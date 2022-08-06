Dogs, Lake Life, Summer, Weekend Waterview

Weekend Waterview: The Dog Days of Summer

Lola and Sophie on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pontoon #dogs #lake #boat #bichonfrise #flag

Happy Saturday!

Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman. . .

Sunset Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pontoon #dogs #lake #boat

It’s the Dog Days of Summer!

Lola and Sophie on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pontoon #dogs #lake #boat #bichonfrise #flag

While we refer to the ‘dog days’ of summer as the hottest,

most uncomfortable part of summer,

the ‘dog days’ have their roots in astronomy.

Lola and Sophie on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pontoon #dogs #lake #boat #bichonfrise #flag

The dog days are the period following the heliacal rising of the star system Sirius,

the Dog Star, typically between July 3rd and August 11th.

Sirius is part of the constellation Canis Majoris—the “Greater Dog”—which is where Sirius

gets its canine nickname, as well as its official name, Alpha Canis Majoris.

Lola looking for shade on boat | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pontoon #dogs #lake #boat #bichonfrise #flag

The name “Sirius” even stems from Ancient Greek seírios, meaning “scorching.”

Greek and Roman astrology associated the Dog Days with heat, drought,

sudden thunderstorms, lethargy, fever, mad dogs, and bad luck.

Sophie on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pontoon #dogs #lake #boat #bichonfrise #flag

Check all those that apply:

☑ Heat

☑ Sudden Thunderstorms

☑ Lethargy

☑ Fever (fall fever🍁)

☑ Bad luck

Sophie on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pontoon #dogs #lake #boat #bichonfrise #flag

No mad dogs here, only lethargic ones. . .🐾🐾

Sophie napping on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pontoon #dogs #lake #boat #bichonfrise #flag

We’re all feeling a little lethargic in the August heat and humidity!

Replacing irrigation pump #lake

We had some bad luck discovering that our irrigation pump had expired, but good

 luck in finding one in stock locally, that my handyman-hubby could replace.

Gluing PVC pipe for irrigation pump #lake

Lola on pontoon #lake #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise

We enjoyed some early morning boating this week. . .

Osprey Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake

Checking out the Osprey that will begin their migration in September,

heading south to Central and South America for winter.

Osprey nesting on duck blind Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake

Osprey nesting on duck blind Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake

Osprey Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake

We spied this cute gazebo on the water. . .

Gazebo on dock with whale weathervane #lake

 I love the whale weathervane even though

 it looks like it belongs on Cape Cod. :)

Helicopter on lake #lake #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise

And this helicopter is not a typical sight!

Helicopter on lake #lake #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise

It certainly makes for easier travelling into Charlotte to avoid I-77. :)

Lola and Sophie on pontoon #lake #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #flag #boat #redwhiteandblue

Lola and Sophie say they hope you’re surviving the dog days

of summer and finding a way to beat the heat!

American Flag on pontoon #lake #flag #boat #redwhiteandblue

🐾🐾 ❤️ 🇺🇸 💙

Weekend Waterview: The Dog Days of Summer | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pontoon #dogs #lake #boat #bichonfrise #flag #osprey

  7 comments for “Weekend Waterview: The Dog Days of Summer

  1. Judi
    August 6, 2022 at 6:14 am

    The cutest dogs I’ve ever seen! Thank you for taking me on a cruise.

    Reply
  2. Ann Woleben
    August 6, 2022 at 6:43 am

    Lola and Sophie are making the best of these dog days of summer. They are fortunate to have a good “mama and papa.”

    Reply
  3. Cindi
    August 6, 2022 at 7:12 am

    I so adore the pictures of your puppies! They are to cute for words. It has been unbearably hot here in Virginia and what a storm we had yesterday. If I think it’s hot; you know it’s hot! Stay cool! Peace.

    Reply
  4. Carol Thompson
    August 6, 2022 at 7:14 am

    Your photos make the dog days look gorgeous!! I, too, thank you for taking us on a simply beautiful cruise with your adorable doggies.

    Reply
  5. Nancy
    August 6, 2022 at 8:11 am

    Beautiful photos of the girls! Lola and Sophie sure do enjoy their boat rides… as much as we enjoy coming along. Thank you for taking us.
    And that helicopter is something else… that’s called spot on landing!
    Have a beautiful weekend!

    Reply
  6. Clara
    August 6, 2022 at 10:32 am

    Loved the boat ride Mary. The girls look like they’re having fun. Glad your hubby was able to find the part you needed and get repairs done. You don’t expect a helicopter on the dock but it works! Fun ride! Clara❤️

    Reply
  7. Karenann S.
    August 6, 2022 at 11:05 am

    Looks like a lovely weekend! Enjoy!

    Reply

