    Your blog always inspires! Lovely book and lovely that she is donating earnings from it back to her local food bank.

    Reply
  9. Linda L Hovgaard
    August 4, 2022 at 11:16 am

    Swoooon!!!! Cannot wait to get my copy. And kudos to Misha for being so giving to others in need. It’s a win win!!!

    Reply
  10. Rita C.
    August 4, 2022 at 11:45 am

    Life is but a dream for this gal! Love that tractor in the lavender, and her family of farm friends!

    Reply
  11. Jackie M
    August 4, 2022 at 1:14 pm

    Great post! Our son and family live but a bridge away from Bainbridge. On 3 acres, goats and lots of chickens, gardens ~ the good life as I see it. Thank you for sharing. I have pre-ordered for my daughter in law.

    Reply
  12. Kitty
    August 4, 2022 at 2:27 pm

    Misha sounds like a beautiful soul, Mary. Thank you for sharing her lovely book with us. The video gave such a gorgeous glimpse of their acres.

    Reply
  13. Deschamps Françoise
    August 5, 2022 at 3:47 am

    Comme j’envie un tel jardin aussi fleuri ! En France, en Bretagne, cette année il fait tellement chaud et sec, (et nous n’avons pas le droit d’arroser) Que tout mon jardin est grillé, quelle désolation !
    Tres bonne journée

    Reply
  14. Nancy
    August 5, 2022 at 4:39 am

    Thank you for introducing us to her! I loved every single page. I now follow her on Instagram!
    What a beautiful soul… and I love that she is giving back to people in need.
    Thank you Mary!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

