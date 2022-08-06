Weekend Waterview: The Dog Days of Summer

Happy Saturday!

Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman. . .

It’s the Dog Days of Summer!

While we refer to the ‘dog days’ of summer as the hottest,

most uncomfortable part of summer,

the ‘dog days’ have their roots in astronomy.

The dog days are the period following the heliacal rising of the star system Sirius,

the Dog Star, typically between July 3rd and August 11th.

Sirius is part of the constellation Canis Majoris—the “Greater Dog”—which is where Sirius

gets its canine nickname, as well as its official name, Alpha Canis Majoris.

The name “Sirius” even stems from Ancient Greek seírios, meaning “scorching.”

Greek and Roman astrology associated the Dog Days with heat, drought,

sudden thunderstorms, lethargy, fever, mad dogs, and bad luck.

Check all those that apply:

☑ Heat

☑ Sudden Thunderstorms

☑ Lethargy

☑ Fever (fall fever🍁)

☑ Bad luck

No mad dogs here, only lethargic ones. . .🐾🐾

We’re all feeling a little lethargic in the August heat and humidity!

We had some bad luck discovering that our irrigation pump had expired, but good

luck in finding one in stock locally, that my handyman-hubby could replace.

We enjoyed some early morning boating this week. . .

Checking out the Osprey that will begin their migration in September,

heading south to Central and South America for winter.

We spied this cute gazebo on the water. . .

I love the whale weathervane even though

it looks like it belongs on Cape Cod. :)

And this helicopter is not a typical sight!

It certainly makes for easier travelling into Charlotte to avoid I-77. :)

Lola and Sophie say they hope you’re surviving the dog days

of summer and finding a way to beat the heat!

🐾🐾 ❤️ 🇺🇸 💙

